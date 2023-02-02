Sensex ends higher, Nifty 50 flat as market stages last hour recovery

English
market News

By Asmita Pant  Feb 2, 2023 4:03:30 PM IST (Published)

Follow real-time updates on Union Budget 2023

The Sensex fell 492.5 points or 0.8 percent to 59,215.6, before ending higher at 59,932.2. The Nifty50 moved within a range of 17,445 - 17,653.9 in intraday trade before ending flat higher at 17,610.4. Nifty Bank ended 0.4 percent higher at 40,669.3.

Indian equity benchmarks NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex ended choppy trade mixed on Thursday. Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 ended 0.2 percent and 0.6 percent higher, respectively. The Sensex fell 492.5 points or 0.8 percent to 59,215.6, before ending higher at 59,932.2. The Nifty50 moved within a range of 17,445 - 17,653.9 in intraday trade before ending flat higher at 17,610.4. Nifty Bank ended 0.4 percent higher at 40,669.3.

A total of 30 stocks in the Nifty50 basket finished in the red, with Adani twins, UPL, HDFC Life and Eicher Motors being the top losers.
Clean Science and Technology, IDFC First Bank, Policy Bazaar, Tube Investments and Voltas led the Nifty Midcap index higher.
On the other hand, Britannia, ITC, IndusInd Bank, HUL and Infosys were the top Nifty 50 gainers.
"Despite a growth oriented budget, drop in crude prices and upside in the global market, the domestic market is not able to gain because of the Adani saga having a ripple impact on the investors. In addition, the premium valuation of India continues to weigh down the performance compared to other emerging markets which are expecting upside in the economy. The global markets are positive in assumption of being in the last phase of the rate hikes," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.
Rupee slips below 82-mark vs dollar, ends at 82.17 against the US dollar.
Catch highlights of February 2 session with CNBCTV18.com's blog
