Share Market LIVE Updates: Sensex and Nifty 50 poised for opening in the green

Global Market Cue | Asian markets in the green following a weak handover from Wall Street
Asian markets trading in the green following a lower close on Wall Street. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan is up 0.2 percent at this hour.
--Japan's Nikkei 225: up 0.1 percent
--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: up 0.3 percent
--China's Shanghai Composite: up 0.2 percent
Share Market News | Buying the dips remains the trend as Nifty 50 falls back below 18,000
BHEL and PNB are out of the F&O ban, while Ambuja Cements and Indiabulls Housing Finance remain in the ban period. (Trade setup for Feb 20)
Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Live Market Blog
Good morning, readers! Welcome to CNBC-TV18's market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and the economy. We also get you instant reactions from our stellar lineup of TV guests, in-house editors, researchers and reporters.
Have a great day ahead. Good luck!