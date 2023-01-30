Last hour recovery help Sensex and Nifty 50 end choppy trade higher

The Sensex fell 631.7 points or 1.1 percent to 58,699.2, before ending at 59,500.4. The Nifty50 moved within a range of 17,405.5 - 17,709 in intraday trade before ending 0.2 percent higher at 17,648.95. Nifty Bank ended 0.1 percent higher at 40,387.4.

Indian equity benchmarks NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex ended choppy trade higher on Monday. IT and financial shares ended higher while FMCG and construction shares ended in the red. Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 ended 0.2 percent and 0.1 percent lower, respectively.

A total of 29 stocks in the Nifty50 basket finished in the green, with Bajaj Finance, Adani Enterprises, Ultratech, Bajaj Finserv and Asian Paints being the top gainers.

Patanjali, Adani Wilmar, VBL, Max Health and Ashoka Leyland led the Nifty Midcap index lower.

On the other hand, Power Grid, Bajaj Auto, IndusInd Bank, L&T, JSW Steel were the top Nifty 50 losers.

"The response by Adani had a mixed effect on the stock group and market. The saga is likely to continue as a hanging risk in the minds of the investors in the medium-term. To expect a scientific assessment report either by a strong independent third party or government is dim in the short-term. Now the focus of the market will be on budget and fed policy," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

Rupee ends two paise higher at 81.5 vs the US dollar on Tuesday.

Overall market breadth favoured the decline at close, as 2,045 stocks fell while 1,555 rose on BSE.

Global markets

European markets traded lower on Monday as investors globally focus on the US Federal Reserve meeting scheduled to start on Tuesday. Stoxx 600 index was last trading 0.6 percent lower at 452.5.

S&P 500 futures were trading 0.9 percent lower, suggesting a negative start on Wall Street. Wall Street ended higher on Friday.