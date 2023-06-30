Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty 50 likely to make a gap up start

Chris Wood's Greed and Fear to increase investment in Zomato by further cutting ONGC stake
Chris Wood of Jefferies is set to increase his investment in food delivery platform Zomato by another percentage point, just a month after introducing an investment in his portfolios. Shares of Zomato are trading close to their 52-week high.
Bharti Airtel Large Trade | Shares Change Hands On BSE
1.9 crore shares change hands in block deal window on BSE.
Market News | L&T Technology Services Partners Palo Alto Networks
L&T Technology Services partners Palo Alto Networks, to provide enterprises in diverse verticals with security services and solutions in 5G and Operations Technology (OT) areas.
Rupee Check | INR Opens At 82.01 Vs USD
The Indian currency settled at 82.06 vs the greenback on Wednesday.
Stocks To Watch | Reliance, HDFC Bank, BPCL, VI And More To Be In Focus
Editor's Take | Anuj Singhal's View On Market
MARKET: CUES TO WATCH
July series starts, Nifty Open Int at 91 lakh
Nifty Open Int higher than 87 lakh at June start
Marketwide Open Int higher than start of June series
Marketwide positions higher due to big rally in Stocks
Big cue to watch will be earnings, especially in IT
Domestic earnings will be strong, IT can be the dark horse
NIFTY OUTLOOK
First support: 18,875-18,925
Bigger support zone: 18,750-18,850
SGX Nifty indicating 100 point gap up
Any intra-day dip needs to be bought
BANK NIFTY OUTLOOK
Bank Nifty has underperformed in June series
Bank Nifty can outperform after last 2 days breakout
Every dip in Bank Nifty should be used to buy
HDFC Bank is all set to continue leadership position
SBI, ICICI Bank have shown bottoming signs
Editor's Take | Reema Tendulkar's Outlook
FII's Net BUY Rs 12,350 Crores In Cash
DII's Net SELL Rs 1021 Crores In Cash
FII buy figure includes Adani block deal and MSCI rebalancing
Key events in July series include auto sales over the weekend, Q1FY24 earnings, monsoon progress, FOMC meet on 25-26th July,
SEBI defers its decision to rationalise the total expense ratio, will release a second consultation paper
Higher TCS rates of 20% on foreign remittances to come into effect from October 1, 2023 (instead of 1st July)
Editor's Take | Prashant Nair's View On Market
- Nifty closed above its all time high of 18,888.
- SPX up 0.4 percent, Nasdaq marginally down, Russell 2000 up 1.2 percent.
- Upward revision to US Q1 GDP and a renewed drop in weekly jobless claims.
- Data suggests hawkish Fed policy must continue from here.
- Big rally in yields; two year yield topped out at 4.9 percent, 10y yield up 13 bps to 3.8 percent.
- USD rallied globally, Dollar Index above 103.
- Markets will watch the US core PCE report later today.
- Nifty resumed its higher top higher bottom formation.
- On the way up, Nifty has resistance at 19,040 and then 19,190.
- On the way down, Nifty has support at 20-day MA at 18,704.
- Bank Nifty crossed the previous high of 44,499 but could not sustain above it.
- On the way down, 20-day MA at 43,917 & the 40-day EMA at 43,579 support levels.
Global Market Cue | Asian Markets In The Red After A Strong Handover From Wall Street
Most Asian markets slip into the red following a higher close on Wall Street. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan are down 0.1 percent at this hour.
- Japan's Nikkei 225: down 0.8 percent
- Hong Kong's Hang Seng: up 0.2 percent
- China's Shanghai Composite: up 0.4 percent
Global Market Cue | Bank Stocks Led Wall Street Indices Higher
The three main US indices rose onThursday.
- S&P 500: up 0.4 percent
- Dow Jones Industrial Average: up 0.8 percent
- Nasdaq Composite: flat
Share Market News | Sensex, Nifty 50 Touched All-Time Highs In The Session On Wednesday
The market remained shut on June 29 on account of Bakrid.
