Market LIVE Updates: Sensex and Nifty 50 open with minor gains, Adani twins top gainers

By CNBCTV18.com Feb 8, 2023 9:26 AM IST (Updated)
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 opened with minor gains on Wednesday amid mixed cues from global markets. Gains in IT and financial shares led the headline indices higher. Telecommunication shares traded with losses.

Share Market Update | Buy Zydus Lifesciences, ABB: Rajesh Palviya

Here are two recommendations by Rajesh Palviya of Axis Securities:
-- Zydus Lifesciences can continue towards Rs 510-520 on the higher side. Buy with a stop loss at Rs 470.
-- ABB rally can continue towards Rs 3100-3130. Buy with a stop loss at Rs 2,970.

Feb 8, 2023 9:26 AM

Nifty 50 live update | Adani twins gain in early trade

Feb 8, 2023 9:20 AM

Market Open | Nifty and Sensex open with minor gains

Feb 8, 2023 9:17 AM

Pre-Open Market | Sensex flat and Nifty near 17,700 

In the pre-opening session, the Sensex is marginally up at 60,332.99 and the Nifty at 17,721.5, down 43.1 pts or 0.2 percent from its previous close.

Feb 8, 2023 9:13 AM

Rupee Check | Rupee opens flat at 82.69 vs US dollar

Feb 8, 2023 9:07 AM

Stocks to Watch: Bharti Airtel, Hero MotoCorp, Vodafone Idea, Ambuja Cements and more

From Bharti Airtel, to Adani Green and RVNL, here are the stocks to watch out for in today's trading session. (Read more)

Feb 8, 2023 8:53 AM

Global Market Update | Dollar index near 103-mark 

-- US 10-year yield remains firm at 3.65 percent after fed signals start of disinflation. 

-- Brent rises to $83/bbl as Turkey resumes supply and ahead of US inventory report. 

-- European markets end mixed, FTSE rises 0.4 percent, DAX down 0.2 percent. 

-- Gold prices rise to $1,877/oz, dollar index hovers around 103-mark. 

Feb 8, 2023 8:40 AM

Global Market Cue | Wall Street indices ended choppy trade higher on Tuesday

The three main US indices rose in the previous session.

--S&P 500: up 1.3 percent

--Dow Jones Industrial Average: up 0.78 percent

--Nasdaq Composite: up 1.9 percent

Feb 8, 2023 8:35 AM

Share Market Update | Fire breaks out at Deepak Nitrite's Vadora factory

Feb 8, 2023 8:28 AM

Global Market Cue | Asian markets in the red/green after strong/weak handover from Wall Street 

Most Asian markets in the green following a higher close on Wall Street. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan is up 0.2 percent at this hour.   

--Japan's Nikkei 225: down 0.1 percent

--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: down 0.2 percent

--China's Shanghai Composite: marginally down

Feb 8, 2023 8:16 AM

Stock Market News | 21-day EMA of 17,870 a crucial resistance for Nifty 50

Nifty 50 oscillated between the red and the green on Tuesday, trading between 17,652.5 and 17,811.2. NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex ended lower, extending losses from the previous session. Broader market indices mirrored the losses in the headline indices. (Trad setup for Feb 8)

Feb 8, 2023 8:12 AM

Share Market News | Sensex and Nifty 50 ended with  minor losses 

Indian equity benchmarks NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex ended lower on Tuesday, extending losses from the previous session. Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 ended flat and 0.7 percent lower, respectively. The Sensex fell 443.4 points or 0.7 percent to 60,063.5, before ending at 60,286. (Read more)

Feb 8, 2023 7:54 AM

Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Live Market Blog

Good morning, readers! Welcome to CNBC-TV18's market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and the economy. We also get you instant reactions from our stellar lineup of TV guests, in-house editors, researchers and reporters.

Have a great day ahead. Good luck!

Feb 8, 2023 7:48 AM