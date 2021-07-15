Stock Market Live Updates: Sensex edges higher, Nifty nears 15,900; IT stocks, banks lead

Market Watch: Varun Lohchab, Head-Institutional Research, HDFC Securities



On IT



Infosys is our preferred pick in the IT sector. We have been holding a sizeable position in our model portfolio name. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) because of valuation and probably growth slightly lagging, we have underweight positions. Infosys and HCL Technologies in the largecap space, Mphasis and Persistent Systems in the midcap space have been our preferred picks from HDFC Securities.



On midcap and smallcap

Our view has been constructive on midcap and smallcap stocks for almost last six-nine months and we have been reiterating that in every strategy note that it is a stock-pickers kind of a market, very bottom-up. We are able to find good ideas across allcaps. Even largecaps – there are still quite a few attractively valued largecaps and so is the case in midcaps and smallcaps. Probably from 12-18 months we still believe midcap and smallcap will generally tend to give you a good return compared to largecaps as long as the stockpicking is based on fundamentals and you pick reasonable quality companies.