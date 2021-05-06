  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50

live now

Last Update 2 minutes ago
auto refresh

Stock Market Live Updates: Sensex opens 200 points higher, Nifty above 14,650; banks, pharma sectors gain

CNBCTV18.com | Updated: May 06, 2021 09:18:33 IST

event highlights

Stock Market Live Updates: Indian indices opened higher on Thursday, tracking positive global cues, and as RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, in a surprise media briefing yesterday, announced a slew of measures to tackle the pandemic lifting the sentiment. broad-based buying was witnessed in key sectors with banking and pharma taking the lead.

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement