Stock Market Live Updates: Sensex up 350 points, Nifty above 14,450; banks, auto stocks lead

ICICI Prudential shares surge over 9% post earnings; brokerages remain bullish
Shares of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company (ICICI Pru) rose over 9 percent on Tuesday after the company reported a good set of numbers overall for the March quarter even as its profit declined for the period. The sentiment was also lifted as brokerages remained bullish on the stock post the earnings. For Q4, the company's Value of New Business (VoNB) grew 26 percent YoY to Rs 591 crore. Meanwhile, for FY21 it stood at Rs 1,621 crore with a margin of 25.1 percent compared to 21.7 percent in FY20. Net profit declined by 64.2 per cent to Rs 64 crore in January-March 2021 from Rs 179 crore for the year-ago quarter while the same for the full year slipped to Rs 960 crore from Rs 1,069 crore in the previous fiscal.
Morning market quote from Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services
"The government's decision to open up vaccination for all above 18 from May 1st and announcement of measures to incentivise vaccine manufacturers are steps in the right direction. This is positive from the market perspective. The market is likely to ignore the stress in the healthcare system and the pains from the second wave. There is a big difference between the first wave & the second wave. During the first wave, the market was responding to the "unknown unknown". Now, the market is responding to the "known unknown." The vaccines give us a clear idea of the end game and the market which always discounts the future is likely to respond positively."
Opening Bell: Sensex opens 450 points higher, Nifty above 14,500; all sectors in the green
Broad-based buying led to a rise in Indian indices at opening on Tuesday as they recovered from the 2 percent fall in the previous session on COVID concerns. The sentiment was lifted following gains in Asian peers. Gains in the frontline indices were mainly led by banking, auto, metal and pharms indices, up over 1 percent each. At 9:18 am, the Sensex was up 458 points at 48,407 while the Nifty rose 146 points to 14,505. Broader markets were also higher with the midcap and smallcap indices up over 1.5 percent each. On the Nifty50 index, Dr Reddy's, Grasim, Bajaj Finance, M&M and Bajaj Finserv were the top gainers while HCL Tech, Wipro, Tech Mahindra and Britannia were the only losers.
Positive on RIL, ACC, Birla Corp, HUL, and Marico, says Inditrade Capital's Sudip Bandopadhyay
Sudip Bandopadhyay, Group Chairman of Inditrade Capital, in an interview with CNBC-TV18, discussed fundamentals of the market. “Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) is a fantastic buy at current levels. I have been bullish on RIL for some time and with the correction around Rs 1,900, it is definitely a good buy for somebody who has 6-12 months’ time horizon," he said. He believes cement is going to perform very well. So, one can go and pick up cement stocks taking the opportunity of a dip, if there is one, in the coming days. He likes ACC, Birla Corporation, Deccan Cements and Dalmia Cement. Bandopadhyay said he is cautious on two-wheeler space, Hero Motocorp in particular. In the FMCG pack, Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) and Marico will be his picks.
COVID-19: US' CDC advises citizens to avoid travel to India
The United States' Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has advised its citizens to avoid travelling to India due to a rapid rise in the COVID-19 cases. "Amid a surge in COVID cases (in India), travellers should avoid all travel to India. Even fully vaccinated travellers may be at risk for getting and spreading variants and should avoid all travel to India. If you must travel to India, get fully vaccinated before travel. All travelers should wear a mask, stay 6 feet from others, avoid crowds, and wash their hands," said CDC, ANI reported. Earlier, Britain has added India to its COVID-19 travel "red list", which effectively bans all travel from the country and makes a 10-day hotel quarantine compulsory for UK residents arriving back to the country. More here
Oil prices rise on weaker dollar, likely drawdown in U.S. stocks
Oil prices rose on Tuesday as a weaker U.S. dollar supported commodities and on expectations that crude inventories fell in the United States, the world's biggest oil user, though rising coronavirus cases in Asia capped gains. Brent crude futures for June delivery rose by 29 cents, or 0.4%, to $67.33 a barrel at 0157 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures for May delivery, which expire on Tuesday, were up 19 cents, or 0.3%, to $63.57 barrel. The more-active June contract was at $63.71, up 0.4%, or 28 cents. Buyers using other currencies pay less for dollar-denominated oil when the greenback weakens.
Asian shares up on China gains but tech worries weigh
Asian shares rose on Tuesday, led by a stronger Chinese opening and shaking off the initial drag from tech-driven Wall Street losses, while the dollar stayed at multiweek lows against other major currencies. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gained 0.2%, swinging into positive territory after Chinese blue chips rose 0.13%. South Korea gained 0.4%. Elsewhere, Japan's Nikkei dropped 1.84%, as the country continues to grapple with a resurgence in COVID cases.
Wall Street slips from record levels; Tesla shares fall after fatal car crash
Major US stock indexes fell from record levels on Monday as investors sought cues from first-quarter earnings reports to justify the rich valuation of equities, while Tesla shares fell following a fatal car crash. The electric-car maker was down 3.5% after a Tesla vehicle, which was believed to be operating without anyone in the driver's seat, crashed into a tree on Saturday night north of Houston, killing two occupants. The stock, which was the biggest drag on the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq, was also under pressure due to a sharp drop in bitcoin over the weekend. More here
First up, here is quick catchup of what happened in the markets on Monday
Another record single-day spike in fresh COVID cased spooked investors on Dalal Street with the benchmark indices ending nearly 2 percent on Monday. The Sensex ended 882 points lower at 47,949 while the Nifty lost 258 points to settle at 14,359. Banking, energy and auto stocks dragged the indices the most while pharma stocks were the only ones in green. Broader markets underperformed benchmarks with the Midcap and Smallcap indices down over 2 percent each. On the Nifty50 index, Dr Reddy's, Britannia, Cipla, Wipro and Infosys were the top gainers while Adani Ports, ONGC, Powergrid, Hero Moto and IndusInd Bank led the losses.
Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Market Live Blog
Good morning, readers! I am Pranati Deva from the market's desk of CNBC-TV18. Welcome to our market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and economy. We will also get you instant reactions and guests from our stellar lineup of TV guests and in-house editors, researchers, and reporters. If you are an investor, here is wishing you a great trading day. Good luck!