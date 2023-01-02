English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket News

Market LIVE Updates: Sensex and Nifty 50 likely to open lower tracing global cues

Market LIVE Updates: Sensex and Nifty 50 likely to open lower tracing global cues

Market LIVE Updates: Sensex and Nifty 50 likely to open lower tracing global cues
Read Time1 Min(s) Read
Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com  Jan 2, 2023 8:24 AM IST (Updated)
Summary

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to start the first trading day of 2023 lower amid largely negative cues from global markets. SGX Nifty, an early indicator of the Nifty index, was down 0.2 percent or 42.5 points at 18,180.5 at the last count. Auto stocks will be in focus on December sales numbers.

Live Updates

Global Market Cue | Most Asian markets in the green despite weak handover from Wall Street 

Asian markets trading in the green following a lower close on Wall Street. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan is up 0.1 percent at this hour.   

--Japan's Nikkei 225: down 0.2 percent

--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: up 0.2 percent

--China's Shanghai Composite: ended 0.2 percent higher on Friday

Jan 2, 2023 8:24 AM

Stock Market Update | Trade setup for January 2

Trends on the Nifty 50 to remain bullish as long as the index remains above the 17,800 mark on a closing basis. (Read more)

Jan 2, 2023 8:18 AM

Stock Market News | Sensex and Nifty ended lower on the last trading day of 2022 

Indices opened higher earlier in the session, but last-hour fall led to the market closing in the red. The loses in financial shares led the headline indices lower while gains in oil and gas shares supported the indices. (Read more on December 30 session)

Jan 2, 2023 8:01 AM

Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Live Market Blog

Good morning, readers! Welcome to CNBC-TV18's market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and the economy. We also get you instant reactions from our stellar lineup of TV guests, in-house editors, researchers and reporters.

Have a great day ahead. Good luck!

Jan 2, 2023 7:39 AM

Shows

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X