homemarket News

Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty 50 struggle to sustain opening levels, most Adani groups stocks fall

By CNBCTV18.com  Jan 31, 2023 9:32 AM IST (Updated)
The Nifty Bank and Nifty IT are the top losers among sectoral indices.

Stock Market Update | Most Adani Group Stocks Extend Losses

- Most Adani Group companies continue to trade with losses
- Adani Ports trading with gains of 1 percent
- Adani Enterprises is up 2 percent after opening 3.5 percent higher. Today is the last day of its FPO
- Adani Power and Adani Wilmar remain locked in a 5 percent lower circuit for the fourth straight day
- Both Adani Power and Adani Wilmar have declined in eight out of the last nine trading sessions
- Circuit filters for Adani Total Gas, Adani Green and Adani Transmission were revised lower from 20 percent to 10 percent
- Despite the revision, Adani Total Gas remains in a lower circuit of 10 percent
- Adani Transmission trades with losses of 4 percent while Adani Green Energy is down 8 percent
- Despite the losses, the FTSE Russell index has said that Adani's index constituents will remain eligible in accordance with the underlying index methodologies. 
- FTSE Russell index also said that they continue to monitor information on the company, by Indian regulators in particular, for any specific developments

Jan 31, 2023 9:32 AM

Stock Market Update | Volatility Is The Name

- Benchmark indices open higher but fail to sustain gains
- Sensex gives up close to 300 points from opening levels
- Nifty 50 down over 100 points from opening levels of 17,731
- Nifty IT is the top sectoral loser
- Tech Mahindra and L&T are the top Nifty 50 losers post their results
- Nifty Bank and the PSU Bank index are the top gainers

Jan 31, 2023 9:24 AM

Rupee Check | Rupee opens 10 paise lower at 81.60 vs the US dollar 

Jan 31, 2023 9:05 AM

Share Market Update | Godrej Properties purchases 89 acres of land in Khalapur 

Estimated to have development potential of approx 1.9 msf

Jan 31, 2023 9:03 AM

Share Market News | Adani Enterprises, BPCL, L&T, UltraTech, Maruti Suzuki and more

Here are the stocks to watch out for a day before the Union Budget is presented in parliament. (Read more)

Jan 31, 2023 8:57 AM

Stock Market Update | Adani stocks

Lower circuit of Adani Gas, Adani Transmission and Adani Green revised to 10 percent. 

Jan 31, 2023 8:49 AM

Global Market Cue | Wall Street indices ended lower in the previous session

The three main US indices fell on Monday
--S&P 500: down 1.30 percent
--Dow Jones Industrial Average: down 0.77 percent
--Nasdaq Composite: down 1.96 percent

Jan 31, 2023 8:37 AM

Global Market Cue | Asian markets mixed after weak handover from Wall Street

Asian markets mostly slip into the red following a lower close on Wall Street. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan is down 0.1 percent at this hour  

--Japan's Nikkei 225: Down 0.01 percent
--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: up 0.24 percent
--China's Shanghai Composite: down 0.71 percent

Jan 31, 2023 8:21 AM

Global Market Cue | Gold steady, dollar above 102-mark 

Jan 31, 2023 8:01 AM

Share Market Update | Nifty 50 looks towards the Union Budget for direction amid extreme volatility

Even after an extremely volatile session, the Nifty 50 index managed to end a three-day losing streak on Monday. (Trade setup for Jan 31)

Jan 31, 2023 7:50 AM

Share Market News | Sensex and Nifty 50 ended higher on Monday led by last hour recovery
IT and financial shares ended higher while FMCG and construction shares ended in the red. Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 ended 0.2 percent and 0.1 percent lower, respectively. (Read more)

Jan 31, 2023 7:48 AM

Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Live Market Blog

Good morning, readers! Welcome to CNBC-TV18's market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and the economy. We also get you instant reactions from our stellar lineup of TV guests, in-house editors, researchers and reporters.

Have a great day ahead. Good luck!

Jan 31, 2023 7:46 AM

