market News

Market LIVE Updates: Sensex and Nifty 50 likely to open in green tracing global cues

Read Time1 Min(s) Read
Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com  Jan 11, 2023 8:31 AM IST (Updated)
Summary

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 are likely to open with minor gains amid largely positive cues from global markets. Singapore Exchange Nifty futures, an early indicator of the Nifty index, rose as much as 26.5 points or 0.1 percent to 18,012.5 ahead of the opening bell on Dalal Street.

Live Updates

Stocks to Watch | Defence Companies, Tata Motors, Lupin and more

-- Lupin FY25 sales range is $2.5-3 billion, margin range is 18-20 percent. 

-- Alkem recieves US FDA nod for Mirabegron, used to ease overactive bladder symptoms. 

-- IEX buyback opens today, buyback price is Rs 200 per share, buyback size at Rs 98 crore.

-- JB Chem domestic business to outperform market, margin to be in 24-26 percent range. 

Adani Ports, Adani Wilmar, Tata Motors, Bharat Dynamics, Uttam Sugar Mills and more to also be in focus (Read more)

Jan 11, 2023 8:31 AM

Stock Market News | 10 things to know before opening bell on January 11

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate an opening in the green for the Indian markets on Wednesday after a gain of 0.15 percent. (Read more)

Jan 11, 2023 8:23 AM

Global Market Cue | US dollar near 7-month low, gold near 8-month high

-- US 10-year yield rises to 3.6 percent ahead of December inflation reading this week. 

-- US dollar index trades near seven-month lows against a basket of currencies. 

-- European markets close with cuts on Tuesday's, FTSE slips 0.4 percent, CAC down 0.6 percent. 

-- Crude rises slightly as US government forecasts record global consumption next year. 

-- Gold prices hover near eight-month highs supported by weaker dollar and yields. 

Jan 11, 2023 8:16 AM

Global Market Cue | Wall Street indices ended higher in the previous session

The three main US indices rose on Tuesday.

--S&P 500: up 0.7 percent

--Dow Jones Industrial Average: up 0.6 percent

--Nasdaq Composite: up one percent

Jan 11, 2023 8:12 AM

Global Market Cue | Asian markets in the green after strong handover from Wall Street 

Asian markets in the green following a higher close on Wall Street. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan is up 0.4 percent at this hour.   

--Japan's Nikkei 225: up one percent

--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: up one percent

--China's Shanghai Composite: up 1.3 percent

Jan 11, 2023 8:08 AM

Stock Market News | Nifty 50 waits for a breakout on either side of the range for further direction

Dealers maintain that the Nifty 50 continues to be stuck in a range of 17,800 on the downside and 18,300 on the upside. (Trade setup for Jan 11)

Jan 11, 2023 8:01 AM

Stock Market News | Sensex and Nifty 50 ended Tuesday's session in red

-- Reversed gains from Monday’s session.

-- IT and financials shares led the fall. 

-- Midcaps closed in the red, but outperformed headline indices.

Jan 11, 2023 7:52 AM

Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Live Market Blog

Good morning, readers! Welcome to CNBC-TV18's market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and the economy. We also get you instant reactions from our stellar lineup of TV guests, in-house editors, researchers and reporters.

Have a great day ahead. Good luck!

Jan 11, 2023 7:40 AM

