Stock Market Live Updates: Sensex turns flat, Nifty holds 14,700; Asian Paints top gainer

Morning market quote from Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services
"Worse-than-expected inflation data from US (4.2% in April YoY) led to sell-off in US markets with Dow, S&P and Nasdaq declining sharply by 2%,2.1% and 2.7% respectively on Wednesday. The US 10-year yield rose above 1.69%. But this victory for the bond bears proved to be short-lived as equity bulls came roaring back on Thursday. The market verdict, as of now, is that the high inflation print is transitory and, therefore, the Fed will continue on the ultra-loose monetary stance and the tapering of QE is far away. This is positive for markets globally. Back home Covid data continues to be grim and the consequent extensions of lockdowns in many states mean growth and earnings in Q1 FY22 will be lower than initial estimates. There is safety in IT, pharma, chemicals & high-quality financials. Consumer discretionary, particularly autos, will face rough weather"
Opening Bell: Sensex opens marginally higher, Nifty holds 14,700; Asian Paints top gainer
Indian indices opened marginally higher on Friday boosted by gain in metal, pharma and FMCG sectors, however, losses in IT stocks capped gains. Meanwhile, investors remained concerned regarding the economic impact of the pandemic as cases and fatalities continue to rise in the country. At 9:18 am, the Sensex was up 56 points at 48,747 while the Nifty rose 30 points to 14,727. Broader markets outperformed benchmarks with the midcap and smallcap indices up around half a percent each. On the Nifty50 index, UPL, Asian Paints, Titan, SBI, and Cipla were the top gainers while Wipro, TCS, M&M, Tech Mahindra and Eicher Motors led the losses.
Bitcoin drops after report Binance under US probe, Tesla move
Bitcoin slid to a 2-1/2-month low on Thursday after a regulatory probe into crypto exchange Binance added to pressure from Tesla Inc chief Elon Musk’s reversing his stance on accepting the digital currency. Bloomberg reported on Thursday that as part of the Binance inquiry, the US Justice Department and the Internal Revenue Service have sought information from individuals with insight into its business. Bitcoin dropped to USD 45,700, the lowest since March 1, then steadied at USD 49,312 in Asia morning trade on Friday. The world’s largest cryptocurrency fell 17 percent on Wednesday following Musk’s remarks that Tesla would stop accepting the digital token as payment for its electric cars for environmental reasons. More here
Pharma industry seeks 20% hike in drug prices citing rising input costs
The pharma industry has reached out to the government on concerns over the rising input costs for drugs, according to people in the know. The industry has requested the government to allow it to increase the prices of formulations by 20 percent as a one-time measure. Industry representative had an interaction with the chairperson of the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) and requested for an across the board increase in prices by formulation by around 20 percent per annum. More here
Alibaba posts first-ever operating loss since IPO due to record anti-monopoly fine
China's top e-commerce platform Alibaba Group Holding Ltd on May 13 posted its first quarterly operating loss since going public in 2014 due to a record anti-monopoly fine by the country's market regulator. Its US-listed shares fell nearly 3 percent in choppy trading, even as the company forecast strong 2022 revenue, betting that the pandemic-driven shift to online shopping will remain resilient. The outlook, however, was overshadowed by a regulatory crackdown in China that led to the suspension of a $37-billion IPO of its affiliate Ant Group and a $2.8-billion fine in April for anti-competitive business practices. The fine led to a 7.66-billion yuan ($1.19 billion) operating loss in the fourth quarter ended March 31. More here
Bitcoin ticks back in Asia after Musk tweet sent price down 17%
Bitcoin rebounded to about USD 50,000 in Asian trading on Thursday after plunging as much as 17 percent after Elon Musk tweeted Tesla Inc had stopped accepting bitcoin to purchase its vehicles due to climate concerns. The price of the world’s largest cryptocurrency dropped from around USD 54,819 to USD 45,700, its lowest since March 1, in just under two hours following the tweet shortly after 2200 GMT. It recovered about half of that drop early in the Asian session, and last traded about USD 50,196. Ether, the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency, followed a similar pattern, also dropping 14 percent to touch a low of USD 3,550, before bouncing back to about USD 3,965. ”We are concerned about rapidly increasing use of fossil fuels for Bitcoin mining and transactions, especially coal, which has the worst emissions of any fuel,” Musk wrote. More here
First up, here is quick catchup of what happened in the markets on Wednesday
Indian indices ended lower for the second session on Wednesday dragged by metals and financials. Meanwhile, losses in Asian peers and domestic COVID-19 deaths crossing a quarter-million mark also weighed on the sentiment. The Sensex ended 471 points lower at 48,691 while the Nifty fell 154 points to settle at 14,696. Broader markets were also lower for the day with the midcap and smallcap indices down 0.8 percent and 0.5 percent, respectively.On the Nifty50 index, Tata Motors, Titan, Maruti, Powergrid and Cipla were the top gainers while Tata Steel, JSW Steel, IndusInd Bank, BPCL and Hindalco led the losses. Indian idncies were close on Thursday due to a pblic holiday.
