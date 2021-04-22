Stock Market Live Updates: SGX Nifty indicates a weak opening for Indian indices; Nestle in focus

First up, here is quick catchup of what happened in the markets on Tuesday

Indian indices pared morning gains to end lower on Tuesday as worries surrounding the second wave of COVID continued after more stated announced fresh restrictions. The Sensex ended 244 points lower at 47,706 while the Nifty fell 63 points to settle at 14,296. Losses in IT, FMCG and financials mainly dragged the indices during the day. Broader markets, however, outperformed benchmarks, with the midcap index up 0.3 percent and smallcap index up 1 percent. Market breadth in favours of advances with the advance-decline ratio at 3:2.