Stock Market Live: Gift Nifty indicates a start in the red for Nifty 50, Sensex, Asian indices trade higher

Editor's Take | Anuj Singhal Shares His Market Outlook
- Nifty 50 has ended at the day's low for two days running
- ITC spoiled last-hour sentiment, demerger structure bad
- HDFC Bank has failed to cross 1,700 despite good numbers
- ICICI Bank failed to sustain above 1,000
- Reliance has fallen nearly 5 percent in two days after a big rally
- Infosys facing selling pressure on every rally
- Only SBI and L&T have shown clear leadership moves
- Nifty 50 is now near its 10-DEMA and very close to trailing stop losses
- Nifty Financial Services Expiry Today, last two have been bad
- If today's rally fails, it will be a negative for the market's trend
- So far, the trend remains positive and buy on dips
Editor's Take | Sonia Shenoy Shares The Cues For The Day
- Global markets are strong
- Dow Jones rallies for the 11th day, longest winning streak since February 2017
- Street awaits US Federal Reserve's interest rate decision
- Fed Fund futures data shows a 98% probability of a 25 basis points hike
- All eyes on Alphabet, Microsoft earnings post market hours
- US July consumer confidence data to be out later today
- DIIs buy in the cash market while FIIs were sellers
- Tata Steel's earnings beat will aid metal stocks
- Important earnings today include Tata Motors, Bajaj Auto, L&T, Asian Paints among others
Editor's Take | Nigel D'Souza Shares His F&O Setup
- Stronger US Dollar, higher crude prices to weigh on Nifty 50
- Nifty 50 falls for two straight sessions for the first time in a month
- Nifty Financial Services expiry swing likely in the second half
- Question is: Will the indices visit the 20-DMA before reversing again?
- Nifty 50's 20-DMA at 19,423, while Nifty Bank's at 45,058
- 19,700 strike Call of the Nifty 50 added 62 lakh shares in Open Interest
- Nifty 50's put-call ratio generally bottoms out at 0.6-0.7, currently at 0.81
- Nifty Financial Services 20,600 Call added 27 lakh shares in Open Interest
Share Market News | Sensex, Nifty 50 Ended Lower On Monday Dragged By FMCG
