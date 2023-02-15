Market LIVE Updates: Sensex and Nifty 50 likely to start lower tracing global cues

Global Market Cue | Asian markets in the red following a weak handover from Wall Street
Asian markets slip into the red following a largely lower close on Wall Street. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan is down 0.7 percent at this hour.
--Japan's Nikkei 225: down 0.3 percent
--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: down 1.8 percent
--China's Shanghai Composite: down 1.3 percent
Stock Market News | Nifty 50 within touching distance of 17,950 breakout zone
Tuesday's move on the Nifty 50 was led by Index heavyweights like Reliance Industries, ITC, Infosys and ICICI Bank. (Trade setup for Feb 15)
Share Market News | Sensex and Nifty 50 ended in the green on Tuesday
Bank Nifty supported the market and closed 366 points higher at 41,648 while midcap index slipped 84 points to 30,482. Midcap underperformance kept market breadth in favor of declines. (Read more on Feb 14 session)
