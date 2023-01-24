Market LIVE Updates: Sensex and Nifty 50 open higher led by financial and IT shares

Share Market Update | Elixir Equities' Dipan Mehta's view on banks
"I think excellent set of numbers coming through from Axis Bank, better than street expectation and you cannot find a fault except that perhaps the deposit growth was at just 10 percent. And I think that's a key data point that we are monitoring for all the entire banking sector because the next stress point is going to be raising of resources for lending. I think all the various other parameters like growth in credit, net interest margins, and non-performing assets (NPAs) and other operating costs all within control and best ever, but the deposit growth seems to be lacking and at some point in the future, that may tend to impact the overall growth in the loan book. But nonetheless, great sort of numbers coming in from Axis Bank, it follows what we saw from a lot of other private sector banks, including ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank, IDFC First Bank. I think we've been truly surprised by spectacular sort of numbers from the banking sector," says Dipan Mehta, Director, Elixir Equities.
Morgan Stanley has an 'overweight' call on the shares of Axis Bank with a target price of Rs 1,200 on its shares while CLSA has an 'buy' call on the shares of Axis Bank with a target price of Rs 1,250 on its shares. (Read more)
-- Tata Communication revenue up 8.2 percent year-on-year, data revenue in double digits for second straight quarter.
-- Poonawalla Fincorp disbursals up 74.8 percent year-on-year, net profit up 89 percent year-on-year.
-- Supreme Petro's net profit, EBITDA up more than 45 percent year-on-year.
-- Kei Ind cons revenue up 14 percent, profit up 28 percent year-on-year.
-- Satin Credit profit rises 75 percent and NII is up more than 36 percent year-on-year.
-- J&K Bank profit up 79 percent and NII up nearly 27 percent year-on-year.
-- Butterfly Gandhimathi profit up 29 percent and margin rises 40 bps year-on-year.
-- Jindal Drilling EBITDA up 55 percent and margin rises 700 bps year-on-year.
-- Sagar Cement loss at Rs 22 crore vs Rs 10.5 crore profit, margin falls 570 bps year-on-year.
-- Zensar Tech CC revenue down 5.3 percent, dollar revenue down 5.9 percent.
Asian markets trading in the green following a higher close on Wall Street. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan is up 0.1 percent at this hour.
--Japan's Nikkei 225: up 1.5 percent
--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: up 1.8 percent
--China's Shanghai Composite: up 0.2 percent
