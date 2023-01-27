English
market News

Market LIVE Updates: Sensex and Nifty 50 poised for a positive start tracing global cues
By CNBCTV18.com  Jan 27, 2023 8:33 AM IST (Updated)
Summary

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 are expected to open higher on the last trading day of the week amid largely positive cues from global markets. Singapore Exchange Nifty futures, an early indicator of the Nifty index, was trading 79 points or 0.4 percent at 18,032.5 ahead of the opening bell on Dalal Street.Investors awaited more of financial results from India Inc for domestic cues, with Bajaj Finance due to post their earnings later in the day. Shares of Tata Motors and Dr Reddy's Lab will react to quarterly numbers. 

Live Updates

Share Market News | 10 things to know before opening bell on January 27

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate an opening in the green for the Indian markets on Friday after a gain of 0.33 percent. (Read more)

Jan 27, 2023 8:33 AM

Global Market Cue | Dollar index near 102-mark 

-- US 10-year yield climbs above 3.5 percent on strong economic data, tech earnings. 

-- Crude prices higher, brent at $87/bbl on China reopening, US refinery outages. 

-- European markets higher, CAC up 1%, DAX, FTSE rises up to 0.3 percent each. 

-- Gold prices fall to $1,929/oz as dollar index inches closer to 102-mark. 

Jan 27, 2023 8:31 AM

Global Market Cue | Wall Street indices closed higher as GDP eased recession worries

The three main US indices rose on Friday

--S&P 500: up 1.1 percent

--Dow Jones Industrial Average: up 0.6 percent

--Nasdaq Composite: up 1.8 percent

Jan 27, 2023 8:28 AM

Global Market Cue | Asian markets in the green after strong handover from Wall Street 

Asian markets trading in the green following a higher close on Wall Street. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan is up 0.4 percent at this hour.   

--Japan's Nikkei 225: up 0.1 percent

--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: nearly flat at this hour

--China's Shanghai Composite: up 0.3 percent

Jan 27, 2023 8:18 AM

Stock Market News | Worst F&O series since September puts downward pressure on Nifty 50

The Nifty 50 lost another 300 points in the January F&O series after losing a similar quantum in the December one. (Trade setup for Jan 27)

Jan 27, 2023 8:08 AM

Share Market News | Sensex and Nifty 50 ended lower on Wednesday, posted biggest single-day fall in a month

Finance and oil, gas shares ended lower while FMCG and auto shares ended in the green. Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 ended 1.5 percent and 1.2 percent lower, respectively. (Read more)

Jan 27, 2023 7:51 AM

Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Live Market Blog

Good morning, readers! Welcome to CNBC-TV18's market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and the economy. We also get you instant reactions from our stellar lineup of TV guests, in-house editors, researchers and reporters.

Have a great day ahead. Good luck!

Jan 27, 2023 7:32 AM

    X