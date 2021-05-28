Stock Market Live Updates: Nifty hits record high, Sensex up 300 points higher; energy stocks, metals gain

Morning market quote from V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services

"The best news for the economy and markets is coming from the Covid data which has shown a dip in fresh cases to 1.75 lakhs during the last 24 hours. This will certainly pave the way for the progressive removal of restrictions on economic activity. The global cues are positive with the US economy showing rise in jobs indicating sharp economic recovery. An important trend in the market is the outperformance of midcaps (up around 24% YTD) vis-a-vis the Nifty ( up around 10% YTD). Another trend is the increasing preference for value over growth as reflected in the sharp rise in PSUs like SBI, IOC & Coal India while the likes of HDFC Bank and Kotak Bank remain subdued. Such rotations happen during a bull run. Weakness in frontline private banking stocks may be used to accumulate them since these well-capitalised banks will continue to grab market share from the weaker players, particularly from weak PSU banks"