Stock Market Live Updates: Nifty hits record high, Sensex up 300 points higher; energy stocks, metals gain

Government may tweak FDI rules to allow 100% investment in BPCL
Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) share price rose 2 percent on reports that the government may tweak Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) rules to allow 100 percent investment in the company. As per current FDI policy, FDI is restricted to 49 percent under the automatic route in petroleum refining by Public Sector Undertaking (PSU), without any disinvestment or dilution of domestic equity. According to the sources, the government is planning to amend the FDI policy and FEMA provisions accordingly, so that 100 percent FDI may be allowed through the automatic route in BPCL.
Eicher Motors' shares jump 4% after profit jumps 73% in Q4
Shares of Eicher Motors rose 4 percent on Friday after the company's net profit jumped 73 percent to Rs 526.14 crore in the March quarter on better sales. The company had posted a consolidated profit after tax of Rs 304.28 crore in the year-ago quarter. Its consolidated total revenue from operations in the January-March quarter stood at Rs 2,940.33 crore, compared with Rs 2,208.18 crore in the year-ago quarter. The group's two-wheeler arm Royal Enfield sold 2,03,343 motorcycles in the quarter, an increase of 25 percent from 1,63,083 motorcycles sold over the same period in FY 2019-20, the company said.
Market Watch: Manish Hathiramani, Proprietary Index Trader and Technical Analyst, Deen Dayal Investments
The index is maintaining its bullish trajectory. Since we have been able to close above the 15300 levels yesterday, the trend has become stronger and we should now be headed to 15600 as the next target. 15000 continues to remain the support for the markets.
Market Watch: Mehraboon J Irani, MD & CEO of Gini Gems Consultants
On FMCG
FMCG segment is taking a little bit of a backseat, so it is very easy to say that FMCG companies are concentrating on pure basic consumption. They have the pricing power.
On markets
Over the next fifteen-twenty-thirty days the frontline indices will continue to do well, money will slowly shift out and go back possibly into the Maruti Suzuki, Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) and the Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL). So I think there will be a slight shift going towards the frontline stocks. So you will have the Nifty continue to do well but the midcaps and smallcaps somewhere maybe one-three weeks later may take a slight backseat and they may even correct by 5-15 percent.
Morning market quote from V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services
"The best news for the economy and markets is coming from the Covid data which has shown a dip in fresh cases to 1.75 lakhs during the last 24 hours. This will certainly pave the way for the progressive removal of restrictions on economic activity. The global cues are positive with the US economy showing rise in jobs indicating sharp economic recovery. An important trend in the market is the outperformance of midcaps (up around 24% YTD) vis-a-vis the Nifty ( up around 10% YTD). Another trend is the increasing preference for value over growth as reflected in the sharp rise in PSUs like SBI, IOC & Coal India while the likes of HDFC Bank and Kotak Bank remain subdued. Such rotations happen during a bull run. Weakness in frontline private banking stocks may be used to accumulate them since these well-capitalised banks will continue to grab market share from the weaker players, particularly from weak PSU banks"
BREAKING: Nifty hits intra-day record high of 15,455.55, cross the earlier level of 15,431.75
Opening Bell: Nifty hits record high, Sensex opens 300 points higher; banks gain
Indian indices opened higher with Nifty hitting record high on Friday following gains in Asian peers, mainly boosted by banking stocks. At 9:18 am, the Sensex was up 306 points at 51,422 while the Nifty rose 99 points at 15,437. Stocks including Sun Pharma, Eicher Motors will be in focus today. Heavyweights HDFC twins, RIL, ICICIC Bank, SBI and HUL contributed the most to the gains.
Eicher Motors Q4 results: Profit after tax jumps 73% to Rs 526 crore
Eicher Motors Ltd on Thursday reported a 73 percent jump in consolidated profit after tax at Rs 526.14 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2021, riding on better sales. The company had posted a consolidated profit after tax of Rs 304.28 crore in the fourth quarter of the previous fiscal, Eicher Motors Ltd said in a regulatory filing. Its consolidated total revenue from operations in the January-March quarter stood at Rs 2,940.33 crore, compared with Rs 2,208.18 crore in the year-ago quarter. The group's two-wheeler arm Royal Enfield sold 2,03,343 motorcycles in the quarter, an increase of 25 percent from 1,63,083 motorcycles sold over the same period in FY 2019-20, the company said.
CLSA cuts target for Vodafone Idea on delays in AGR hearing, fundraising, tariff hikes
CLSA has retained an 'underperform' rating on Vodafone Idea and reduced its target price to Rs 9 per share from a previous target of Rs 12. The global brokerage believes that Vodafone Idea’s Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) dues of $9 billion recognised versus $3 billion self-assessed is a key regulatory overhang and has likely delayed planned fundraising. In September 2020, the telecom operator announced fundraising of Rs 25,000 crore, of which equity was expected to be Rs 15,000. The company has been is in talks with potential investors but fund raising appears unlikely before the SC allows review of AGR liabilities, the brokerage noted in a report. More here
Asian stocks extend global rally to 7th day, US stimulus in focus
Asian stocks put global equities on course for a seventh day of gains on Friday as investors bet the US will lead the world out of the COVID-19 pandemic, with the focus turning to a multi-trillion dollar spending boost by the Biden administration. Tokyo led the advance, with the Nikkei jumping 1.9 percent early in the session. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan added 0.3 percent, hitting its highest level this month, though Chinese blue chips slipped 0.1 percent just after the open. The MSCI world equity index added 0.1 percent to 709.71, nearing the all-time closing high of 710.36 set on May 7.
Sun Pharma Q4 results: Net profit zooms 123% to Rs 894.15 crore
Drug major Sun Pharmaceutical Industries on Thursday reported a 123 percent jump in its net profit to Rs 894.15 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 399.84 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Sun Pharma said in a regulatory filing. CNBC-TV18 Poll had predicted a profit of Rs 1,443.5 crore for the quarter under review. Consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 8,522.98 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was Rs 8,184.94 crore in the same period a year ago, it added.
Indian shares ended higher with Nifty at record closing high boosted by banks and IT stocks, as rise in Asian peers and a steady decline in COVID-19 cases also lifted the sentiment. The Sensex ended 98 points higher at 51,115 while the Nifty rose 36 points to settle at a record closing high of 15,338. Broader markets were also higher with the midcap and smallcap indices up 0.5 percent and 1.2 percent, respectively. On the Nifty50 index, Shree cement, SBI, Bajaj Auto, Kotak Bank, and Tech Mahindra were the top gainers while HDFC, ONGC, IOC, Bajaj Finance, and Bharti Airtel led the losses. Among sectors, banking and IT indices rose 1.3 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively while metal and auto indices added 0.5-1 percent. Nifty Pharma and Nifty Realty were in the red for the day.
