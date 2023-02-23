Share Market LIVE Updates: Sensex and Nifty 50 poised for a positive start tracing global cues

Editor's Take: Anuj Singhal's View On The Market
END OF A NIGHTMARISH SERIES
Feb series has been extremely volatile
Nifty down 300 points but feels worse
Nifty Next 50 down over 3000 points (7%)
Nifty and Bank Nifty set to test the 200 DMA
Nasdaq failed to cross 20 DEMA, closed near low
US 10-year bond yield chart very ominous
NIFTY OUTLOOK
First gap up likely to be sold into
Buying will come only if first hour high sustains
Trend is very weak, 200 DMA of 17,355 possible
BANK NIFTY OUTLOOK
Bank Nifty had extremely bearish close
First close below 40,000 since Oct 2022
Bank Nifty is now headed towards 200 DMA of 39,100
Selling on failure of rally remains the best strategy
Share Market News | 10 things to know before opening bell on February 23
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate an opening in the green for the Indian markets on Thursday after a gain of 0.23 percent. (Read more)
Global Market Cue | Asian markets in the green after mixed handover from Wall Street
Asian markets in the green after two of three Wall Street indices ended lower. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan is up 0.5 percent at this hour.
--Japan's Nikkei 225: down 1.1 percent
--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: flat at this hour
--China's Shanghai Composite: up 0.3 percent
Stock Market News | Nifty 50 poised for third consecutive F&O series decline
The February futures and options series comes to an end today. After Wednesday's sell-off, the Nifty 50 index is down nearly 350 points for the series. This comes on the back of two consecutive series drops of nearly 300 points. (Trade setup for Feb 23)
Share Market News | Sensex and Niftyh 50 ended sharply lower on Wednesday, closed over 1% down each
The 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 927.74 points or 1.53 percent to 59,744.98, while the broader NSE Nifty fell over 272.40 points or 1.53 percent to 17,554.30. The market mirrored fall in Asian equities with frontline indices slipping one percent or more. (Read more)
