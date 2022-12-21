English
Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty futures indicate positive start for Sensex and Nifty

Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty futures indicate positive start for Sensex and Nifty

Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty futures indicate positive start for Sensex and Nifty
By CNBCTV18.com  Dec 21, 2022 8:14 AM IST (Updated)
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are expected to open higher on Wednesday amid largely positive cues from global markets. Singapore Exchange Nifty futures, an early indicator of the Nifty index, rose as much as 83 points or 0.4 percent to 18,509 ahead of the opening bell on Dalal Street. The headline indices ended lower on Tuesday, amid losses in realty shares.

Global Market Cues | Asian markets in the green after higher handover from Wall Street 
Asian markets trading in the green following a higher close on Wall Street. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan is up 0.2 percent at this hour.   
--Japan's Nikkei 225: up 0.1 percent
--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: up 0.4 percent
--China's Shanghai Composite: up 0.4 percent

Dec 21, 2022 8:14 AM

Stock Market News | Sensex and Nifty ended lower on Tuesday

The headline indices were dragged by losses in realty shares. The rise in IT and metal shares however supported the headline indices. (Read more on December 20 session)

Dec 21, 2022 8:03 AM

Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Live Market Blog

Good morning, readers! Welcome to CNBC-TV18's market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and the economy. We also get you instant reactions from our stellar lineup of TV guests, in-house editors, researchers and reporters.

Have a great day ahead. Good luck!

Dec 21, 2022 7:44 AM