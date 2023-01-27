Market LIVE Updates: Nifty 50 breaches 17,700 mark, lowest since Oct 27, 11 out of 12 Nifty Bank constituents decline

By CNBCTV18.com Jan 27, 2023 10:06 AM IST (Updated)
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 opened flat on the last trading day of the week despite largely positive cues from global markets. Minutes into the trade, the indices slipped into the red as financials remained under pressure. Investors awaited more of financial results from India Inc for domestic cues, with Bajaj Finance due to post their earnings later in the day. Shares of Tata Motors and Dr Reddy's Lab will react to quarterly numbers. 

Stock Market News | Bajaj Finance to report December quarter earnings today

The street expects NIM to remain under pressure on both yearly and quarterly basis. Asset quality is expected improve on quarterly basis.

Jan 27, 2023 10:06 AM

Share Market Live | Dixon Tech posts biggest drop since listing 

-- Shares hit a lower circuit of 20 percent. 

-- The stock debuted on the exchanges in 2017.

Jan 27, 2023 9:58 AM

Share Market Update | Geojit 's V K Vijayakumar's view on market

"Data from the US indicate a resilient economy. With 2022 Q4 GDP growth at a better-than-expected 2.9% and jobless claims falling, the hope for a soft landing for the US economy is increasing. Interestingly, this good economic news is now becoming good news for the market unlike earlier when bad economic news turned out to be good news for markets. There is a churn happening in the market now in favour of autos in response to good results from Tata Motors and Bajaj Auto. Adani stocks are likely to continue under pressure due to the fallout from the Hindenburg report. The elevated valuations of Adani stocks are a serious concern," says V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

Jan 27, 2023 9:56 AM

Share Market Live | Adani group stocks extend losses

-- Adani Enterprises: down two percent

-- Adani Ports: down 2.8 percent

--  Adani Green: down 9.7 percent

Jan 27, 2023 9:42 AM

Share Market Live | Dixon Tech hits 10% lower circuit

Following weak December quarter and FY23 revenue guidance cut.

Jan 27, 2023 9:32 AM

Share Market Live | Fear index rises over 10% 
The India VIX also known as the fear index rose as much as 10.2 percent in morning deals.

Jan 27, 2023 9:26 AM

Market Open | Sensex and Nifty 50 open flat, financials under pressure

-- Sensex down over 300 points. 

-- Nifty 50 below 17,900. 

-- Early trends in SGX Nifty and other global indices indicated positive start for the Indian markets. 

Jan 27, 2023 9:17 AM

Stock Market News | Friday's top brokerage calls

Nomura has an 'buy' call on the shares of Tata Motors with a target price of Rs 508 on its shares while Morgan Stanley has an 'overweight' call on the shares of Bajaj Auto with a target price of Rs 4,449 on its shares. (Read more)

Jan 27, 2023 9:10 AM

Rupee Check | Rupee opens higher at 81.48 vs US dollar

Jan 27, 2023 9:07 AM

Share Market Live | US drug regulator provides an exception to Glenmark Pharma's Baddi facility for export of Atovaquone Oral suspension

-- Due to medical necessity and drug shortage expectations.

-- Baddi facility has been under import alert. 

Jan 27, 2023 9:04 AM

Stocks to Watch | Tata Motors, Dr Reddy's, Cipla, Dixon Tech and more

-- Bajaj Auto reports December earnings above estimates, brokerages raise target price. 

-- Torrent Pharma December quarter numbers largely in line with estimates, margin at 29.1 percent vs 25.5 percent year-on-year. 

-- SJVN sells entire stake in Bhutanese JV Kholongchhu Hydro Energy for Rs 354.7 crore. 

-- Amara Raja EBITDA up 39 percent, margin rises 300 bps year-on-year. 

-- Chennai Petro margin improves to two percent, grm at $5.66/bbl vs $4.44/bbl quarter-on-quarter. 

-- VIP Ind travel resumption and wedding season boost December quarter, volumes up 25 percent. 

-- Cipla FY23 margin seen at 21-23 percent, cancer drug Abraxane launch delayed.  

-- Dixon Tech weak December quarter FY23 revenue guidance cut to Rs 12,000-12,700 crore from Rs 15,000 crore. 

-- Blue Dart EBITDA down 16.7 percent, margin at 17.1 percent vs 21.8 percent year-on-year. 

-- Patanjali Foods EBITDA falls five percent, margin slips 170 bps year-on-year. 

-- Thirumalai Chem weak December quarter, RM price rise continues to hurt margin.

-- Sundaram Clayton EBITDA up 29.3 percent, margin at 12.4 percent vs 11.7 percent year-on-year. 

-- Jindal Saw margin improves year-on-year and quarter-on-quarter, debt remains high. 

-- Tata  Steel Long EBITDA vs EBITDA loss quarter-on-quarter, sales volume up 15 percent year-on-year. 

(Others stocks to be in focus today)

Jan 27, 2023 8:46 AM

Share Market News | 10 things to know before opening bell on January 27

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate an opening in the green for the Indian markets on Friday after a gain of 0.33 percent. (Read more)

Jan 27, 2023 8:33 AM

Global Market Cue | Dollar index near 102-mark 

-- US 10-year yield climbs above 3.5 percent on strong economic data, tech earnings. 

-- Crude prices higher, brent at $87/bbl on China reopening, US refinery outages. 

-- European markets higher, CAC up 1%, DAX, FTSE rises up to 0.3 percent each. 

-- Gold prices fall to $1,929/oz as dollar index inches closer to 102-mark. 

Jan 27, 2023 8:31 AM

Global Market Cue | Wall Street indices closed higher as GDP eased recession worries

The three main US indices rose on Friday

--S&P 500: up 1.1 percent

--Dow Jones Industrial Average: up 0.6 percent

--Nasdaq Composite: up 1.8 percent

Jan 27, 2023 8:28 AM

Global Market Cue | Asian markets in the green after strong handover from Wall Street 

Asian markets trading in the green following a higher close on Wall Street. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan is up 0.4 percent at this hour.   

--Japan's Nikkei 225: up 0.1 percent

--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: nearly flat at this hour

--China's Shanghai Composite: up 0.3 percent

Jan 27, 2023 8:18 AM