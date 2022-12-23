Market LIVE Updates: Sensex falls close to 500 points; Nifty 50 slips below 18,000 mark

Stock Market Update | The Sectoral Picture
- Nifty Pharma is the only sectoral gainer; up 0.9 percent
- Four out of the five Nifty 50 gainers are pharma stocks
- Nifty Bank Nifty IT, Nifty FMCG indices fall close to 1 percent
- Nifty Media, Nifty Metal, Nifty Auto and Nifty Realty down over 1.5 percent
- PSU Bank index is the top sectoral loser; down 2.3 percent
Stock Market Update | Nifty 50 falls below the mark of 18,000
- Nifty 50 index has slipped below the mark of 18,000
- Index made an opening low of 17,977
- First instance of the Nifty 50 falling below 18,000 after November 10
- 43 out of the 50 index constituents trade with losses
- Nifty 50 is now down nearly 900 points from its all-time high earlier this month
Stocks to Watch | SBI Card, Lupin, Godrej Props and more
-- SBI Card reports record level of credit card addition, adds 3.9 lakh vs 12-month average of 2 lakhs.
-- Godrej Properties to develop residential project in Gurugram, revenue potential ar Rs 3,000 crore.
-- ET reports Advent emerges frontrunner to buy Suven Pharma.
-- Non-executive promotors sell 4.38 percent stake in Ajanta Pharma.
Global Cues | Oil moves lower, gold below $18,000/oz
-- US 10-year yield rises to 3.7 percent following strong economic data.
-- European markets close lower on Thursday
-- Oil inches lower following tighteer US crude stocks, brent below $82/bbl.
-- Gold prices slip below $1,800/oz as dollar index and treasury yields rise.
Asian markets in the red after weak handover from Wall Street
Asian markets slip into the red following a lower close on Wall Street. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan is down 0.7 percent at this hour.
--Japan's Nikkei 225: down 0.8 percent
--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: down 0.2 percent
--China's Shanghai Composite: down 0.2 percent
Stock Market News | Sensex and Nifty ended lower for at over one-month low on Thursday
The loses in Nifty realty shares led the headline indices lower. The headline indices closed at over one-month lows. (Read more on December 23)
