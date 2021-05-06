Stock Market Live Updates: Sensex opens 200 points higher, Nifty above 14,650; banks, pharma sectors gain

First up, here is quick catchup of what happened in the markets on Wednesday

Indian indices ended higher on Wednesday boosted mainly by banking, and pharma stocks after the Reserve Bank of India announced measures to tackle the rising second wave of COVID-19 pandemic. The Sensex ended 424 points higher at 48,677 while the Nifty rose 121 points to settle at 14,618. Broader markets were also positive for the day with the midcap and smallcap indices up 1 percent and 0.4 percent, respectively. On the Nifty50 index, Sun Pharma, UPL, IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank and Kotak Bank were the top gainers while Adani Ports, Bajaj Finance, Asian Paints, SBI Life and HUL led the losses. Among sectors, Nifty Pharma idnex surged the most, up over 4 percent while Nifty Bank rallied 1.8 percent. Nifty Fin Services, Nifty Metal and Nifty IT were also up over a pecrent each.