Share Market LIVE Updates: Sensex and Nifty 50 poised for a positive start, Asian stocks in the green

Stock Market News | FIIs may cover shorts with Nifty 50 back above 18,000
After being stuck in a range for nearly a month, the Nifty 50 index reclaimed the 18,000 mark, closing above it for the first time after January 23. (Trade setup for Feb 16)
Share Market News | Sensex and Nifty 50 ended near day's high on Wednesday
Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE 50 ended Wednesday's session higher, after opening the session lower earlier in the day. Nifty closed at over 18000 meanwhile BSE Sensex ended 200 points higher than its previous close. (Read more on Feb 15 session)
