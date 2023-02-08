Market LIVE Updates: Sensex and Nifty 50 open with minor gains, Adani twins top gainers

Share Market Update | Buy Zydus Lifesciences, ABB: Rajesh Palviya
Here are two recommendations by Rajesh Palviya of Axis Securities:
-- Zydus Lifesciences can continue towards Rs 510-520 on the higher side. Buy with a stop loss at Rs 470.
-- ABB rally can continue towards Rs 3100-3130. Buy with a stop loss at Rs 2,970.
Stocks to Watch: Bharti Airtel, Hero MotoCorp, Vodafone Idea, Ambuja Cements and more
From Bharti Airtel, to Adani Green and RVNL, here are the stocks to watch out for in today's trading session. (Read more)
Global Market Update | Dollar index near 103-mark
-- US 10-year yield remains firm at 3.65 percent after fed signals start of disinflation.
-- Brent rises to $83/bbl as Turkey resumes supply and ahead of US inventory report.
-- European markets end mixed, FTSE rises 0.4 percent, DAX down 0.2 percent.
-- Gold prices rise to $1,877/oz, dollar index hovers around 103-mark.
Global Market Cue | Asian markets in the red/green after strong/weak handover from Wall Street
Most Asian markets in the green following a higher close on Wall Street. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan is up 0.2 percent at this hour.
--Japan's Nikkei 225: down 0.1 percent
--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: down 0.2 percent
--China's Shanghai Composite: marginally down
Stock Market News | 21-day EMA of 17,870 a crucial resistance for Nifty 50
Nifty 50 oscillated between the red and the green on Tuesday, trading between 17,652.5 and 17,811.2. NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex ended lower, extending losses from the previous session. Broader market indices mirrored the losses in the headline indices. (Trad setup for Feb 8)
Share Market News | Sensex and Nifty 50 ended with minor losses
Indian equity benchmarks NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex ended lower on Tuesday, extending losses from the previous session. Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 ended flat and 0.7 percent lower, respectively. The Sensex fell 443.4 points or 0.7 percent to 60,063.5, before ending at 60,286. (Read more)
