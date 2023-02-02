Market LIVE Updates: Sensex falls 200 points and Nifty 50 below 17,600, Adani twins top losers

By CNBCTV18.com Feb 2, 2023 9:34 AM IST (Updated)
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 are expected to open lower on Thursday, a day after the Union Budget 2023 was announced. Singapore Exchange Nifty futures, an early indicator of the Nifty index, was trading 120 points or 0.7 percent lower ahead of the opening bell on Dalal Street. 

Share Market Update | Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today. (Read more)

Feb 2, 2023 9:34 AM

Market Open | Sensex and Nifty 50 open lower

Feb 2, 2023 9:19 AM

Rupee Check | Rupee climbs 81.83 vs the US dollar 

Feb 2, 2023 9:12 AM

Global Market Cue | Gold hits over 9-month highs, dollar slips below 101

-- US 10-year yield falls to 3.4 percent after Fed hikes rates hike and cooling inflation reports

Feb 2, 2023 8:53 AM

Global Market Cue | Wall Street indices gained on Wednesday

The three main US indices rose after Fed chair Jerome Powell acknowledged that inflation is easing.

--S&P 500: up one percent

--Dow Jones Industrial Average: up 6.9 percent

--Nasdaq Composite: up two percent

Feb 2, 2023 8:42 AM

Global Market Cue | Asian markets in the green after strong handover from Wall Street 

Most Asian markets trading in the green following a higher close on Wall Street. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan is down 0.6 percent at this hour.   

--Japan's Nikkei 225: down 0.3 percent

--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: up 0.2 percent

--China's Shanghai Composite: up 0.1 percent

Feb 2, 2023 8:31 AM

Share Market Updates | Sensex ended higher, Nifty 50 lower after indices swing wild post Budget 

The index opened higher earlier in the session. Markets initially surged after FM's budget speech, however, soon nosedived. 

Feb 2, 2023 8:28 AM

Share Market News | Nifty 50 struggles for direction amid multiple moving parts

While chartists say calling levels for the Nifty 50 is futile for now, other experts believe any correction is a great opportunity to buy. (Read more)

Feb 2, 2023 8:24 AM

Feb 2, 2023 8:10 AM