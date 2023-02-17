Share Market Live: Sensex and Nifty 50 headed for a negative start tracing global cues

Stocks to Watch | HDFC, Vedanta, Minda Corp, Pricol and more
From HDFC, Vedanta to Hindustan Zinc and Pricol, here are the stocks to watch out for in today's trade (Read more)
Share Market News | Anuj Singhal of CNBC-Awaaz Shares His Market Outlook
NIFTY OUTLOOK
First support for Nifty: 50 DEMA of 17,939
Major support for Nifty: 20 DEMA of 17,885
BANK NIFTY OUTLOOK
Bank Nifty rejected 50 DEMA of 41,800
Bank Nifty closed just above 20 DEMA of 41,600
“Sell on rally” is working in Bank Nifty
Next level to watch: 100 DEMA of 41,200
Global Market Cue | Brent slips below $85/bbl
US 10-year yield rises to 3.88 percent on above estimate PPI data and rate hike expectations.
European markets close higher, CAC hits all-time high,rises nearly one percent.
Brent slips below $85/bbl over prospects of demand recovery in China.
Gold prices fall nearly $1,830/oz as dollar index rises above 104 mark.
Global Market Cue | Asian markets in the red after weak handover from Wall Street
Asian markets slip into the red following a lower close on Wall Street. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan is down 0.7 percent at this hour.
Japan's Nikkei 225: down 0.5 percent
Hong Kong's Hang Seng: down 0.4 percent
China's Shanghai Composite: down 0.3 percent
Stock Market News | Nifty 50 trend remains positive despite resistance at higher levels
The Nifty 50 index ended higher for the third straight day on Thursday but weekly expiry related volatility meant the index closed 100 points off the highest point of the day. (Trade setup for Feb 17)
Share Market News | Nifty and Sensex ended with minor gains on Thursday, but near 1-month high
Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 ended around one percent higher. Nifty Auto and Nifty Bank underperformed while Nifty IT ended the trade over one percent higher. All sectoral indices, barring Nifty Auto, Nifty Bank, Nifty Financial Services and Nifty PSU Bank ended in green. 25 constituents in the Nifty 50 basket ended with gains. (Read more on Feb 16 session)
