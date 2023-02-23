English
Share Market LIVE Updates: Sensex and Nifty 50 poised for a positive start tracing global cues

By CNBCTV18.com  Feb 23, 2023 8:34 AM IST (Updated)
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex are likely to open higher on Thursday tracing global cues. Singapore Exchange Nifty futures, an early indicator of the Nifty index, was last trading 51.5 points or 0.3 percent higher at 17,687.5 ahead of the opening bell on Dalal Street.

Editor's Take: Anuj Singhal's View On The Market

END OF A NIGHTMARISH SERIES

Feb series has been extremely volatile

Nifty down 300 points but feels worse

Nifty Next 50 down over 3000 points (7%)

Nifty and Bank Nifty set to test the 200 DMA

Nasdaq failed to cross 20 DEMA, closed near low

US 10-year bond yield chart very ominous

NIFTY OUTLOOK

First gap up likely to be sold into

Buying will come only if first hour high sustains

Trend is very weak, 200 DMA of 17,355 possible

BANK NIFTY OUTLOOK

Bank Nifty had extremely bearish close

First close below 40,000 since Oct 2022

Bank Nifty is now headed towards 200 DMA of 39,100

Selling on failure of rally remains the best strategy

Feb 23, 2023 8:34 AM

Share Market News | 10 things to know before opening bell on February 23

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate an opening in the green for the Indian markets on Thursday after a gain of 0.23 percent. (Read more)

Feb 23, 2023 8:26 AM

Global Market Cue | Wall Street indices ended mixed on Wednesday

Two of the three main US indices ended lower.
--S&P 500: down 0.2 percent
--Dow Jones Industrial Average: down 0.3 percent
--Nasdaq Composite: up 0.1 percent

Feb 23, 2023 8:22 AM

Global Market Cue | Asian markets in the green after mixed handover from Wall Street 

Asian markets in the green after two of three Wall Street indices ended lower. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan is up 0.5 percent at this hour.   

--Japan's Nikkei 225: down 1.1 percent

--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: flat at this hour

--China's Shanghai Composite: up 0.3 percent

Feb 23, 2023 8:04 AM

Stock Market News | Nifty 50 poised for third consecutive F&O series decline

The February futures and options series comes to an end today. After Wednesday's sell-off, the Nifty 50 index is down nearly 350 points for the series. This comes on the back of two consecutive series drops of nearly 300 points. (Trade setup for Feb 23)

Feb 23, 2023 7:57 AM

Share Market News | Sensex and Niftyh 50 ended sharply lower on Wednesday, closed over 1% down each

The 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 927.74 points or 1.53 percent to 59,744.98, while the broader NSE Nifty fell over 272.40 points or 1.53 percent to 17,554.30. The market mirrored fall in Asian equities with frontline indices slipping one percent or more. (Read more)

Feb 23, 2023 7:56 AM

Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Live Market Blog

Good morning, readers! Welcome to CNBC-TV18's market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and the economy. We also get you instant reactions from our stellar lineup of TV guests, in-house editors, researchers and reporters.

Have a great day ahead. Good luck!

Feb 23, 2023 7:43 AM

