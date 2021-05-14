  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50

live now

Last Update 36 seconds ago
auto refresh

Stock Market Live Updates: Sensex turns flat, Nifty holds 14,700; Asian Paints top gainer

CNBCTV18.com | Updated: May 14, 2021 09:23:23 IST

event highlights

Stock Market Live Updates: Indian indices were trading on a flat note on Friday boosted by gains in metal, pharma and FMCG sectors, however, losses in IT stocks capped gains. Meanwhile, investors remained concerned regarding the economic impact of the pandemic as cases and fatalities continue to rise in the country. Stocks including UPL, Asian Paints, Hindalco, Lupin will be in focus after reporting their March quarter earnings.

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement