  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50

live now

Last Update 15 minutes ago
auto refresh

Stock Market Live Updates: Sensex up 350 points, Nifty above 14,450; banks, auto stocks lead

CNBCTV18.com | Updated: April 20, 2021 09:40 AM IST

event highlights

Stock Market Live Updates: Broad-based buying led to a rise in Indian indices on Tuesday as they recovered from the 2 percent fall in the previous session on COVID concerns. The sentiment was lifted on the back of the government's decision to open up vaccination for all above 18 from May 1. Gains in the frontline indices were mainly led by banking, auto, and metal indices, up over 1 percent each.

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement