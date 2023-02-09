English
Market LIVE Updates: Sensex and Nifty 50 headed for a muted opening, most Asian stocks in the red

By CNBCTV18.com  Feb 9, 2023 7:56 AM IST (Updated)
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 is expected to have a muted opening on Thursday amid largely negative cues from global markets. Singapore Exchange Nifty futures, an early indicator of the Nifty index largely remained flat ahead of the opening bell on Dalal Street.

Global Market Cue | Asian markets in the red after weak handover from Wall Street 

Most Asian markets slip into the red following a lower close on Wall Street. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan is up 0.1 percent at this hour.   

--Japan's Nikkei 225: down 0.24 percent

--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: up 0.27 percent

--China's Shanghai Composite: up 0.38 percent

Feb 9, 2023 8:43 AM

Stock Market News | Nifty to test 18,000 levels in near term

"On daily chart, we observe that Nifty has bounced back smartly after finding support near the 200 day EMA. The index was finding resistance near the 20 day SMA but is now on the verge of moving above it," said Subash Gangadharan, Senior Technical and Derivative Analyst, HDFC Securities. (Read more)

Feb 9, 2023 8:27 AM

Share Market News | Sensex and Nifty 50 end higher after RBI hike rates on expected lines

Indian equity benchmarks NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex ended higher on Wednesday, but off day's highs. Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 ended 0.9 and 0.8 percent higher, respectively. The Sensex rose 506.06 points or 0.8 percent to 60,792.1, before ending at 60,663.8. (Read more)

Feb 9, 2023 8:15 AM

Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Live Market Blog

Good morning, readers! Welcome to CNBC-TV18's market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and the economy. We also get you instant reactions from our stellar lineup of TV guests, in-house editors, researchers and reporters.

Have a great day ahead. Good luck!

Feb 9, 2023 7:55 AM

