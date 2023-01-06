Market LIVE Updates: Sensex edges higher and Nifty 50 continues to be below 18,000 — financial shares underperform

Stock Market News | Friday's top brokerage calls
Jefferies has a 'buy' call on the shares of ICICI Bank with a target price of Rs 1,150 on its shares while Nomura has a 'buy' call on the shares of Godrej Consumer with a target price of Rs 1,050 on its shares.
Stock Market News | Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Shrikant Chouhan
CNBC-TV18's in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today.
Stock Market News | Sobha reports third quarter updates
-- Sales volume up 11.6 percent year-on-year and up 10.4 percent quarter-on-quarter At 1.47 msf
-- Sales value up 36 percent year-on-year and up 22.4 percent quarter-on-quarter at Rs 1,425 crore
-- Avg realisation up 21.9 percent year-on-year and up 10.8 percent quarter-on-quarter at 9,650/sqft
-- Company’s share of sales value up 22.4 percent year-on-year and up 15.6 percent quarter-on-quarter at Rs 1,111 crore
Stock Market Update | Geojit's V K Vijayakumar's view on market
"The major drag on the market now is the sustained selling by FIIs. The underperformers of last year like China and Europe are doing well. Clearly, FII money is chasing lower valuations by selling in overvalued markets like India. This trend might continue imparting weakness in the Indian market. This trend will open opportunities for investors. FIIs will sell stocks in which they are sitting on profits, like the banking segment. And this segment continues to be strong. Last year, too, selling by FIIs in banks turned out to be opportunities for domestic investors. Globally, the phenomenon of good economic news becoming bad news for markets might continue in the near term. The latest data from the US show increasing job creation and declining jobless claims," says V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.
Stock Market Update | Buy HDFC Life, Apollo Tyres, sell Trent: Chandan Taparia
Here are some recommendations by Chandan Taparia, Derivative & Technical Analyst at Motilal Oswal Financial Svcs:
-- Buy HDFC Life for a target of Rs 640 with a stop loss at Rs 598.
-- Buy Apollo Tyres for a target of Rs 360 with a stop loss of Rs 330.
-- Sell Trent for a target of Rs 1,230 with a stop loss at Rs 1,315.
Stock Market News | Macrotech Developers report third quarter update
-- Pre-sales up 16.3 percent at Rs 3,035 crore vs Rs 2,608 crore year-on-year
-- Collections up 26.1 percent at Rs 2,682 crore vs Rs 2,127 crore year-on-year
-- The company is on track to surpass full year pre-sales guidance of Rs 11,500 crore.
-- Net debt now stands at Rs 8,042 crore, reduces by Rs 753 crore in the quarter under review.
Stocks to Watch | IDBI, Force Motors, RVNL and more
-- Ceat looking at $2 billion revenue in near term.
-- Force Motors total production up 12 percent month-on-month, domestic sales up 14.6 percent.
-- US commerce dept clears Pokarna in anti-dumping duty review.
-- DFM Foods in focus as Advent International delisting offer successful, final delisting offer price ar Rs 467/share.
-- Sigachi Industries board meet for fund raise on January 10.
-- Tata Steel and JSW Steel will be on focus as hot-rolled coil steel prices rise in China.
Bajaj Finserv, Kewal Kiran Clothing, Rail Vikas Nigam, IDBI Bank, IIFL Finance and more will also be in focus.
Global Market Cue | Crude inches higher, dollar index surges to 105
-- US 10-year yield firms to 3.7 percent as key eco data indicates continued interest rate hikes.
-- US initial jobless for weak-ended December 31 at 2.04 lakh vs 2.23 lakh in previous week.
-- European markets end mixed, DAX down 0.4 percent, FTSE up nearly one percent.
-- Crude inches higher, brent above $79/bbl after US reports lower fuel inventories.
-- Gold prices inch lower, at $1,837/oz as dollar index surges to 105.
Asian markets in the green following a weak handover from Wall Street
Asian markets in the green following a lower close on Wall Street. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan is up 0.2 percent at this hour.
--Japan's Nikkei 225: up 0.4 percent
--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: up 0.4 percent
--China's Shanghai Composite: up 0.5 percent
Stock Market News | Sensex and Nifty 50 ended lower in the volatile session on Thursday
Bajaj Finance shares fell the most in a single day since April last year, ending with losses of 7 percent.