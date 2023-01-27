Market LIVE Updates: Sensex and Nifty 50 poised for a positive start tracing global cues

Share Market News | 10 things to know before opening bell on January 27
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate an opening in the green for the Indian markets on Friday after a gain of 0.33 percent. (Read more)
Global Market Cue | Dollar index near 102-mark
-- US 10-year yield climbs above 3.5 percent on strong economic data, tech earnings.
-- Crude prices higher, brent at $87/bbl on China reopening, US refinery outages.
-- European markets higher, CAC up 1%, DAX, FTSE rises up to 0.3 percent each.
-- Gold prices fall to $1,929/oz as dollar index inches closer to 102-mark.
Global Market Cue | Asian markets in the green after strong handover from Wall Street
Asian markets trading in the green following a higher close on Wall Street. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan is up 0.4 percent at this hour.
--Japan's Nikkei 225: up 0.1 percent
--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: nearly flat at this hour
--China's Shanghai Composite: up 0.3 percent
Stock Market News | Worst F&O series since September puts downward pressure on Nifty 50
The Nifty 50 lost another 300 points in the January F&O series after losing a similar quantum in the December one. (Trade setup for Jan 27)
Share Market News | Sensex and Nifty 50 ended lower on Wednesday, posted biggest single-day fall in a month
Finance and oil, gas shares ended lower while FMCG and auto shares ended in the green. Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 ended 1.5 percent and 1.2 percent lower, respectively. (Read more)
