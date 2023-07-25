CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV
Future FemaleFuture Female
  • Days
  • Hours
  • Minutes

    • Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Terms and Conditions

    homemarket NewsStock Market Live: Gift Nifty indicates a start in the red for Nifty 50, Sensex, Asian indices trade higher

    Stock Market Live: Gift Nifty indicates a start in the red for Nifty 50, Sensex, Asian indices trade higher

    Stock Market Live: Gift Nifty indicates a start in the red for Nifty 50, Sensex, Asian indices trade higher
    Read Time1 Min Read
    Profile image
    By CNBCTV18.com  Jul 25, 2023 7:48 AM IST (Updated)
    Summary

    Share Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 are likely to open lower tracking global cues. Gifts Nifty, an early indicator of the Nifty index, was last trading 22.5 points or 0.1 percent lower at 19,715.5 ahead of the opening bell on Dalal Street. The Nifty 50 and Sensex ended in red on Monday. 

    Editor's Take | Sonia Shenoy Shares The Cues For The Day

    - Global markets are strong
    - Dow Jones rallies for the 11th day, longest winning streak since February 2017
    - Street awaits US Federal Reserve's interest rate decision
    - Fed Fund futures data shows a 98% probability of a 25 basis points hike
    - All eyes on Alphabet, Microsoft earnings post market hours
    - US July consumer confidence data to be out later today
    - DIIs buy in the cash market while FIIs were sellers
    - Tata Steel's earnings beat will aid metal stocks
    - Important earnings today include Tata Motors, Bajaj Auto, L&T, Asian Paints among others

    Jul 25, 2023 8:13 AM

    Editor's Take | Nigel D'Souza Shares His F&O Setup

    - Stronger US Dollar, higher crude prices to weigh on Nifty 50
    - Nifty 50 falls for two straight sessions for the first time in a month
    - Nifty Financial Services expiry swing likely in the second half
    - Question is: Will the indices visit the 20-DMA before reversing again?
    - Nifty 50's 20-DMA at 19,423, while Nifty Bank's at 45,058
    - 19,700 strike Call of the Nifty 50 added 62 lakh shares in Open Interest
    - Nifty 50's put-call ratio generally bottoms out at 0.6-0.7, currently at 0.81
    - Nifty Financial Services 20,600 Call added 27 lakh shares in Open Interest

    Jul 25, 2023 8:09 AM

    Share Market News | Sensex, Nifty 50 Ended Lower On Monday Dragged By FMCG

    Read more on July 24 session

    Stock Market Live: Gift Nifty indicates a start in the red for Nifty 50, Sensex, Asian indices trade higher
    Jul 25, 2023 7:44 AM
    Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Live Market Blog

    Good morning, readers! Welcome to CNBC-TV18's market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and the economy. We also get you instant reactions from our stellar lineup of TV guests, in-house editors, researchers and reporters.

    Have a great day ahead. Good luck!

    Jul 25, 2023 7:32 AM
    View All

    Most Read

    Share Market Live

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CurrencyPriceChange%Change
    X