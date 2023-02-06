Market LIVE Update: Sensex falls 200 points and Nifty 50 below 17,800

By CNBCTV18.com Feb 6, 2023 9:48 AM IST (Updated)
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 opened largely unchanged on the first trading day of the week, before slipping into the red. Losses in IT and metal stocks led the headline indices. Investors await more of financial results from India Inc for domestic cues, with LIC, Adani Transmission and Tata Steel scheduled to post their earnings later in the day.

Stock Market Live | All Adani stocks barring Adani Ports are trading with losses 

-- Adani Enterprises is down 3.9 percent. 

-- Adani Transmission down 10 percent. 

-- Adani Green, Adani Power, Adani Total Gas and Adani Wilmar down five percent each. 

-- Adani Transmission up nearly one percent.

Feb 6, 2023 9:48 AM

Stock Market Updates | Geojit's Vijayakumar's view on market 

"After the Adani crisis broke out, the market has been on a twin track - crash in Adani stocks and stability in the rest of the market. The banking segment, which also came under pressure on fears of the crisis impacting banks, has recovered. The crisis is unlikely to pose any systemic risk to the Indian banking system. It appears that the Adani crisis’ impact on the market is slowly dying down. Excellent results from ITC and SBI are likely to support the market," says V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

Vijayakumar adds: "Globally, the surprise element is the robust job numbers in the US which came at 517000 in January. This tight labour market in the US indicates continuing strength in the U.S. economy and the possibility of US recession receding. At the same time the Fed  will be forced to remain hawkish for an extended period of time. The US CPI data to be published on 14th February will be keenly watched by the market."

Feb 6, 2023 9:44 AM

Share Market Update | Tata Steel to report December quarter numbers today

The street expects good volume growth on a low base while domestic business may perform well considering the better demand scenario, lower coking coal prices and stable pricing. 

Feb 6, 2023 9:38 AM

Share Market Live | Divi's Labs trades near 52-week low

Analysts that track pharma player Divi's Laborstories Ltd, cut their price targets on the company after it reported its lowest-ever operating profit margin or EBITDA margin during the December quarter. (Read more)

Feb 6, 2023 9:28 AM

Market Open | Sensex and Nifty 50 open near flatline  

Feb 6, 2023 9:20 AM

Rupee Check | Rupee opens nearly 60 paise lower at 82.41 vs dollar

Feb 6, 2023 9:06 AM

Share Market Update | India story is not Adani group story, need clarity on what government would do: Arvind Sanger of Geosphere Capital Management

Here are some other takeaways from Sanger's interaction with CNBC-TV18: 
-- Have to see if a credible approach by regulators towards Adani is taken.
-- Adani issue might not be systemic.
-- Challenges are there but not systemic when it comes to Adani.

Feb 6, 2023 9:04 AM

Share Market Update | UBS gives a buy rating on Interglobe Aviation, says strong show continues

FY24 ask guidance better than expectations. Do not see much risk to yields as competition has shown pricing rationality.

Feb 6, 2023 8:48 AM

Stocks To Watch | M&M Finance, Ami Organics, Balaji Amines, Manappuram Finance and more 

-- US FDA issues two observations for Natco Pharma'a formulation facility in Ramky SEZ.

-- M&M Finance December number came above estimates, gross NPA ratio lowest in 15 quarters. 

--  Ami Organics EBITDA up 2.8 percent, revenue up 7.9 percent, profit rises 14.4 percent year-on-year. 

-- Government grants environmental clearance for expansion of Balaji Amines' Solapur plant. 

-- Manapurram Finance gold loan share at 58.4 percent vs 62.6 percent year-on-year, gold tonnage at six quarter low.  

Shares of SBI to react to quarterly numbers. Reliance Industries, ONGC and other OMCs to remain in focus as government revises windfall tax. (Read more)

Feb 6, 2023 8:31 AM

Global Market Cue | Gold at three-week low, dollar index above 103

-- US 10-year yields leap, at 3.56 percent, after much hotter-than-expected jobs report. US Jan unemployment rate hits more than 53 year low, at 3.4 percent vs 3.5 percent in the previous month. 

-- Brent off lows after falling below $80/bbl on improving China demand outlook. 

-- European markets higher, FTSE hits all-time high, up over one percent, CAC rises one percent. 

-- Gold trades at three-week low of $1,871/oz as dollar index rises above 103-mark. 

Feb 6, 2023 8:28 AM

Share Market News | Standard Chartered stops lending against Adani Dollar Bonds amid volatility

The temporary decision was taken on Friday amid volatility in Adani Bonds, ET has reported. 

Feb 6, 2023 8:23 AM

Global Market Cue | Wall Street indices fell on Friday

The three main US indices fell in the previous session.

--S&P 500: down one percent

--Dow Jones Industrial Average: down 0.4 percent

--Nasdaq Composite: down 1.6 percent

 
Feb 6, 2023 8:22 AM

Global Market Cue | Asian markets in the red following a weak handover from Wall Street 

Most Asian markets slip into the red following a lower close on Wall Street. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan is down 1.8 percent at this hour.   

--Japan's Nikkei 225: up 0.7 percent

--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: down 2.1 percent

--China's Shanghai Composite: down 2.5 percent

Feb 6, 2023 8:15 AM

Stock Market News | Nifty 50 and markets look to move beyond the Adani issue

The impact in the broader market of the Adani story perhaps should diminish over a period of time and that process has already started on Friday. (Trade Setup for Feb 6)

Feb 6, 2023 8:09 AM

Share Market News | Sensex and Nifty 50 ended higher on Friday

Gains in financial and consumer durables led the headline indices higher. The indices oscillated between the red and the green during the session however recovered sharply in the later half helped by rebound in Adani group shares.

Feb 6, 2023 7:51 AM