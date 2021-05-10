Stock Market Live Updates: Sensex up 350 points, Nifty above 14,900; metals, pharma stocks gain

NPAs in consumer durables, 2-wheelers has grown: IDFC First Bank
IDFC First Bank posted mixed Q4 results. The net interest margins are strong at over 5 percent, but the return ratios remain weak. On assets quality picture V Vaidyanathan, Managing Director and CEO of the company said, “Broadly, quarter-to-quarter nothing has fundamentally changed because we already reported pro forma NPA.”
“If we see what was to the bank prior to the COVID say in December of 2019 to now, our gross NPAs have gone up to about 160 basis points because of COVID, and net NPA went up by about 100 points or so. When we talk about the lower order customers like consumer durables, two-wheelers etc. we do see assets stress there and we have seen that our NPA on those segments are grown up.” More here
Market expects strong recovery after COVID second wave, says Bernstein's Venugopal Garre
“What we are seeing is the second wave of COVID-19 and it will eventually peak at some stage. Thereafter, you will start seeing a recovery,” said Venugopal Garre, Managing Director at Bernstein in an interview with CNBC-TV18. He expects the economic recovery to come back fairly quickly because supply chains are in a much better shape than it was last time. He is underweight on certain discretionary sectors. “We moved to underweight two months back – on something like autos and even on discretionary small value, which we were positive last year – we moved to equal-weight and at this juncture, demand is weak for both,” he said. More here
RBI's relief measures to only delay stress for financial institutions: Fitch
Relief measures announced by India’s central bank last week to help lenders and borrowers during the new devastating wave of COVID-19 infections will only delay the stress for financial institutions, Fitch Ratings said on Monday. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) rolled out last Wednesday a slew of measures including a loan restructuring scheme to help lenders tide over mounting bad loans and give some borrowers more time for debt repayment. Fitch said these measures would provide some relief to financial institutions over the next 12-24 months but at the expense of delaying the recognition and resolution of underlying asset-quality problems. The central bank may unveil more measures to support the financial sector, like credit guarantee schemes or a blanket moratorium, if indications of economic stress mount, the ratings agency said. More here
Yash Gupta Equity Research Associate, Angel Broking
In the last 5 trading sessions, Nifty gained more than 500 points from the lows of 14,461 of 4th May 2021 along with this India VIX has also started cooling off from levels of 23 to 20. Now Nifty is heading towards its very important levels of 15,050 & 15,100, if Nifty is able to give closing above these levels then we can see a fresh up move in nifty and it can break the previous all-time high of 15,431 which was made in the month of February 2021. We suggest retail investors to trade cautiously as Nifty headed towards the important levels of 15,100.
Rupee rallies 18 paise to 73.33 against US dollar in early trade
The Indian rupee advanced by 18 paise to 73.33 against the US dollar in opening trade on Monday supported by positive domestic equities. At the interbank forex market, the local unit opened at 73.34 against the US dollar, then inched higher to 73.33, reflecting a rise of 18 paise over its last close. The local unit also touched a low of 73.41 in initial deals.
Manish Hathiramani, Proprietary Index Trader and Technical Analyst, Deen Dayal Investments
The markets are trading well above the resistance of 14,700. If we maintain this today, we can scale up higher to 15,200-15,250. Since we have been able to cross 14,700, this level has now become a good support for the Nifty. As long as this holds, we can use any dip or intraday correction to buy into the markets for higher targets. If 14,700 breaks on a closing basis, the index could slip to 14,400.
Gold rate today: Yellow metal trades higher
Gold prices in India traded higher on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) Monday tracking gains in international spot prices which were trading near a three-month high after a drop in US dollar and Treasury yields, analysts said. At 10:30 am, gold futures for June delivery rose 0.28 percent to Rs 47,885 per 10 grams as against the previous close of Rs 47,751 and the opening price of Rs 47,820 on the MCX. Silver futures traded 1.13 percent higher at Rs 72,233 per kg. The prices opened at Rs 71,507 as compared to the previous close of Rs 71,429 per kg. More here
Fincare Small Finance Bank files draft papers to raise Rs 1330 crore via IPO
Fincare Small Finance Bank, on May 9, filed a draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to raise Rs 1,330 crore through an initial public offering. The IPO will have a fresh issue of Rs 330 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 1,000 crore by its promoter entity Fincare Business Services Ltd which holds a 78.57 percent stake in the bank. Fincare Small Finance Bank will use the proceeds to augment tier-1 capital base to meet its future capital requirement. Fincare is a "digital-first" Small Finance Bank (SFB) with a focus on under-banked and unbanked customers, in rural and semi-urban areas. More here
Market Watch: Prakash Diwan, Market Expert
On HDFC
I would love to buy this stock, add more of it but on dips given the present set of excellent numbers.
On Avenue Supermarts
I would only be able to add this on dips and I do feel there could be some dips for this kind of a long-term story and that is exactly where the accumulation makes more sense.
Godrej Properties expects FY22 sales bookings to beat last year's record of Rs 6,725cr
Godrej Properties expects its sales booking this fiscal to surpass the last year’s record Rs 6,725 crore despite the outbreak of the second wave of COVID-19 and hopes to cross Rs 10,000 crore mark in the next financial year. Mumbai-based Godrej Properties expects ”muted” sales in the April-June quarter because of the ongoing second wave of coronavirus disease and lockdown in various parts of the countries, its Executive Chairman Pirojsha Godrej said in a call with analysts. The company’s sales bookings grew 14 percent to an all-time high of Rs 6,725 crore during the last financial year, despite the overall demand slowdown in the market because of the pandemic. It achieved sales bookings of over Rs 1,300 crore each across four major markets — Delhi-NCR, Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Bengaluru, and Pune. More here
Buzzing Stock: CSB Bank shares jump 8% after it posts record net profit for FY21
Shares of CSB Bank surged nearly 8 percent on Monday after the lender posted its highest ever net profit in FY21. The bank recorded an all-time high net profit of Rs 218.40 crore in FY21 as against Rs 12.72 crore in FY20, an increase of 1,617 percent, it said in a regulatory filing. However, for the March quarter, the lender reported a net profit of Rs 42.89 crore as against a loss of Rs 59.70 crore in the same quarter year ago. The lender informed that its asset quality improved as the gross non-performing assets (NPAs) fell to 2.68 percent of the gross advances as of March 31, 2021, as against 3.54 percent in the year-ago period. In absolute value, the gross NPAs came in at Rs 393.49 crore versus Rs 409.43 crore a year ago.
Morning market quote from Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services
"The resilience of the market in the midst of the tragic health crisis might appear irrational to most observers. But it is important to discern the cold economic/financial logic that drives markets. Markets focus on earnings, particularly future earnings. Trends indicate robust future earnings, particularly from segments like IT, pharma, leading financials and metals. Consumer discretionary is, however, on a sticky wicket. This segment, particularly autos, might witness earnings downgrades. The global economic backdrop is favourable with strong economic recovery led by US, China and most parts of Europe. In India, fresh Covid cases are declining in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh & Delhi. The market is likely to take cues from the positive data"
Opening Bell: Sensex opens nearly 300 points higher, Nifty above 14,900; metals, financials gain
Indian indices opened higher on Monday following gains in Asian peers amid strong global cues. Investors’ focus will remain on the coronavirus situation in India and March quarter earnings going ahead. Broad-based buying was witnessed across sectors with metals and financials leading. At 9:17 am, the Sensex was up 291 points at 49,498 while the Nifty rose 95 points to 14,919. Broader markets were also positive at opening with the midcap and smallcap indices up 0.6 percent and 1.2 percent, respectively. On the Nifty50 index, Tata Steel, Dr Reddy's, Hindalco, UPL and IOC were the top gainers while Hero Moto, Infosys, Cipla, RIL and Maruti led the losses.
Asian shares jump on hopes for low rates, oil up on cyber attack
Stocks rose on Monday amid speculation that interest rates will remain low due to receding inflationary pressure, while oil and gas prices jumped after a cyber attack on a US pipeline operator unnerved markets. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.35 percent, while US stock futures rose 0.24 percent. Australian stocks hit their highest in more than a year, boosted by gains in miners, and shares in China rose 0.46 percent. Japanese shares gained 0.91 percent. US nonfarm payrolls data on Friday showed jobs growth unexpectedly slowed in April, which gave equities a lift but put downward pressure on the dollar and US Treasury yields. More here
FIIs turn buyers for IT, real estate companies; sell materials, banking stocks
The foreign institutional investors (FII) showed maximum interest in software & services and real estate sector companies for the fortnight of April 16 - April 30, 2021. As per a report by Emkay Global Financial Services, the software & services and the real estate sector saw buying worth $281 million and $232 million respectively. The FIIs are underweight in software & services by around 4 percent versus MSCI weight. Besides, FIIs turned sellers for the materials sector last fortnight, with the highest sectoral outflow of $570 million. FIIs also continued selling in banks and the energy sector, with each seeing outflows in excess of $200 million. More here
Petrol, diesel prices rise again after two-day pause
The oil marketing companies increased fuel prices on Monday after keeping them unchanged for 2 days. The petrol price was raised by 23-36 paise and diesel by 31-35 paise per litre across cities. Accordingly, the price of petrol and diesel increased to Rs 91.53 and Rs 82.06 per litre in the national capital, as per Indian Oil Corporation, the country's largest fuel retailer. In Mumbai, the petrol price changed to Rs 97.86 per litre on Monday. The cost of diesel advanced to Rs 89.17 a litre.
UltraTech Cement Q4 net profit down 45% to Rs 1,774 crore
Aditya Birla Group firm UltraTech Cement on Friday reported a 45.2 percent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,774.13 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021 on account of reversal of deferred tax liabilities. The leading cement producer had posted a net profit of Rs 3,236.85 crore in the January-March quarter a year ago, it said in a BSE filing. However, its revenue from operations rose 32.72 percent to Rs 14,405.61 crore as against Rs 10,854.48 crore in the corresponding period of the last fiscal. According to UltraTech, the net profit for the quarter was lower because of the reversal of deferred tax liabilities. More here
HDFC sells 44.12 lakh shares in insurance subsidiaries to reduce stake to 50%
Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) has entered into a share purchase agreement to sell 44.12 lakh shares representing 0.62 percent equity of HDFC Ergo to ERGO International AD, to comply with RBI norms of bringing the former's stake to below 50 percent. The company said in a statement, "In accordance with the direction of Reserve Bank of India to reduce its shareholding in HDFC ERGO to 50% or below, has today entered into a share purchase agreement for sale of 44,12,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each, representing 0.62% of the issued and paid-up share capital of HDFC ERGO." In May 2020, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had directed HDFC Limited to bring down its stake in subsidiaries HDFC Ergo and HDFC Life Insurance to 50 percent or below. The central bank said that post-merger of HDFC Ergo Health Insurance Company Limited and HDFC Ergo General Insurance Company, the stake of the corporation in the merged entity should be at 50 percent or below. More Here
M-cap of eight of top-10 most-valued companies zooms by Rs 81,250.83 crore
Eight of the top-10 most-valued companies together added Rs 81,250.83 crore in market valuation last week, with Tata Consultancy Services emerging as the biggest gainer. Only Reliance Industries Ltd and Infosys took losses in their market capitalisation for the week closed on Friday. Rest eight companies -- Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank, Hindustan Unilever Ltd, HDFC, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bajaj Finance and State Bank of India -- emerged as gainers. The market valuation of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) jumped Rs 34,623.12 crore to reach Rs 11,58,542.89 crore. More here
First up, here is quick catchup of what happened in the markets on Friday
Indian indices ended higher on Friday, following a rise in global peers, mainly led by financials and metal stocks as commodity prices rose, even as domestic coronavirus cases clocked another record high. The Sensex ended 257 points higher at 49,206 while the Nifty rose 98 points to settle at 14,823. Both indices were up around 1 percent for the week. Broader markets were mixed for the day with the midcap index down 0.5 percent and smallcap index up 0.6 percent. On the Nifty50 index, Tata Steel, Hindalco, Adani Ports, JSW Steel and SBI Life were the top gainers while Tata Consumer, Bajaj Auto, Hero Moto, Eicher Motors and UPL led the losses.
Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Market Live Blog
Good morning, readers! I am Pranati Deva from the market's desk of CNBC-TV18. Welcome to our market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and economy. We will also get you instant reactions and guests from our stellar lineup of TV guests and in-house editors, researchers, and reporters. If you are an investor, here is wishing you a great trading day. Good luck!