Stock Market Live Updates: Sensex turns flat, Nifty holds 14,700; Asian Paints top gainer

Morning market quote from Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services

"Worse-than-expected inflation data from US (4.2% in April YoY) led to sell-off in US markets with Dow, S&P and Nasdaq declining sharply by 2%,2.1% and 2.7% respectively on Wednesday. The US 10-year yield rose above 1.69%. But this victory for the bond bears proved to be short-lived as equity bulls came roaring back on Thursday. The market verdict, as of now, is that the high inflation print is transitory and, therefore, the Fed will continue on the ultra-loose monetary stance and the tapering of QE is far away. This is positive for markets globally. Back home Covid data continues to be grim and the consequent extensions of lockdowns in many states mean growth and earnings in Q1 FY22 will be lower than initial estimates. There is safety in IT, pharma, chemicals & high-quality financials. Consumer discretionary, particularly autos, will face rough weather"