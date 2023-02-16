English
Share Market LIVE Updates: Sensex and Nifty 50 poised for a positive start, Asian stocks in the green

By CNBCTV18.com  Feb 16, 2023 8:24 AM IST (Updated)
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 are expected to make a flat to positive start on Thursday tracing cues from global markets. Singapore Exchange Nifty futures, an early indicator of the Nifty index, was last trading 0.2 percent or 42 points higher at 18,062.5 ahead of the opening bell on Dalal Street. 

FIIs may cover shorts with Nifty 50 back above 18,000

After being stuck in a range for nearly a month, the Nifty 50 index reclaimed the 18,000 mark, closing above it for the first time after January 23. (Trade setup for Feb 16)

Feb 16, 2023 8:24 AM

Sensex and Nifty 50 ended near day's high on Wednesday

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE 50 ended Wednesday's session higher, after opening the session lower earlier in the day. Nifty closed at over 18000 meanwhile BSE Sensex ended 200 points higher than its previous close. (Read more on Feb 15 session)

Feb 16, 2023 8:14 AM

Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Live Market Blog

Good morning, readers! Welcome to CNBC-TV18's market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and the economy. We also get you instant reactions from our stellar lineup of TV guests, in-house editors, researchers and reporters.

Have a great day ahead. Good luck!

Feb 16, 2023 7:57 AM

