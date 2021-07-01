Stock Market Live Updates: Sensex flat, Nifty below 15,750; autos gain, IT drags

Market Watch: Nischal Maheshwari, CEO of Institutional Equities & Advisory at Centrum Broking
On telecom stocks
We are a bit disappointed with the whole telecom industry. This sector is a hold, we are playing it through Reliance. We continue to believe Reliance has definitely got an edge over the other two players and that is what we are putting our money on.
On midcaps
IT midcap stood out very clearly. Those stocks have been on a fire - whether it is Birlasoft, Coforge, Persistent System. I see that sector continue to do well as we go ahead.
Opening Bell: Sensex opens with mild gains, Nifty around 15,750; metals gain, IT drags
Indian indices opened mildly higher on Thursday boosted by metals, auto and financials, however, losses in IT stocks capped some gains. At 9:18 am, the Sensex was up 68 points at 52,550 while the Nifty rose 26 points to 15,648. On the Nifty50 index, M&M, Bharti Airtel, Asian Paints, JSW Steel and Tata Motors are the top gainers while Infosys, Britannia, IndusInd Bank, Coal India and Wipro led the losses. Broader markets were mixed in early deals with the midcap index down 0.3 percent and smallcap index up 0.4 percent.
More steam left in mid, smallcap; high valuations seem distorted by loss pools
The broader markets, small and midcap indices have significantly outperformed the benchmark Nifty50 since December 2019 despite the economy going through a technical recession. This has fuelled fears with regards to their exorbitant valuations and high price-earnings (P/E) levels. However, certain analysts believe that the valuation discount of smallcaps and midcaps to their largecap peers has dipped but not disappeared, while what is visible, is a significant loss pool distorting the picture. More here
Petrol, diesel prices kept unchanged for second day in a row
The oil marketing companies (OMCs) kept fuel prices unchanged for the second consecutive day on Thursday. Accordingly, the price of petrol and diesel was static at Rs 98.81 and Rs 89.18 per litre in the national capital, as per Indian Oil Corporation, the country's largest fuel retailer. In Mumbai, the petrol price was unchanged at Rs 104.90 per litre on Thursday. The cost of diesel was stable at Rs 96.72 a litre.
Oil drifts sideways ahead of OPEC+ meeting
Oil prices traded sideways on Thursday as investors waited for a decision from key producers on whether they would maintain or ease supply cuts in the second half of the year. Brent crude for September edged up 1 cent to USD 74.63 a barrel by 00:48 GMT while the US West Texas Intermediate crude for August was at USD 73.46 a barrel, down 1 cent but near its highest since 2018 of USD 74.45. WTI rose more than 10 percent in June while Brent added over 8 percent, touching highs since 2018, as summer travel picked up and more people got vaccinated. But renewed lockdowns in Asia amid the spread of a highly contagious COVID-19 variant capped demand. More here
SEBI gives more time to brokers, clearing members to comply with rules
Markets regulator Sebi on Wednesday extended deadlines for complying with certain regulatory requirements by stock brokers, clearing members and KYC registration agencies in view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The deadline for maintaining call recordings of orders or instructions received from clients has been extended by one month till July 31, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said in a circular. Also, the regulator has given time till July-end to brokers for operating the trading terminals from designated alternate locations. Further, the deadline has been extended till July-end for submission of client funding report. More here
Investors' wealth soars Rs 25.46 lakh crore so far this fiscal
Equity investors have grown richer by a whopping Rs 25,46,954.71 crore in the first three months of the current fiscal, driven by upbeat market sentiment. The 30-share BSE Sensex has zoomed 2,973.56 points or 6 percent so far this fiscal. The BSE benchmark index reached its all-time high of 53,126.73 on June 28. It registered its record closing of 52,925.04 on June 25. Mirroring the optimistic sentiment, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies reached its lifetime peak of Rs 2,31,58,316.92 crore on June 15 this year. More here
First up, here is quick catchup of what happened in the markets on Wednesday
Indian indices pared morning gains to end in the red on Wednesday weighed by banking and financial stocks as they fell sharply from the day's high. However, gains in IT stocks and heavyweight Reliance Industries capped the losses. The sentiment was also weighed by a decline in Asian peers as delta variant cases rose across the globe. The Sensex ended 67 points lower at 52,483 while the Nifty fell 27 points to settle at 15,721. On the Nifty50 index, Coal India, RIL, Infosys, Divi's Labs, and SBI Life were the top gainers while Shree Cement, Bajaj Finserv, PowerGrid, UPL and ICICI Bank were the top losers.
