market News

Sensex and Nifty 50 end lower as metal stocks drag markets, broader indices outperform
By Asmita Pant  Feb 6, 2023 4:03:04 PM IST (Published)

The Nifty50 moved within a range of 17,698 - 17,823.7 in intraday trade before ending 0.5 percent lower at 17,758.45. Nifty Bank ended 0.3 percent lower at 41,372.9.

Indian equity benchmarks NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex ended lower on first trading day of the week. Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 ended nearly one percent and 0.5 percent higher, respectively. The Sensex fell 496.3 points or 0.8 percent to 60,345.6, before ending lower at 60,506.9.

The Nifty50 moved within a range of 17,698 - 17,823.7 in intraday trade before ending 0.5 percent lower at 17,758.45. Nifty Bank ended 0.3 percent lower at 41,372.9.
A total of 32 stocks in the Nifty50 basket finished in the red, with Divi’s Labs, JSW Steel, Hindalco, Tata Steel and Infosys being the top losers.
Vodaphone Idea, Indus Towers, Zydus Life, M&M Finance and Rategain led the Nifty Midcap index higher.
On the other hand, BPCL, Apollo Hospitals and Hero Motocorp were the top Nifty 50 gainers.
"A strong job market in the United States pushed the global market lower on rate hike fears, as it offers the Fed more leeway in enacting stricter policy measures. This was in contrast to the recent rally in the global indices on the expectation that the economy is in its last phase of policy tightening. RBI’s policy announcement on Wednesday will provide more colour on its future rate actions, which is expected to hike rate by 25bps," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.
Rupee ended 90 paise lower from its previous close at 82.73 against the US dollar.
Global markets
European markets traded weak on Monday, amid global economic concerns. Stoxx 600 index was last trading 1.1 percent at 455.8.
S&P 500 futures were trading 0.9 percent lower, suggesting a negative start on Wall Street. Wall Street ended lower on Friday.
Catch highlights of February 6 session with CNBCTV18.com's blog
