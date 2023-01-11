Market LIVE Updates: Sensex and Nifty 50 likely to open in green tracing global cues

Stocks to Watch | Defence Companies, Tata Motors, Lupin and more
-- Lupin FY25 sales range is $2.5-3 billion, margin range is 18-20 percent.
-- Alkem recieves US FDA nod for Mirabegron, used to ease overactive bladder symptoms.
-- IEX buyback opens today, buyback price is Rs 200 per share, buyback size at Rs 98 crore.
-- JB Chem domestic business to outperform market, margin to be in 24-26 percent range.
Adani Ports, Adani Wilmar, Tata Motors, Bharat Dynamics, Uttam Sugar Mills and more to also be in focus (Read more)
Stock Market News | 10 things to know before opening bell on January 11
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate an opening in the green for the Indian markets on Wednesday after a gain of 0.15 percent. (Read more)
Global Market Cue | US dollar near 7-month low, gold near 8-month high
-- US 10-year yield rises to 3.6 percent ahead of December inflation reading this week.
-- US dollar index trades near seven-month lows against a basket of currencies.
-- European markets close with cuts on Tuesday's, FTSE slips 0.4 percent, CAC down 0.6 percent.
-- Crude rises slightly as US government forecasts record global consumption next year.
-- Gold prices hover near eight-month highs supported by weaker dollar and yields.
Global Market Cue | Asian markets in the green after strong handover from Wall Street
Asian markets in the green following a higher close on Wall Street. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan is up 0.4 percent at this hour.
--Japan's Nikkei 225: up one percent
--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: up one percent
--China's Shanghai Composite: up 1.3 percent
Stock Market News | Nifty 50 waits for a breakout on either side of the range for further direction
Dealers maintain that the Nifty 50 continues to be stuck in a range of 17,800 on the downside and 18,300 on the upside. (Trade setup for Jan 11)
