Market LIVE Update: Sensex falls 200 points and Nifty 50 below 17,800

Stock Market Live | All Adani stocks barring Adani Ports are trading with losses
-- Adani Enterprises is down 3.9 percent.
-- Adani Transmission down 10 percent.
-- Adani Green, Adani Power, Adani Total Gas and Adani Wilmar down five percent each.
Stock Market Updates | Geojit's Vijayakumar's view on market
"After the Adani crisis broke out, the market has been on a twin track - crash in Adani stocks and stability in the rest of the market. The banking segment, which also came under pressure on fears of the crisis impacting banks, has recovered. The crisis is unlikely to pose any systemic risk to the Indian banking system. It appears that the Adani crisis’ impact on the market is slowly dying down. Excellent results from ITC and SBI are likely to support the market," says V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.
Vijayakumar adds: "Globally, the surprise element is the robust job numbers in the US which came at 517000 in January. This tight labour market in the US indicates continuing strength in the U.S. economy and the possibility of US recession receding. At the same time the Fed will be forced to remain hawkish for an extended period of time. The US CPI data to be published on 14th February will be keenly watched by the market."
Share Market Live | Divi's Labs trades near 52-week low
Analysts that track pharma player Divi's Laborstories Ltd, cut their price targets on the company after it reported its lowest-ever operating profit margin or EBITDA margin during the December quarter. (Read more)
Share Market Update | India story is not Adani group story, need clarity on what government would do: Arvind Sanger of Geosphere Capital Management
Here are some other takeaways from Sanger's interaction with CNBC-TV18:
-- Have to see if a credible approach by regulators towards Adani is taken.
-- Adani issue might not be systemic.
-- Challenges are there but not systemic when it comes to Adani.
Stocks To Watch | M&M Finance, Ami Organics, Balaji Amines, Manappuram Finance and more
-- US FDA issues two observations for Natco Pharma'a formulation facility in Ramky SEZ.
-- M&M Finance December number came above estimates, gross NPA ratio lowest in 15 quarters.
-- Ami Organics EBITDA up 2.8 percent, revenue up 7.9 percent, profit rises 14.4 percent year-on-year.
-- Government grants environmental clearance for expansion of Balaji Amines' Solapur plant.
-- Manapurram Finance gold loan share at 58.4 percent vs 62.6 percent year-on-year, gold tonnage at six quarter low.
SBI, ITC, Interglobe Aviation, Vodafone Idea, Adani Group, Paytm and more
Shares of SBI to react to quarterly numbers. Reliance Industries, ONGC and other OMCs to remain in focus as government revises windfall tax. (Read more)
Global Market Cue | Gold at three-week low, dollar index above 103
-- US 10-year yields leap, at 3.56 percent, after much hotter-than-expected jobs report. US Jan unemployment rate hits more than 53 year low, at 3.4 percent vs 3.5 percent in the previous month.
-- Brent off lows after falling below $80/bbl on improving China demand outlook.
-- European markets higher, FTSE hits all-time high, up over one percent, CAC rises one percent.
-- Gold trades at three-week low of $1,871/oz as dollar index rises above 103-mark.
Global Market Cue | Asian markets in the red following a weak handover from Wall Street
Most Asian markets slip into the red following a lower close on Wall Street. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan is down 1.8 percent at this hour.
--Japan's Nikkei 225: up 0.7 percent
--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: down 2.1 percent
--China's Shanghai Composite: down 2.5 percent
Stock Market News | Nifty 50 and markets look to move beyond the Adani issue
The impact in the broader market of the Adani story perhaps should diminish over a period of time and that process has already started on Friday. (Trade Setup for Feb 6)
Share Market News | Sensex and Nifty 50 ended higher on Friday
Gains in financial and consumer durables led the headline indices higher. The indices oscillated between the red and the green during the session however recovered sharply in the later half helped by rebound in Adani group shares.