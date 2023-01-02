Market LIVE Updates: Sensex and Nifty 50 likely to open lower tracing global cues

Global Market Cue | Wall Street indices ended lower on Friday wrapping up the worst year since 2008
The three main US indices fell on the last trading day of 2022.
--S&P 500: down 0.2 percent, down 19.4 percent in 2022
--Dow Jones Industrial Average: down 0.2 percent, down 8.8 percent in 2022
--Nasdaq Composite: down 0.1 percent, down 33.1 percent in 2022
Global Market Cue | Most Asian markets in the green despite weak handover from Wall Street
Asian markets trading in the green following a lower close on Wall Street. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan is up 0.1 percent at this hour.
--Japan's Nikkei 225: down 0.2 percent
--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: up 0.2 percent
--China's Shanghai Composite: ended 0.2 percent higher on Friday
Stock Market Update | Trade setup for January 2
Trends on the Nifty 50 to remain bullish as long as the index remains above the 17,800 mark on a closing basis. (Read more)
Stock Market News | Sensex and Nifty ended lower on the last trading day of 2022
Indices opened higher earlier in the session, but last-hour fall led to the market closing in the red. The loses in financial shares led the headline indices lower while gains in oil and gas shares supported the indices. (Read more on December 30 session)
Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Live Market Blog
Good morning, readers! Welcome to CNBC-TV18's market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and the economy. We also get you instant reactions from our stellar lineup of TV guests, in-house editors, researchers and reporters.
Have a great day ahead. Good luck!