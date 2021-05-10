  • SENSEX
Stock Market Live Updates: Sensex up 350 points, Nifty above 14,900; metals, pharma stocks gain

CNBCTV18.com | Updated: May 10, 2021 10:54:54 IST

event highlights

Stock Market Live Updates: Indian indices were trading higher on Monday following gains in Asian peers amid strong global cues. Back home, broad-based buying was witnessed across key sectors, barring IT, with metals and pharm stocks leading. Stocks including HDFC, UltraTech Cement, Dabur Maruti Suzuki were in focus today.

