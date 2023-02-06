Market LIVE Update: Sensex and Nifty 50 poised for a negative start tracing global cues

Stocks To Watch | M&M Finance, Ami Organics, Balaji Amines, Manappuram Finance and more
-- US FDA issues two observations for Natco Pharma'a formulation facility in Ramky SEZ.
-- M&M Finance December number came above estimates, gross NPA ratio lowest in 15 quarters.
-- Ami Organics EBITDA up 2.8 percent, revenue up 7.9 percent, profit rises 14.4 percent year-on-year.
-- Government grants environmental clearance for expansion of Balaji Amines' Solapur plant.
-- Manapurram Finance gold loan share at 58.4 percent vs 62.6 percent year-on-year, gold tonnage at six quarter low.
SBI, ITC, Interglobe Aviation, Vodafone Idea, Adani Group, Paytm and more
Shares of SBI to react to quarterly numbers. Reliance Industries, ONGC and other OMCs to remain in focus as government revises windfall tax. (Read more)
Global Market Cue | Gold at three-week low, dollar index above 103
-- US 10-year yields leap, at 3.56 percent, after much hotter-than-expected jobs report. US Jan unemployment rate hits more than 53 year low, at 3.4 percent vs 3.5 percent in the previous month.
-- Brent off lows after falling below $80/bbl on improving China demand outlook.
-- European markets higher, FTSE hits all-time high, up over one percent, CAC rises one percent.
-- Gold trades at three-week low of $1,871/oz as dollar index rises above 103-mark.
Global Market Cue | Asian markets in the red following a weak handover from Wall Street
Most Asian markets slip into the red following a lower close on Wall Street. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan is down 1.8 percent at this hour.
--Japan's Nikkei 225: up 0.7 percent
--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: down 2.1 percent
--China's Shanghai Composite: down 2.5 percent
Stock Market News | Nifty 50 and markets look to move beyond the Adani issue
The impact in the broader market of the Adani story perhaps should diminish over a period of time and that process has already started on Friday. (Trade Setup for Feb 6)
Share Market News | Sensex and Nifty 50 ended higher on Friday
Gains in financial and consumer durables led the headline indices higher. The indices oscillated between the red and the green during the session however recovered sharply in the later half helped by rebound in Adani group shares.
