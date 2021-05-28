  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50

live now

Last Update 1 minutes ago
auto refresh

Stock Market Live Updates: Nifty hits record high, Sensex up 300 points higher; energy stocks, metals gain

CNBCTV18.com | Updated: May 28, 2021 10:48:05 IST

event highlights

Stock Market Live Updates: Indian indices were trading higher with Nifty hitting record high levels led by gains in energy and metal stocks. Meanwhile, Nifty Bank, Nifty Fin Services and Nifty FMCG were also positive, adding to the sentiment. Nifty hit intra-day record high of 15,455.55, cross the earlier level of 15,431.75.

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement