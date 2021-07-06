Stock Market Live Updates: SGX Nifty indicates a negative opening for Indian indices; aviation stocks in focus

Govt to sell up to 4% stake in NMDC via OFS; fixes floor price of Rs 165 per share

State-owned miner NMDC on Monday announced government plans to offload 4 percent stake in the company through an offer for sale (OFS) which opens for subscription on Tuesday. The floor price for the offer shall be Rs 165 per equity share, NMDC informed the stock exchanges. "The promoter proposes to sell up to 11,72,24,234 equity shares of the company, (representing 4 percent of the total issued and paid up equity share capital of the company on July 6 for non-retail investors and on July 7 for retail and non-retail investors who choose to carry forward their un-allotted bids with an option to additionally sell 10,22,78,144 equity shares representing 3.49 percent of the total issued and paid-up equity share capital of the company," it said. More here