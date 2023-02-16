Share Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 350 points, Nifty 50 trades close to levels of January 24

By CNBCTV18.com Feb 16, 2023 10:58 AM IST (Updated)
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 are expected to make a flat to positive start on Thursday tracing cues from global markets. Singapore Exchange Nifty futures, an early indicator of the Nifty index, was last trading 0.2 percent or 42 points higher at 18,062.5 ahead of the opening bell on Dalal Street. 

Share Market Update |  Vodafone Idea slips 2.6 percent 

The debt ridden teleco in its concall announces annual payout from October 2025 at Rs 41,300 crore. 

Feb 16, 2023 10:58 AM

Could see another 25 bps hike by RBI which could be the peak: Sameer Goel of Deutsche Bank

Here are some other takeaways from Goel's interaction with CNBC-TV18:

RBI is unlikely to pull back unless inflation is under check.

Expect Fed to continue to take rate hikes till July.

Narrative is that Fed has to do more than what was earlier expected. 

Need to be patient to see the lagged impact coming through.

Don’t have clarity on the peak of Fed cycle.

Feb 16, 2023 10:54 AM

Share Market Update | IIFL Institutional Equities' Renu Baid on capital goods

"Cummins has been our top pick for last two years. Earnings have been upgraded, but the recommendation was always a buy. So within the industrial short cycle, our top pick is Cummins. We also like ABB India, Siemens, but as you said, valuations are sticky. So for fresh buys from these levels, we will just hold on. We prefer to add if the stock consolidates but apart from Cummins, the top pick will also be Larsen and Toubro (L&T) in the large cap space and mid cap probably names like KEC International will start to look better or MTAR Technologies but pure industrials Cummins is our top pick followed by ABB and then Siemens," says Renu Baid of IIFL Institutional Equities.  

Feb 16, 2023 10:50 AM

Nifty IT is the top sectoral gainer

The Nifty IT index is up 1.8 percent, and is the top Nifty sectoral gainer at this hour. All the 10 constituents of the index are trading with gains. Mphasis, Tech Mahindra, LTTS and LTIMindtree are the top index gainers, up 3.4 to 4.4 percent. The index is up for the third straight trading session today.  

Feb 16, 2023 10:48 AM

Stock Market News | Aurobindo Pharma's Jadcherla manufacturing facilities classified as Voluntary Action Indicated (VAI) by US drug regulator

The company said in an exchange filing that its wholly owned subsidiary, APL Healthcare Ltd's Unit I and III, an oral and derma manufacturing facilities located at Jadcherla, Mahabub Nagar District, Telangana. The facilities were inspected by the United States Food and Drug Administration from January 9 to January 18, 2023, have now been classified as Voluntary Action Indicated (VAI). 

Feb 16, 2023 10:43 AM

Stock Market News | Kotak Mahindra Bank hikes lending rates by 5bps across tenures

Feb 16, 2023 10:32 AM

Share Market News | Ambuja Declared Preferred Bidder

- Declared preferred bidder for Uskalvagu Limestone block in Odisha
- E-auction was conducted by the government of Odisha
- Block spread over an area of 547 hectare with estimated limestone resource of 141 million tonnes
- Area has average CaO content of 43.74 percent
- Shares off the day's high, currently trading 0.9 percent higher at Rs 348

Feb 16, 2023 10:24 AM

Share Market News | Hindustan Aeronautics Signs Contract

- HAL signs contract with Argentinian Air Force (AAF)
- Contract for supply of spares and engine repair of legacy two tonne class helicopters
- Had signed multiple agreements at Aero India 2023

Feb 16, 2023 10:16 AM

Share Market News | Aurobindo Unit In Jadcherla Gets VAI Status

- Subsidiary APL Healthcare Ltd.'s Unit I & III classified as Voluntary Action Indicated (VAI) by the USFDA
- VAI status means although investigators found and documented objectionable conditions during the inspection, they do not meet the threshold for regulatory action
- Units in question are engaged in tablets, capsules, soft gel capsules and derma manufacturing
- Facilities were inspected between January 9 - January 18, 2023
- Units located at Jadcherla in Telangana
- Shares are trading 0.3 percent higher at Rs 475.60

Feb 16, 2023 10:09 AM

Share Market News | Indigo Large Trade 

1.7 crore shares or 4.4 percent equity worth Rs 3,221 crore change hands. (Read more on block deal)

Feb 16, 2023 9:39 AM

Share Market Update | Top stock tips by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today (Read more)

Feb 16, 2023 9:34 AM

Adani Group Update | All group stocks, barring Adani Total Gas, trading in the green

 

Feb 16, 2023 9:29 AM

Buy RIL: Manoj Murlidharan

Manoj Murlidharan, VP-Derivatives, Religare Broking suggests buying Reliance Industries close to Rs 2,412-2,418 for a target of Rs 2460-2470. On ONGC, Murlidharan said, "Rs 147 is a good level. We expect a target of Rs 154 on the stock.”

Feb 16, 2023 9:26 AM

Market Open | Sensex and Nifty 50 open higher

Feb 16, 2023 9:18 AM

Rupee Check | Rupee opens higher at 82.73 vs dollar 

Feb 16, 2023 9:08 AM