Stock Market Live Updates: SGX Nifty indicates a negative opening for Indian indices; aviation stocks in focus

Stock Market Live Updates: The Indian market is likely to open on a negative note on Tuesday following a similar trend on SGX Nifty. The Nifty futures were trading 41 points or 0.26 percent lower at the 15,822 level on the Singaporean Exchange. Stocks including Maruti Suzuki, NMDC, SpiceJet, IndiGo will be in focus.
Govt to sell up to 4% stake in NMDC via OFS; fixes floor price of Rs 165 per share
State-owned miner NMDC on Monday announced government plans to offload 4 percent stake in the company through an offer for sale (OFS) which opens for subscription on Tuesday. The floor price for the offer shall be Rs 165 per equity share, NMDC informed the stock exchanges. "The promoter proposes to sell up to 11,72,24,234 equity shares of the company, (representing 4 percent of the total issued and paid up equity share capital of the company on July 6 for non-retail investors and on July 7 for retail and non-retail investors who choose to carry forward their un-allotted bids with an option to additionally sell 10,22,78,144 equity shares representing 3.49 percent of the total issued and paid-up equity share capital of the company," it said. More here
Kotak Investment Advisors raises Rs 1,386 crore for pre-IPO fund
Kotak Investment Advisors, the alternate assets business of the private sector bank, on Monday announced fundraising of Rs 1,386 crore or USD 185 million to take bets on companies just before their initial public offerings (IPOs). Investors in the fund include several family offices, including Infosys co-founder N R Narayana Murthy's Catamaran, said an official statement adding that this is the first close for the 'Kotak Pre-IPO Opportunities Fund'. The pre-IPO fund will invest in India-focused late-stage new-age businesses with a strong moat of technology, robust unit economics, scalable business models and exit visibility, it said. Kotak Investment Advisors had initially set out to raise Rs 1,000 crore, which was oversubscribed within three months of the launch, leading it to exercise the greenshoe option of Rs 386 crore, it said. More here
10 things you need to know before the opening bell on July 6
Asia opens higher; China tech worries weigh on Hong Kong
Most Asian share markets opened a fraction higher on Tuesday, ahead of a key decision by Australia's central bank on its quantitative easing programme and despite ongoing concerns over the future regulation of China's powerful technology sector. US markets were closed on Monday to mark the Independence Day holiday, leaving the Asian region without a strong lead to start trading on Tuesday. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.05 percent. In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng Index was down 0.7 percent while China's CSI300 was off by nearly 0.3 percent. Japan's Nikkei was up 0.45 percent while the S&P ASX200 stood 0.21 percent higher. In South Korea, the Kospi 200 Index rose 0.5 percent in early trade.
Oil rises further on hopes of tighter supply as OPEC+ talks abandoned
Oil prices rose slightly on Tuesday after the previous day’s rally, supported by expectations of a tighter market as output talks of OPEC+ nations were called off, but concerns that members may start to increase production capped gains. Brent crude was up 7 cents, or 0.1 percent, at USD 77.23 a barrel by 00:52 GMT, after gaining 1.3 percent on Monday. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at USD 76.38 a barrel, up USD 1.22, or 1.6 percent, from Friday’s close, having traded through a US holiday to mark Independence Day without a settlement. More here
Airlines can operate maximum of 65% pre-COVID domestic flights: Govt
The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) on Monday said that airlines can now operate a maximum of 65 percent of their pre-COVID domestic flights. Carriers have been operating only 50 percent of their pre-COVID domestic flights since June 1 in accordance with a May 28 order of the ministry. Before June 1, the cap was at 80 percent. The May 28 decision to bring down the cap from 80 to 50 per cent was taken "in view of the sudden surge in the number of active COVID-19 cases across the country, decrease in passenger traffic and the passenger load (occupancy rate) factor", the ministry had said. It issued a fresh order on Monday, wherein it modified the May 28 order stating that "50 percent capacity may be read as 65 percent capacity". More here
SGX Nifty indicates a lower opening for the Indian market. Here are some other global market updates
CNBC-TV18’s top stocks to watch out for on July 6
First up, here is quick catchup of what happened in the markets on Monday
Indian indices ended near record close on Monday, boosted by metals and financials, as investors hoped for a strong corporate earnings season. The sentiment was also lifted on the back of more availability of COVID-19 vaccine doses. The Sensex ended 395 points higher at 52,880 while the Nifty rose 112 points to settle at 15,834. The broader markets were also higher with the midcap and smallcap indices up 0.5 percent and 0.8 percent, respectively.
Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Market Live Blog
Good morning, readers! I am Pranati Deva from the market's desk of CNBC-TV18. Welcome to our market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and economy. We will also get you instant reactions and guests from our stellar lineup of TV guests and in-house editors, researchers, and reporters. If you are an investor, here is wishing you a great trading day. Good luck!
|Company
|Price
|Chng
|%Chng
|Company
|Price
|Chng
|%Chng
|Company
|Price
|Chng
|%Chng
|Company
|Price
|Chng
|%Chng
|Company
|Price
|Chng
|%Chng
|Dollar-Rupee
|74.3000
|0.0000
|0.00
|Euro-Rupee
|88.2590
|0.1460
|0.17
|Pound-Rupee
|103.2150
|0.3630
|0.35
|Rupee-100 Yen
|0.6702
|0.0007
|0.11