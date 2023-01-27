Market LIVE Updates: Nifty 50 breaches 17,700 mark, lowest since Oct 27, 11 out of 12 Nifty Bank constituents decline

Share Market Update | Geojit 's V K Vijayakumar's view on market
"Data from the US indicate a resilient economy. With 2022 Q4 GDP growth at a better-than-expected 2.9% and jobless claims falling, the hope for a soft landing for the US economy is increasing. Interestingly, this good economic news is now becoming good news for the market unlike earlier when bad economic news turned out to be good news for markets. There is a churn happening in the market now in favour of autos in response to good results from Tata Motors and Bajaj Auto. Adani stocks are likely to continue under pressure due to the fallout from the Hindenburg report. The elevated valuations of Adani stocks are a serious concern," says V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.
Stock Market News | Friday's top brokerage calls
Nomura has an 'buy' call on the shares of Tata Motors with a target price of Rs 508 on its shares while Morgan Stanley has an 'overweight' call on the shares of Bajaj Auto with a target price of Rs 4,449 on its shares. (Read more)
Stocks to Watch | Tata Motors, Dr Reddy's, Cipla, Dixon Tech and more
-- Bajaj Auto reports December earnings above estimates, brokerages raise target price.
-- Torrent Pharma December quarter numbers largely in line with estimates, margin at 29.1 percent vs 25.5 percent year-on-year.
-- SJVN sells entire stake in Bhutanese JV Kholongchhu Hydro Energy for Rs 354.7 crore.
-- Amara Raja EBITDA up 39 percent, margin rises 300 bps year-on-year.
-- Chennai Petro margin improves to two percent, grm at $5.66/bbl vs $4.44/bbl quarter-on-quarter.
-- VIP Ind travel resumption and wedding season boost December quarter, volumes up 25 percent.
-- Cipla FY23 margin seen at 21-23 percent, cancer drug Abraxane launch delayed.
-- Dixon Tech weak December quarter FY23 revenue guidance cut to Rs 12,000-12,700 crore from Rs 15,000 crore.
-- Blue Dart EBITDA down 16.7 percent, margin at 17.1 percent vs 21.8 percent year-on-year.
-- Patanjali Foods EBITDA falls five percent, margin slips 170 bps year-on-year.
-- Thirumalai Chem weak December quarter, RM price rise continues to hurt margin.
-- Sundaram Clayton EBITDA up 29.3 percent, margin at 12.4 percent vs 11.7 percent year-on-year.
-- Jindal Saw margin improves year-on-year and quarter-on-quarter, debt remains high.
-- Tata Steel Long EBITDA vs EBITDA loss quarter-on-quarter, sales volume up 15 percent year-on-year.
Share Market News | 10 things to know before opening bell on January 27
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate an opening in the green for the Indian markets on Friday after a gain of 0.33 percent. (Read more)
Global Market Cue | Dollar index near 102-mark
-- US 10-year yield climbs above 3.5 percent on strong economic data, tech earnings.
-- Crude prices higher, brent at $87/bbl on China reopening, US refinery outages.
-- European markets higher, CAC up 1%, DAX, FTSE rises up to 0.3 percent each.
-- Gold prices fall to $1,929/oz as dollar index inches closer to 102-mark.
Global Market Cue | Asian markets in the green after strong handover from Wall Street
Asian markets trading in the green following a higher close on Wall Street. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan is up 0.4 percent at this hour.
--Japan's Nikkei 225: up 0.1 percent
--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: nearly flat at this hour
--China's Shanghai Composite: up 0.3 percent