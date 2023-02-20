Share Market LIVE Updates: Sensex and Nifty 50 poised for opening in the green

By CNBCTV18.com Feb 20, 2023 8:13 AM IST (Updated)
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex are expected to open in the green on thee first day of the week tracing global cues.

Global Market Cue | Wall Street indices ended largely lower on Friday

Two of the three main US indices fell in the previous session.
--S&P 500: down 0.3 percent
--Dow Jones Industrial Average: up 0.4 percent
--Nasdaq Composite: down 0.6 percent

The US markets will be closed for today on account of Presidents' day.

Feb 20, 2023 8:13 AM

Global Market Cue | Asian markets in the green following a weak handover from Wall Street 
Asian markets trading in the green following a lower close on Wall Street. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan is up 0.2 percent at this hour.   
--Japan's Nikkei 225: up 0.1 percent
--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: up 0.3 percent
--China's Shanghai Composite: up 0.2 percent

Feb 20, 2023 8:11 AM

Share Market News | Buying the dips remains the trend as Nifty 50 falls back below 18,000

BHEL and PNB are out of the F&O ban, while Ambuja Cements and Indiabulls Housing Finance remain in the ban period. (Trade setup for Feb 20)

Feb 20, 2023 7:57 AM

