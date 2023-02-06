English
market News

Market LIVE Update: Sensex and Nifty 50 poised for a negative start tracing global cues

By CNBCTV18.com  Feb 6, 2023 8:48 AM IST (Updated)
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 is expected to open lower on the first trading day of the week amid mixed cues from global markets. Singapore Exchange Nifty futures, an early indicator of the Nifty index, fell as much as 49.5 points or 0.3 percent ahead of the opening bell on Dalal Street. Investors await more of financial results from India Inc for domestic cues, with LIC, Adani Transmission and Tata Steel scheduled to post their earnings later in the day. 

Share Market Update | UBS gives a buy rating on Interglobe Aviation, says strong show continues

FY24 ask guidance better than expectations. Do not see much risk to yields as competition has shown pricing rationality.

Feb 6, 2023 8:48 AM

Stocks To Watch | M&M Finance, Ami Organics, Balaji Amines, Manappuram Finance and more 

-- US FDA issues two observations for Natco Pharma'a formulation facility in Ramky SEZ.

-- M&M Finance December number came above estimates, gross NPA ratio lowest in 15 quarters. 

--  Ami Organics EBITDA up 2.8 percent, revenue up 7.9 percent, profit rises 14.4 percent year-on-year. 

-- Government grants environmental clearance for expansion of Balaji Amines' Solapur plant. 

-- Manapurram Finance gold loan share at 58.4 percent vs 62.6 percent year-on-year, gold tonnage at six quarter low.  

SBI, ITC, Interglobe Aviation, Vodafone Idea, Adani Group, Paytm and more

Shares of SBI to react to quarterly numbers. Reliance Industries, ONGC and other OMCs to remain in focus as government revises windfall tax. (Read more)

Feb 6, 2023 8:31 AM

Global Market Cue | Gold at three-week low, dollar index above 103

-- US 10-year yields leap, at 3.56 percent, after much hotter-than-expected jobs report. US Jan unemployment rate hits more than 53 year low, at 3.4 percent vs 3.5 percent in the previous month. 

-- Brent off lows after falling below $80/bbl on improving China demand outlook. 

-- European markets higher, FTSE hits all-time high, up over one percent, CAC rises one percent. 

-- Gold trades at three-week low of $1,871/oz as dollar index rises above 103-mark. 

Feb 6, 2023 8:28 AM

Share Market News | Standard Chartered stops lending against Adani Dollar Bonds amid volatility

The temporary decision was taken on Friday amid volatility in Adani Bonds, ET has reported. 

Feb 6, 2023 8:23 AM

Global Market Cue | Wall Street indices fell on Friday

The three main US indices fell in the previous session.

--S&P 500: down one percent

--Dow Jones Industrial Average: down 0.4 percent

--Nasdaq Composite: down 1.6 percent

 
Feb 6, 2023 8:22 AM

Global Market Cue | Asian markets in the red following a weak handover from Wall Street 

Most Asian markets slip into the red following a lower close on Wall Street. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan is down 1.8 percent at this hour.   

--Japan's Nikkei 225: up 0.7 percent

--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: down 2.1 percent

--China's Shanghai Composite: down 2.5 percent

Feb 6, 2023 8:15 AM

Stock Market News | Nifty 50 and markets look to move beyond the Adani issue

The impact in the broader market of the Adani story perhaps should diminish over a period of time and that process has already started on Friday. (Trade Setup for Feb 6)

Feb 6, 2023 8:09 AM

Share Market News | Sensex and Nifty 50 ended higher on Friday

Gains in financial and consumer durables led the headline indices higher. The indices oscillated between the red and the green during the session however recovered sharply in the later half helped by rebound in Adani group shares.

Feb 6, 2023 7:51 AM

Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Live Market Blog

Good morning, readers! Welcome to CNBC-TV18's market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and the economy. We also get you instant reactions from our stellar lineup of TV guests, in-house editors, researchers and reporters.

Have a great day ahead. Good luck!

Feb 6, 2023 7:48 AM

