Share Market LIVE Updates: Sensex and Nifty 50 likely to open lower tracing global cues

Share Market LIVE Updates: Sensex and Nifty 50 likely to open lower tracing global cues
By CNBCTV18.com  Feb 21, 2023 8:41 AM IST (Updated)
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are expected to open lower on Tuesday amid largely negative cues from global markets. 

Global Market Cue | Brent near $84/bbl, dollar above 104 mark

European markets end mixed on Monday, FTSE rises 0.1 percent, while CAC down 0.2 percent. 

Crude rises over continued production curbs by major producers, brent near $84/bbl.

Gold prices hover near $1,840/oz as Fed rate hike bets pushes dollar above 104 mark. 

Feb 21, 2023 8:41 AM

Global Market Cue | Asian markets in the red 
Asian markets slip into the red. Wall Street was shut on account of President's day on Monday. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan is down 0.1 percent at this hour.   
--Japan's Nikkei 225: flat
--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: down 0.3 percent
--China's Shanghai Composite: down 0.3 percent

Feb 21, 2023 8:32 AM

Stock Market News | Nifty 50 misses follow-up buying as 18,000 becomes a barrier yet again

17,800 is yet again the key level for the Nifty 50, according to dealing room sources. (Trade setup for Feb 21)

Feb 21, 2023 8:23 AM

Share Market News | Sensex and Nifty 50 ended lower on Monday

The 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 311.03 points or 0.51 percent to 60,691.54, while the broader NSE Nifty fell 99.60 points or 0.56 percent to 17,844.60. The midcap index closed in the green but off highs. Market breadth favoured declines. (Read more on Feb 20 session)

Feb 21, 2023 8:06 AM

Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Live Market Blog

Good morning, readers! Welcome to CNBC-TV18's market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and the economy. We also get you instant reactions from our stellar lineup of TV guests, in-house editors, researchers and reporters.

Have a great day ahead. Good luck!

Feb 21, 2023 7:42 AM

