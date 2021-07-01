  • SENSEX
Stock Market Live Updates: Sensex flat, Nifty below 15,750; autos gain, IT drags

CNBCTV18.com | Updated: July 01, 2021 09:30:38 IST

Stock Market Live Updates: Indian indices opened mildly higher on Thursday boosted by metals and auto stocks, however, losses in banks, IT stocks capped some gains. Meanwhile, midcap index also underperformed benchmark indices.

