Stock Market Live Updates: Sensex flat, Nifty below 15,750; autos gain, IT drags

Market Watch: Nischal Maheshwari, CEO of Institutional Equities & Advisory at Centrum Broking

On telecom stocks

We are a bit disappointed with the whole telecom industry. This sector is a hold, we are playing it through Reliance. We continue to believe Reliance has definitely got an edge over the other two players and that is what we are putting our money on.

On midcaps

IT midcap stood out very clearly. Those stocks have been on a fire - whether it is Birlasoft, Coforge, Persistent System. I see that sector continue to do well as we go ahead.