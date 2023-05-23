Stock Market Live: Sensex up 200 points, Nifty 50 at 18,400, Adani Group stocks rise

Share Market News | Tuesday's top brokerages calls
Macquarie has given downgrade rating to Zomato, Jefferies suggests holding Shree Cement. Here are more stocks on brokerages' radar. (Read more)
Adani Group Update | All Group stocks in the green, Adani Enterprises up 10%
The Group's flagship Adani Enterprises is up 10 percent, while the other Nifty 50 constituent Adani Ports is up 6.5 percent.
|Stock
|Change
|Adani Green
|+5%
|Adani Power
|+5%
|Adani Total Gas
|+5%
|Adani Transmission
|+5%
|Adani Wilmar
|+10%
|ACC
|+1.8%
|Ambuja
|+2.4%
|NDTV
|+5%
Market Open | Sensex up 130 points, Nifty 50 above 18,350
The Sensex is up 134.5 points or 0.2 percent ar 62,098.2, while Nifty 50 at 18,367.2, up 52.8 points or 0.3 percent.
Rupee Check | Rupee opens flat at 82.83 vs the US dollar
The rupee remained unchanged against the greenback on Tuesday. It ended Monday's session at 82.83 vs the US dollar.
Global Market Cue | Crude moves higher, gold prices slide
US 10-year yield rises to 3.7 percent ahead of second reading of first quarter GDP later this week
European markets close largely lower, DAX slides 0.3 percent and FTSE climbed 0.2 percent.
Crude inches higher on rise in US gasoline futures, brent above $76/bbl.
Gold prices fall to $1,960/oz as US Fed hawkish comments weight on dollar.
Editor's Take: Anuj Singhal's View On Market
TUESDAY VIBES
Nifty has strong momentum right now
Only Bank Nifty is unable to participate
Fin Nifty expiry today, need to see Bank Nifty move
Possible that Nifty outperforms Bank Nifty again
Bank Nifty can attempt big rally tomorrow and day after
Nifty IT met the target of 200 DMA yesterday itself
Nifty IT may see some consolidation after big rally
For today, focus can be on Reliance, L&T, ITC, HUL, Maruti
INDICES: LEVELS TO WATCH
Nifty: 18,444 and 18,458
Nifty: 18,444 and 18,458 have been recent tops
Nifty Bank: 44,050 and 44,152
Nifty Bank: 44,050-44,152 has been high of last few days
Nifty Fin Services: 19400 and 19500
Nifty Fin Services: Expiry today, max OI at 19400 and 19500 Calls
Nifty IT: 28,871 and 29,041
Nifty IT: 28,871 is 200 DMA, 29,041 was last closing high
Global Market Cue | Wall Street ended mixed on Monday
--S&P 500: marginally higher
--Dow Jones Industrial Average: down 0.4 percent
--Nasdaq Composite: up 0.5 percent
Global Market Cue | Asian markets mixed mirroring mixed handover from Wall Street
Asian markets trade mixed following a mixed close on Wall Street. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan is down marginally at this hour.
--Japan's Nikkei 225: down 0.4 percent
--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: down 0.3 percent
--China's Shanghai Composite: down 0.1 percent
Market At Close | Sensex, Nifty 50 ended volatile session higher on Monday, Adani Enterprises surged 19%
BSE Sensex ended up 230 points up to 61,964 and Nifty 50 closed up 111 points to 18,314. Shares of Adani Enterprises surged over 19 percent while Adani Ports shares gained over 5 percent. The shares saw a surge following Friday's news from the Supreme Court panel revealed that the SEBI investigation into the Adani Group shareholding has been on since October 2020 but there's no conclusive evidence yet in favour of the Adani Group or against it. (Read more on May 22 session)
