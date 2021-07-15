Stock Market Live Updates: Sensex edges higher, Nifty nears 15,900; IT stocks, banks lead

Stock Market Live Updates: Indian indices were trading higher on Thursday, tracking gains in global peers, boosted mainly by IT stocks after Infosys reported its June quarter earnings. A recovery in banking and financial stocks also lifted the sentiment
Market Watch: Ashish Chaturmohta, Director of Research at Sanctum Wealth Management
- Buy Axis Bank with stop loss of Rs 758 and a target of Rs 800.
- Buy L&T Infotech with a stop loss of Rs 4,140 and a target of Rs 4,400.
- Buy SBI Life with a stop loss of Rs 1,030 and a target of Rs 1,100.
- Buy L&T with a stop loss of Rs 1,510 and a target of Rs 1,600.
Infosys' Q1 performance symbolic of multi-year IT upcycle, says Wedbush Securities
Moshe Katri, MD of Wedbush Securities, on Thursday, said that Infosys' Q1 performance is symbolic of the multi-year IT upcycle. IT major Infosys, on Wednesday, reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 5,195 crore in the first quarter of 2022 fiscal, registering a growth of 2.34 per cent as compared to Rs 5,076 crore in the previous quarter. Speaking in an interview with CNBC-TV18, Katri said, “Infosys delivered the best constant currency revenue in about 10 years. It’s a bit more symbolic of the fact that we are headed towards a multi-year cycle with an accelerating topline growth for the industry.” However, said Katri, Infosys margin declined due to higher sub-contracting cost and retention programmes. More here
Rupee opens higher against US dollar
Market Watch: Varun Lohchab, Head-Institutional Research, HDFC Securities
On IT
Infosys is our preferred pick in the IT sector. We have been holding a sizeable position in our model portfolio name. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) because of valuation and probably growth slightly lagging, we have underweight positions. Infosys and HCL Technologies in the largecap space, Mphasis and Persistent Systems in the midcap space have been our preferred picks from HDFC Securities.
On midcap and smallcap
Our view has been constructive on midcap and smallcap stocks for almost last six-nine months and we have been reiterating that in every strategy note that it is a stock-pickers kind of a market, very bottom-up. We are able to find good ideas across allcaps. Even largecaps – there are still quite a few attractively valued largecaps and so is the case in midcaps and smallcaps. Probably from 12-18 months we still believe midcap and smallcap will generally tend to give you a good return compared to largecaps as long as the stockpicking is based on fundamentals and you pick reasonable quality companies.
Morning market quote from VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services
"IT results out so far including that of majors like TCS & Infosys indicate a strong order pipeline emboldening the companies to raise their revenue guidance to 14 to 17%. This augurs well for the industry and can invite further investments. So, this leg of the market remains strong. However, Nifty is likely to face resistance around 15900 since FIIs are consistent sellers at higher levels. Retail activity is high in mid-small-cap space since heavy FII selling is in large caps. Global support to the markets comes from the Fed chief Powell's remark that rates will remain near zero until "inflation goes persistently and materially higher". This has further emboldened the equity bulls. Even though the broader market party continues, investors should exercise caution while buying into mid-small caps. Correction in the broader market, when it comes, can be sharp"
Infosys Q1 net profit rises 2.3% QoQ: What brokerages make of co's earnings
Infosys off opening highs. The co reported its Q1 results yesterday
Opening Bell: Sensex opens 100 points higher, Nifty above 15,850; IT stocks lead
Indian indices opened higher on Thursday, tracking gains in global peers, boosted mainly by IT stocks after Infosys reported its June quarter earnings. At 9:18 am, the Sensex was up 107 points at 53,011 while the Nifty rose 19 points to 15,873. Broader markets were also in the green with the midcap and smallcap indices up 0.2 percent and 0.5 percent, respectively. On the Nifty50 index, L&T, HCL TEch, WIpro, Tech Mahindra and Adani Ports were the top gainers while ONGC, Titan, Asian PAints, HDFC abd NTPC led the losses.
Top stock tips by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for today
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, wife Rekha and others pay up Rs 37 cr to settle Aptech insider trading case
Ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, his wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala, and eight other individuals on Wednesday settled a case related to insider trading in the shares of Aptech Ltd after paying more than Rs 37 crore. The amount included settlement charges, disgorgement of ill-gotten gains along with interest charges. The other eight individuals who settled the case are -- Rajeshkumar Jhunjhunwala, Shushila Devi Gupta, Sudha Gupta, Ushma Seth Sule, Utpal Sheth, Madhu Vadera Jayakumar, Chugh Yoginder Pal and Ramesh S Damani, according to two separate orders passed by Sebi. The orders come after the settlement applications by these persons with Sebi proposing to settle, "without admitting or denying the findings of fact and conclusions of law, through a settlement order". More here
Some global cues for this morning
RBI bars Mastercard from adding new customers in India for not following data storage rules
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday barred global payments technology major Mastercard Asia from adding new customers in India from July 22, 2021. This was after the company failed to comply with directions on Storage of Payment System Data. However, the order will not impact existing customers of Mastercard. In an order, the RBI said it has imposed restrictions on Mastercard Asia from onboarding new domestic customers (debit, credit or prepaid) onto its card network from July 22, 2021. Mastercard said, "The company is fully committed to our legal and regulatory obligations in the markets we operate in. Since the issuance of the RBI directive requiring on-soil storage of domestic payment transaction data in 2018, we have provided consistent updates and reports regarding our activities and compliance with the required stipulations." More here
China reported second-quarter GDP growth that came in slightly below expectations
10 things you need to know before the opening bell on July 15
L&T Technology Services Q1 results: Net profit rises 84% YoY to Rs 216.2 crore, beats estimates
L&T Technology Services, the engineering services arm of Larsen and Toubro Group, on Wednesday, reported an 84 percent jump in its net profit to Rs 216.2 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 117.3 crore. CNBC-TV18 Poll had predicted a profit of Rs 185 crore for the quarter under review. Its revenue from operations grew 17 percent to Rs 1,518 crore in the first quarter of FY22 from Rs 1,294.7 crore in the year-ago period, L&T Technology Services said in a regulatory filing. More here
Infosys Q1 net profit rises 2.3% to Rs 5,195 crore
IT major Infosys on Wednesday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 5,195 crore in the first quarter of fiscal 2022, registering a growth of 2.34 per cent as compared to Rs 5,076 crore in the previous quarter. Net profit was lower than CNBC-TV18 analysts' poll estimates of Rs 5,402 crore. The company's revenue in rupee terms increased 6 percent to Rs 27,896 crore from Rs 26,311 crore, QoQ. The revenue beat CNBC-TV18 analysts' poll expectations of 27,718 crore. Infosys increased its FY22 revenue growth guidance to 14-16 percent from 12-14 percent earlier, while retained full year EBIT margin guidance at 22-24 percent. More here
CNBC-TV18’s top stocks to watch out for on July 15
First up, here is quick catchup of what happened in the markets on Wednesday
Indian indices ended higher on Wednesday, bucking the broad-based global trend, boosted by IT stocks as investors awaited June quarter earnings of IT major Infosys. The Sensex ended 134 points higher at 52,904 while the Nifty rose 41 points to settle at 15,854. Broader markets were also in line with the benchmarks with the Nifty Midcap and Nifty Smallcap indices up 0.4 percent and 0.4 percent, respectively. Back home, four of the top five Nifty50 gainers were from the IT space lifting the sectoral index to over 3 percent. These included Wipro, Tech Mahindra, Infosys and HCL Tech.
|Company
|Price
|Chng
|%Chng
|ONGC
|117.45
|-3.35
|-2.77
|M&M
|777.15
|-9.00
|-1.14
|NTPC
|120.00
|-0.75
|-0.62
|Eicher Motors
|2,682.65
|-17.35
|-0.64
|Coal India
|147.25
|-0.90
|-0.61
|Company
|Price
|Chng
|%Chng
|Dollar-Rupee
|74.5400
|-0.0425
|-0.06
|Euro-Rupee
|88.1730
|0.0500
|0.06
|Pound-Rupee
|103.1190
|-0.0680
|-0.07
|Rupee-100 Yen
|0.6783
|0.0002
|0.03