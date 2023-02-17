English
Share Market Live: Sensex and Nifty 50 headed for a negative start tracing global cues

By CNBCTV18.com  Feb 17, 2023 9:07 AM IST (Updated)
Summary

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are expected to open lower on the last trading day of the week. Singapore Exchange Nifty futures, an early indicator of the Nifty index, was trading 102 points or 0.6 percent lower ahead of the opening bell on Dalal Street.

Live Updates

Stock Market News | Glenmark Pharma gets tentative US FDA ANDA nod for Saxagliptin Tablets

Saxagliptin Tablet is used to treat to lower blood sugar levels in patients with Type 21 diabetes

Feb 17, 2023 9:07 AM

Rupee Check | Rupee opens lower at 82.80 vs the US dollar

Feb 17, 2023 9:07 AM

Stocks to Watch | HDFC, Vedanta, Minda Corp, Pricol and more

From HDFC, Vedanta to Hindustan Zinc and Pricol, here are the stocks to watch out for in today's trade (Read more)

Feb 17, 2023 9:01 AM

Share Market News | Anuj Singhal of CNBC-Awaaz Shares His Market Outlook

NIFTY OUTLOOK
First support for Nifty: 50 DEMA of 17,939
Major support for Nifty: 20 DEMA of 17,885

BANK NIFTY OUTLOOK
Bank Nifty rejected 50 DEMA of 41,800
Bank Nifty closed just above 20 DEMA of 41,600
“Sell on rally” is working in Bank Nifty
Next level to watch: 100 DEMA of 41,200

Feb 17, 2023 8:53 AM

Global Market Cue | Brent slips below $85/bbl 

US 10-year yield rises to 3.88 percent on above estimate PPI data and rate hike expectations. 

European markets close higher, CAC hits all-time high,rises nearly one percent. 

Brent slips below $85/bbl over prospects of demand recovery in China. 

Gold prices fall nearly $1,830/oz as dollar index rises above 104 mark.

Feb 17, 2023 8:53 AM

Global Market Cue | Wall Street indices fell on Thursday

The three main US indices fell following strong inflation data and drop in weekly jobless claims.
S&P 500: down 1.4 percent
Dow Jones Industrial Average: down 1.3 percent
Nasdaq Composite: down 1.8 percent

Feb 17, 2023 8:47 AM

Global Market Cue | Asian markets in the red after weak handover from Wall Street 
Asian markets slip into the red following a lower close on Wall Street. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan is down 0.7 percent at this hour.   
Japan's Nikkei 225: down 0.5 percent
Hong Kong's Hang Seng: down 0.4 percent
China's Shanghai Composite: down 0.3 percent

Feb 17, 2023 8:34 AM

Stock Market News | Nifty 50 trend remains positive despite resistance at higher levels

The Nifty 50 index ended higher for the third straight day on Thursday but weekly expiry related volatility meant the index closed 100 points off the highest point of the day. (Trade setup for Feb 17)

Feb 17, 2023 8:26 AM

Share Market News | Nifty and Sensex ended with minor gains on Thursday, but near 1-month high

Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 ended around one percent higher. Nifty Auto and Nifty Bank underperformed while Nifty IT ended the trade over one percent higher.  All sectoral indices, barring Nifty Auto, Nifty Bank, Nifty Financial Services and Nifty PSU Bank ended in green. 25 constituents in the Nifty 50 basket ended with gains. (Read more on Feb 16 session)

Feb 17, 2023 8:09 AM

Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Live Market Blog

Good morning, readers! Welcome to CNBC-TV18's market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and the economy. We also get you instant reactions from our stellar lineup of TV guests, in-house editors, researchers and reporters.

Have a great day ahead. Good luck!

Feb 17, 2023 8:00 AM

