Market LIVE Updates: Sensex and Nifty edge higher led by Infosys, HDFC Bank, ICICI

Stock Market News | Banking space looks extremely convincing: Deven Choksey
"In general the banking space to me looks extremely convincing. Within that, the corporate banks and the strong NBFCs, which retail-focused, housing finance-focused are the ones which looks very convincing to me. I am less convinced about the prospects of the public sector banks, though they are available at a valuation, which are comparatively cheap. But the fact remains that the growth engine is still lying with other stronger entities which are there in the universe," says Deven Choksey of KRChoksey. "So from that perspective, either you look at the corporate lending growth, you look at retail lending growth, or you look at housing finance lending growth. Some of these areas are where probably we are seeing 18 to 20 percent kind of growth happening. The beneficiaries would be the banks, which have got the ability to reach out to the customers effectively, beneficiaries would be the banks, which are having the size of the loan book to offer to the customers." Choksey said the focus would remain with the larger banks which have got technology in the front end and also in the backend to process loans. "This is where we will probably remain more focused vis-à-vis the smaller banks at this point of time."
Here's why Jefferies removed Zomato and Bharti Airtel from its model portfolio
Instead, the cash raised from Zomato's exit has been used to increase weightage in metal stocks. Tata Steel and Hindalco have replaced the two excluded names within Jefferies' model portfolio. (Read more)
Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani
CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today. (Read more)
Wednesday's top brokerage calls
JPMorgan has an 'overweight' call on the shares of Larsen and Toubro with a target price of Rs 2,200 on its shares while Investec has an 'buy' call on the shares of City Union Bank with a target price of Rs 240 on its shares. (Read more)
Rupee opens unchanged at 82.75 vs US dollar
The currency settled at 82.76 vs dollar on Tuesday. (Read more)
The rising Covid cases in the US, Korea, Brazil, and China is an area of concern, might impact market sentiments: V K Vijayakumar
"The 185 pull back from the lows in Nifty yesterday is confirmation of the success of the strategy of buy on dips. Institutional buying - by both FIIs and DIIs - can trigger short covering in an oversold market. This might have contributed to the pull back yesterday. The near-term market construct is not favourable for equities," says V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services. "The rising Covid cases in the US, Korea, Brazil, and China is an area of concern. The situation is dire in China. This might impact market sentiments. Moreover, there are no near-term triggers to take the market higher. The next round of triggers will come only in January, starting with the Infosys and HCL Tech results starting on 12th Jan. Even in a weak market leading private sector banks and Reliance are likely to remain strong."
Stock to Watch | Dabur, Piramal Enterprises, Dixon Tech and more
-- Dabur promoter confirm selling one percent stake via bloack deals.
-- Dixon Tech: Government empowered panel approves Rs 59 crore incentives for mobile manufacturing.
-- Sterling and Wilson OFS gets 153% demand from non-retail investors.
Shyam Metalics, Airtel, City Union Bank and more will also be in focus (Read more)
Global Market Cue | Crude rises, dollar below 104
-- US 10-year yield rises to 3.7 percent as BoJ raises yield target.
-- European markets ended largely lower on Tuesday, DAX and CAC slip 0.4% each.
-- Crude higher amid fears of travel cut due to US winter storm.
-- Gold prices rise to $1,820/oz as dollar slips below 104 on BoJ's decision.
Global Market Cue | Wall Street indices ended in the green on Tuesday
The three main US indices rose on Tuesday.
--S&P 500: up 0.1 percent
--Dow Jones Industrial Average: up 0.3 percent
--Nasdaq Composite: marginally up
Global Market Cues | Asian markets in the green after higher handover from Wall Street
Asian markets trading in the green following a higher close on Wall Street. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan is up 0.2 percent at this hour.
--Japan's Nikkei 225: up 0.1 percent
--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: up 0.4 percent
--China's Shanghai Composite: up 0.4 percent
Stock Market News | Sensex and Nifty ended lower on Tuesday
The headline indices were dragged by losses in realty shares. The rise in IT and metal shares however supported the headline indices. (Read more on December 20 session)
