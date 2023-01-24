Market LIVE Updates: Sensex and Nifty 50 off day's high, Nifty metal underperform

By CNBCTV18.com Jan 24, 2023 10:23 AM IST (Updated)
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 opened higher on Tuesday amid positive cues from global markets. Gains in financial and IT shares led the headline indices higher. Investors await more of financial results from India Inc for domestic cues, with Colgate-Palmolive, Maruti Suzuki and HDFC AMC due to post their earnings later in the day. Axis Bank reported its quarterly numbers on Monday.

Share Market News | Maruti to report December quarter earning on Tuesday

The Street expects the automaker to report a 17 percent rise in revenue at Rs 27,319 crore year-on-year while profit is likely to grow by 88 percent. Margin likely to improve 300 bps year-on-year, 50 bps quarter-on-quarter to 9.7 percent.

Here's what the CNBCTV-18 poll suggests: 

  CNBC-TV18 Poll Q3FY22
Profit Rs 1,907 crore Rs 1,011 crore
Revenue Rs 27,319 crore Rs 23,246 crore
EBITDA Rs 2,669 crore Rs 1,559 crore 
Margin  9.7% 6.7%
Jan 24, 2023 10:23 AM

Share Market Update | Looking at Rs 750-800 crore of bookings in FY23: Kamal Singal of Arvind SmartSpaces 

Here are some other takeways from Singal's interaction with CNBC-TV18:
-- We have grown fresh sales by 25 percent in nine month FY23. 
-- We are in the middle of a major reinvestment cycle.
-- HDFC invst of Rs 300 crore is committed towards new launches with potential of Rs 1,000 crore. 
-- Intend to invest Rs 700-1,000 crore in new pipeline over 6-9 months.
-- Capex of Rs 600 crore will be funded via HDFC. 
-- We are net cash currently, significant headroom to raise debt.

Jan 24, 2023 10:11 AM

Stock Market News | TVS Motor to report third quarter earnings today

The street expects the company to report 12 percent year-on-year growth in revenue at Rs 6,407 crore while profit is likely to grow by 24 percent. EBITDA margin to remain largely flat quarter-on-quarter. 

Here's what the CNBC-TV18 poll suggests:

  CNBC-TV18 Poll Q3FY22
Profit Rs 357 crore Rs 288.3 crore
Revenue Rs 6,407 crore Rs 5,706 crore
EBITDA Rs 669 crore Rs 568 crore
Margin  10.4% 10%
Jan 24, 2023 9:53 AM

Share Market News | Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today. (Read more)

Jan 24, 2023 9:44 AM

Share Market Update | Elixir Equities' Dipan Mehta's view on banks
"I think excellent set of numbers coming through from Axis Bank, better than street expectation and you cannot find a fault except that perhaps the deposit growth was at just 10 percent. And I think that's a key data point that we are monitoring for all the entire banking sector because the next stress point is going to be raising of resources for lending. I think all the various other parameters like growth in credit, net interest margins, and non-performing assets (NPAs) and other operating costs all within control and best ever, but the deposit growth seems to be lacking and at some point in the future, that may tend to impact the overall growth in the loan book. But nonetheless, great sort of numbers coming in from Axis Bank, it follows what we saw from a lot of other private sector banks, including ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank, IDFC First Bank. I think we've been truly surprised by spectacular sort of numbers from the banking sector," says Dipan Mehta, Director, Elixir Equities.

Jan 24, 2023 9:32 AM

Stock Market News | Granules India gets US drug regulator nod for Amphetamine mixed salts ER capsules

-- US Food & Drug Administration has approved the Abbreviated New Drug Application filed by the wholly-owned foreign subsidiary of the company.

-- For Amphetamine Mixed Salts, 5mg, 10mg, 15mg, 20mg, 25mg, and 30mg Extended-Release (ER) capsules.

-- It is bioequivalent to the reference listed drug product (RLD), Adderall XR® Extended-Release capsules of Takeda Pharmaceuticals USA Inc.

-- This product will be manufactured at Granules manufacturing facility in Chantilly, Virginia and is expected to be launched shortly.

Jan 24, 2023 9:31 AM

Share Market Update | Sensex and Nifty 50 open higher 

Jan 24, 2023 9:18 AM

Rupee Check | Rupee opens higher at 80.50 vs US dollar

Jan 24, 2023 9:07 AM

Share Market News | Tuesday's top brokerage calls

Morgan Stanley has an 'overweight' call on the shares of Axis Bank with a target price of Rs 1,200 on its shares while CLSA has an 'buy' call on the shares of Axis Bank with a target price of Rs 1,250 on its shares. (Read more)

Jan 24, 2023 8:56 AM

Stocks to Watch | Axis Bank, Maruti, CONCOR, Tata Comm and more

-- Tata Communication revenue up 8.2 percent year-on-year, data revenue in double digits for second straight quarter. 

-- Poonawalla Fincorp disbursals up 74.8 percent year-on-year, net profit up 89 percent year-on-year. 

-- Supreme Petro's net profit, EBITDA up more than 45 percent year-on-year.  

-- Kei Ind cons revenue up 14 percent, profit up 28 percent year-on-year. 

-- Satin Credit profit rises 75 percent and NII is up more than 36 percent year-on-year. 

-- J&K Bank profit up 79 percent and NII up nearly 27 percent year-on-year. 

-- Butterfly Gandhimathi profit up 29 percent and margin rises 40 bps year-on-year. 

-- Jindal Drilling EBITDA up 55 percent and margin rises 700 bps year-on-year. 

-- Sagar Cement loss at Rs 22 crore vs Rs 10.5 crore profit, margin falls 570 bps year-on-year. 

-- Zensar Tech CC revenue down 5.3 percent, dollar revenue down 5.9 percent. 

Axis Bank, Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Welspun Corp, Dilip Buildcon, CONCOR and more (Read more)

Jan 24, 2023 8:45 AM

Stock Market News | 10 things to know before opening bell on January 24

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate an opening in the green for the Indian markets on Tuesday after a gain of 0.50 percent. (Read more)

Jan 24, 2023 8:35 AM

Share Market News | Sunteck Realty reports third quarter business update 

-- Pre-sales up 12 percent at Rs 396 crore vs Rs 352 crore year-on-year

-- Collections up 13 percent at Rs 304 crore vs Rs 270 crore year-on-year

Jan 24, 2023 8:34 AM

Global Market Cue | Wall Street indices gained on Friday

The three main US indices rose in the previous session.
--S&P 500: up 1.2 percent
--Dow Jones Industrial Average: up 0.8 percent
--Nasdaq Composite: up two percent

Jan 24, 2023 8:28 AM

Global Market Cue | Asian markets in the green after strong handover from Wall Street 

Asian markets trading in the green following a higher close on Wall Street. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan is up 0.1 percent at this hour.   

--Japan's Nikkei 225: up 1.5 percent

--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: up 1.8 percent

--China's Shanghai Composite: up 0.2 percent

Jan 24, 2023 8:24 AM

Stock Market News | 18,150 continues to remain a hurdle for the Nifty 50

The last instance of the Nifty 50 managing to make an intraday high above 18,200 was on January 04, when it hit a high of 18,243. (Trade setup for Jan 24)

Jan 24, 2023 8:12 AM