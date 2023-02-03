Share Market LIVE: Sensex and Nifty 50 near day's low, Adani group shares continue to fall

Share Market Update | Centrum Broking's Nischal Maheshwari on Ambuja, ACC, Adani Ports
"Ambuja, ACC and even Adani Ports have come to a very attractive level at this moment. But I think let the dust settle down basically on this crisis. Let it settle down. So I think wait for a few more days to see basically where it is headed and then you should start maybe biting into it, for the moment avoid all these counters," says Nischal Maheshwari, CEO-Institutional Equities & Advisory, Centrum Broking.
Share Market Live | Adani Group updates
All Adani group company stocks are trading in the red.
-- Adani Enterprises is down 25 percent
-- Adani Ports down six percent.
-- Adani Transmission and Adani Green are down 10 percent.
-- Adani Power, Adani Total Gas and Adani Wilmar are down five percent.
Nifty 50 | Titan is the top Nifty 50 gainer
-- The shares are up 3.8 percent.
-- The shares have fallen in four out of the last six trading sessions.
-- Company reports its earnings for the December quarter on Thursday. (Higher expenses and gold ingot sales dent profit)
Share Market Live | Adani group stocks continue to be under pressure
The group's flagship company Adani Enterprises opened nine percent down. Adani Ports too opened three percent lower from its previous close of Rs 468.5. (Read more)
Stocks to Watch | Apollo Tyres, Welspun Corp, Adani and more
-- Apollo Tyres EBITDA up 23 percent, margin up 120 bps year-on-year
-- AB Capital lending business NIM at seven percent vs 6.58 percent, profit up nine percent quarter-on-quarter
-- Welspun Corp EBITDA up 50.5 percent, revenue up 66.6 percent year-on-year
-- GMM Pfaudler EBITDA up 43.7 percent, margin rises more than 200 bps.
-- Man Infra EBITDA at Rs 129 crore vs Rs 44.4 crore, revenue up 54 percent year-on-year.
-- Stove Kraft EBITDA up 36.8 percent, margin rises 10 bps year-on-year
-- Fino Payments profit up 35.5 percent year-on-year, RoA at 0.8 percent vs 0.6 percent quarter-on-quarter.
-- Aegis Logistics EBITDA up 50 percent, revenue up 72 percent year-on-year
-- eClerx Services CC revenue up 3.2 percent quarter-on-quarter and up 18.4 percent year-on-year
-- Likhitha Infra bags an order worth Rs 129.6 crore from GAIL
-- Thomas Cook reports profit of Rs 18.5 crore vs loss, margin up 270 bps year-on-year
-- Berger Paints EBITDA down 11 percent, gross and EBITDA margins decline year-on-year and quarter-on-quarter
-- Birlasoft CC rev flat quarter-on-quarter, loss at Rs 16.3 crore vs profit in previous quarter
-- Sheela Foam EBITDA down 21.6 percent, margin slips 160 bps year-on-year
-- S H Kelkar EBITDA down 26.9 percent, margin slips 360 bps year-on-year
-- GIC Housing Fin net profit down 14.5 percent, NII down 14.1 percent year-on-year
-- IG Petro EBITDA down 42.6 percent, margin slips more than 500 bps quarter-on-quarter
Adani Group Companies, Tata Consumer, SBI Life, IndusInd Bank, Crompton, HDFC AMC and more to also be in focus (Read more)
Global Market Cue | Brent to post second straight weekly losses
-- US 10-year yield falls to 3.4 percent as weekly jobless claims fall to nine-month low.
-- Brent to post second straight week of losses, at $82/bbl on China demand concerns.
-- European markets higher ahead of ECB, BoE rate hike decision, DAX rises two percent.
-- Gold slips from nine-month highs, at $1,917/oz as dollar makes an upmove.
Global Market Cue | Wall Street indices ended largely higher on Thursday
The three main US indices ended mixed as more dovish-than-expected signal from Fed Chair Jerome Powell supported the equities.
--S&P 500: up 1.5 percent
--Dow Jones Industrial Average: down 0.1 percent
--Nasdaq Composite: up 3.2 percent
Global Market Cue | Most Asian markets in the red after largely a positive handover from Wall Street
Most Asian markets slip into the red following a mixed close on Wall Street. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan is down 0.9 percent at this hour.
--Japan's Nikkei 225: up 0.4 percent
--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: down 1.8 percent
--China's Shanghai Composite: down 1.7 percent
Stock Market News | 200-DEMA support may cushion a volatile week for the Nifty 50
The last five trading sessions have thrown up two very interesting observations. First, no matter how low the Nifty 50 index has fallen on an intraday basis, it always rebounds by the close of trade to end above the 17,600 mark. (Trade setup for Feb 3)