Stock Market Live Updates: Sensex up 350 points, Nifty above 14,900; metals, pharma stocks gain

NPAs in consumer durables, 2-wheelers has grown: IDFC First Bank

IDFC First Bank posted mixed Q4 results. The net interest margins are strong at over 5 percent, but the return ratios remain weak. On assets quality picture V Vaidyanathan, Managing Director and CEO of the company said, “Broadly, quarter-to-quarter nothing has fundamentally changed because we already reported pro forma NPA.”

“If we see what was to the bank prior to the COVID say in December of 2019 to now, our gross NPAs have gone up to about 160 basis points because of COVID, and net NPA went up by about 100 points or so. When we talk about the lower order customers like consumer durables, two-wheelers etc. we do see assets stress there and we have seen that our NPA on those segments are grown up.” More here