Stock Market Live Updates: Sensex up 350 points, Nifty above 14,450; banks, auto stocks lead

Morning market quote from Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services

"The government's decision to open up vaccination for all above 18 from May 1st and announcement of measures to incentivise vaccine manufacturers are steps in the right direction. This is positive from the market perspective. The market is likely to ignore the stress in the healthcare system and the pains from the second wave. There is a big difference between the first wave & the second wave. During the first wave, the market was responding to the "unknown unknown". Now, the market is responding to the "known unknown." The vaccines give us a clear idea of the end game and the market which always discounts the future is likely to respond positively."