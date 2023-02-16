Share Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 350 points, Nifty 50 trades close to levels of January 24

Could see another 25 bps hike by RBI which could be the peak: Sameer Goel of Deutsche Bank
Here are some other takeaways from Goel's interaction with CNBC-TV18:
RBI is unlikely to pull back unless inflation is under check.
Expect Fed to continue to take rate hikes till July.
Narrative is that Fed has to do more than what was earlier expected.
Need to be patient to see the lagged impact coming through.
Don’t have clarity on the peak of Fed cycle.
Share Market Update | IIFL Institutional Equities' Renu Baid on capital goods
"Cummins has been our top pick for last two years. Earnings have been upgraded, but the recommendation was always a buy. So within the industrial short cycle, our top pick is Cummins. We also like ABB India, Siemens, but as you said, valuations are sticky. So for fresh buys from these levels, we will just hold on. We prefer to add if the stock consolidates but apart from Cummins, the top pick will also be Larsen and Toubro (L&T) in the large cap space and mid cap probably names like KEC International will start to look better or MTAR Technologies but pure industrials Cummins is our top pick followed by ABB and then Siemens," says Renu Baid of IIFL Institutional Equities.
Nifty IT is the top sectoral gainer
The Nifty IT index is up 1.8 percent, and is the top Nifty sectoral gainer at this hour. All the 10 constituents of the index are trading with gains. Mphasis, Tech Mahindra, LTTS and LTIMindtree are the top index gainers, up 3.4 to 4.4 percent. The index is up for the third straight trading session today.
Stock Market News | Aurobindo Pharma's Jadcherla manufacturing facilities classified as Voluntary Action Indicated (VAI) by US drug regulator
The company said in an exchange filing that its wholly owned subsidiary, APL Healthcare Ltd's Unit I and III, an oral and derma manufacturing facilities located at Jadcherla, Mahabub Nagar District, Telangana. The facilities were inspected by the United States Food and Drug Administration from January 9 to January 18, 2023, have now been classified as Voluntary Action Indicated (VAI).
Share Market News | Ambuja Declared Preferred Bidder
- Declared preferred bidder for Uskalvagu Limestone block in Odisha
- E-auction was conducted by the government of Odisha
- Block spread over an area of 547 hectare with estimated limestone resource of 141 million tonnes
- Area has average CaO content of 43.74 percent
- Shares off the day's high, currently trading 0.9 percent higher at Rs 348
Share Market News | Aurobindo Unit In Jadcherla Gets VAI Status
- Subsidiary APL Healthcare Ltd.'s Unit I & III classified as Voluntary Action Indicated (VAI) by the USFDA
- VAI status means although investigators found and documented objectionable conditions during the inspection, they do not meet the threshold for regulatory action
- Units in question are engaged in tablets, capsules, soft gel capsules and derma manufacturing
- Facilities were inspected between January 9 - January 18, 2023
- Units located at Jadcherla in Telangana
- Shares are trading 0.3 percent higher at Rs 475.60
Share Market News | Indigo Large Trade
1.7 crore shares or 4.4 percent equity worth Rs 3,221 crore change hands. (Read more on block deal)
CNBC-TV18's in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today
CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today (Read more)
Buy RIL: Manoj Murlidharan
Manoj Murlidharan, VP-Derivatives, Religare Broking suggests buying Reliance Industries close to Rs 2,412-2,418 for a target of Rs 2460-2470. On ONGC, Murlidharan said, "Rs 147 is a good level. We expect a target of Rs 154 on the stock.”
