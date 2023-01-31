Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty 50 struggle to sustain opening levels, most Adani groups stocks fall

Stock Market Update | Most Adani Group Stocks Extend Losses
- Most Adani Group companies continue to trade with losses
- Adani Ports trading with gains of 1 percent
- Adani Enterprises is up 2 percent after opening 3.5 percent higher. Today is the last day of its FPO
- Adani Power and Adani Wilmar remain locked in a 5 percent lower circuit for the fourth straight day
- Both Adani Power and Adani Wilmar have declined in eight out of the last nine trading sessions
- Circuit filters for Adani Total Gas, Adani Green and Adani Transmission were revised lower from 20 percent to 10 percent
- Despite the revision, Adani Total Gas remains in a lower circuit of 10 percent
- Adani Transmission trades with losses of 4 percent while Adani Green Energy is down 8 percent
- Despite the losses, the FTSE Russell index has said that Adani's index constituents will remain eligible in accordance with the underlying index methodologies.
- FTSE Russell index also said that they continue to monitor information on the company, by Indian regulators in particular, for any specific developments
Stock Market Update | Volatility Is The Name
- Benchmark indices open higher but fail to sustain gains
- Sensex gives up close to 300 points from opening levels
- Nifty 50 down over 100 points from opening levels of 17,731
- Nifty IT is the top sectoral loser
- Tech Mahindra and L&T are the top Nifty 50 losers post their results
- Nifty Bank and the PSU Bank index are the top gainers
Share Market News | Adani Enterprises, BPCL, L&T, UltraTech, Maruti Suzuki and more
Here are the stocks to watch out for a day before the Union Budget is presented in parliament. (Read more)
Global Market Cue | Asian markets mixed after weak handover from Wall Street
Asian markets mostly slip into the red following a lower close on Wall Street. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan is down 0.1 percent at this hour
--Japan's Nikkei 225: Down 0.01 percent
--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: up 0.24 percent
--China's Shanghai Composite: down 0.71 percent
Share Market Update | Nifty 50 looks towards the Union Budget for direction amid extreme volatility
Even after an extremely volatile session, the Nifty 50 index managed to end a three-day losing streak on Monday. (Trade setup for Jan 31)
Share Market News | Sensex and Nifty 50 ended higher on Monday led by last hour recovery
IT and financial shares ended higher while FMCG and construction shares ended in the red. Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 ended 0.2 percent and 0.1 percent lower, respectively. (Read more)
Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Live Market Blog
Good morning, readers! Welcome to CNBC-TV18's market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and the economy. We also get you instant reactions from our stellar lineup of TV guests, in-house editors, researchers and reporters.
Have a great day ahead. Good luck!