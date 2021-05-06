Stock Market Live Updates: Sensex opens 200 points higher, Nifty above 14,650; banks, pharma sectors gain

Opening bell: Sensex opens 200 points higher, Nifty above 14,650; banks, pharma stocks gain
Indian indices opened higher on Thursday, tracking positive global cues, and as RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, in a surprise media briefing yesterday, announced a slew of measures to tackle the pandemic lifting the sentiment. broad-based buying was witnessed in key sectors with banking and pharma taking the lead. At 9:18 am, the Sensex was up 217 points at 48,895 while the Nifty rose 50 points to 14,668.
Oil prices fall as US gasoline stocks rise for a fifth week
Oil prices fell on Thursday as gasoline inventories in the United States, the world’s largest oil consumer, rose for a fifth consecutive week although a draw in crude stockpiles helped to underpin prices. Brent crude oil futures fell by 16 cents, or 0.2 percent, to USD 68.80 barrel by 0123 GMT, and US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures dropped by 20 cents, or 0.3 percent, to USD 65.43 a barrel. Both Brent and US crude futures hit their highest since mid-March on Wednesday before retreating. The USD 70-per-barrel mark has acted as a barrier for the market since Brent broke just above that level in March, with investors unwilling to push oil higher as COVID-19 cases increase in parts of the world. More here
Petrol, diesel prices increase for 3rd straight day
Petrol and diesel prices increased for the third day in a row on Thursday as state-owned fuel retailers hiked rates. Petrol and diesel prices were hiked by 25 paise and 30 paise per litre respectively in the national capital, according to a price notification from oil marketing companies. In Delhi, petrol now costs Rs 90.99 per litre and diesel is priced at Rs 81.42. In Mumbai, petrol comes for Rs 97.34 a litre and diesel for Rs 88.49.
India Pesticides gets go-ahead from SEBI for Rs 800-cr IPO
Agrochemical technical firm India Pesticides has received approval from the capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India to go ahead with its initial public offering. India Pesticides' Rs 800 crore IPO comprises a fresh issue of Rs 100 crore and an offer of sale of Rs 700 crore by promoters and other shareholders, according to the draft red herring prospectus. The company had filed its preliminary papers with the SEBI in February and received the market regulator’s observation on April 30. As per the DRHP, the company may decide to undertake a pre-IPO placement of Rs 75 crore. If the company will be able to raise the said funds through a pre-IPO placement issue, the fresh issue size will be reduced. More here
Biocon case: Sebi bans 6 entities for 2 yrs for manipulative trades
Sebi on Wednesday barred six entities from the capital markets for two years for indulging in manipulative trading in the shares of Biocon Limited in the cash market. Those banned are -- Gangwal Sunil Kumar, Vihit Investment, Mohd Faisal, AKG Securities and Consultancy, Paramount Incorporation and Minesh Jormalbhai Mehta (collectively referred to as noticees). In addition, the regulator has imposed a penalty of Rs 10 lakh each on them. The penalty needs to be paid within 45 days. Sebi had conducted an investigation in the trading activities of certain entities in the scrip of Biocon. The focus of the investigation was to ascertain whether there was any violation of the securities laws by certain entities in the cash market on June 29, 2017 at NSE during the last half an hour of trading so as to benefit certain entities who were holding net long positions in the derivative contracts. More here
First up, here is quick catchup of what happened in the markets on Wednesday
Indian indices ended higher on Wednesday boosted mainly by banking, and pharma stocks after the Reserve Bank of India announced measures to tackle the rising second wave of COVID-19 pandemic. The Sensex ended 424 points higher at 48,677 while the Nifty rose 121 points to settle at 14,618. Broader markets were also positive for the day with the midcap and smallcap indices up 1 percent and 0.4 percent, respectively. On the Nifty50 index, Sun Pharma, UPL, IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank and Kotak Bank were the top gainers while Adani Ports, Bajaj Finance, Asian Paints, SBI Life and HUL led the losses. Among sectors, Nifty Pharma idnex surged the most, up over 4 percent while Nifty Bank rallied 1.8 percent. Nifty Fin Services, Nifty Metal and Nifty IT were also up over a pecrent each.
