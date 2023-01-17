Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 400 points and Nifty 50 back above 18,000

Stock Market Updates | Increasing our gross margin is not a priority, comfortable at current levels: Rajeev Samant of Sula Vineyards
Here are some takeaways from Samant's interaction with CNBC-TV18:
-- We are not competing with the spirits industry.
-- Australia FTA is already signed but still positive about the outlook.
-- Currently company is focused on creating their own brands.
Geojit's V K Vijayakumar's view on market
"The dominant trend impacting the near-term texture of the market is the sustained selling by FIIs for the eleventh time this month. There is selling even in bluechip names like HDFC Bank, that too, after impressive Q3 results. The simple logic behind sustained FII selling is that India is the only large market where FIIs are still sitting on good profits after the disastrous 2022 performance in most global markets. FIIs are playing it safe by moving money to cheaper markets where there is valuation comfort. The sustained FII selling has turned the near-term structure of the market weak. The best investment strategy in the present weak market would be to systematically buy high quality large-caps in performing sectors like banking, capital goods, telecom and construction-related segments. Soon, India’s strong fundamentals will bring cheer to the market," says V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.
Global Market Cue | Gold near 9-month peak, brent at $84/bbl
-- European markets close higher for fourth straight session, key indices rise up to 0.3 percent each.
-- Crude lower, brent at $84/bbl ahead of demand forecasts release from OPEC and IEA.
-- Gold steadies near nine-month peak, at $1,914/oz on softer dollar, hopes of a doveish fed.
Stocks to Watch | Siemens, M&M, Phoenix Mills, Adani Power and more
-- NCLT Chennai approves merger of Equitas Holdings and Equitas SFB
-- JSW Ispat loss narrows quarter on quarter, EBITDA at Rs 34 crore vs EBITDA loss of Rs 92 crore quarter on quarter.
-- Siemens signs contract with rail ministry for a Rs 26,000 crore locomotive project.
-- M&M launches C-segment electric SUV 'XUV 400' starting at Rs 15.99 lakh.
-- Fire accident occurred at V-Mart's store in Kanpur.
-- Adani Power long stop date for DB Power acquisition further extended till Feb 15, 2023.
Reliance Industries, ONGC, Samvardhana Motherson, Angel One, Phoenix Mills and more will also be in focus. (Read more)
Global Market Cue | Asian stocks largely in the red following mixed ending on Wall Street
Asian markets largely in the red. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan is down 0.7 percent at this hour.
--Japan's Nikkei 225: up 0.9 percent
--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: down nearly one percent
--China's Shanghai Composite: down 0.6 percent
Stock Market News | Stock specific trades are the game until Nifty 50 continues to consolidate
Dealers that CNBC-TV18 spoke to continue to believe that 17,800 remains a crucial downside support for the Nifty 50. (Trade setup for Jan 17)
Share Market News | Sensex and Nifty 50 ended 1% lower in volatile trade on Monday
Financial and oil, gas shares ended with loses, while IT shares ended in the green. Nifty Midcap 100 ended 0.2 percent lower, and Nifty Smallcap 100 ended 0.1 percent lower. (Read more on Jan 16 session)
