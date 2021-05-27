Stock Market Live Updates: SGX Nifty indicates a negative start for the Indian indices; BPCL, Burger King in focus

GST compensation shortfall estimated at Rs 2.69 lakh cr for FY22
The shortfall in GST compensation payable to states in the current fiscal is estimated at Rs 2.69 lakh crore, of which Rs 1.58 lakh crore would have to be borrowed this year. The Centre expects to collect over Rs 1.11 lakh crore through cess on luxury, demerit and sin goods which will be given to the states to compensate them for the shortfall in revenue arising out of GST implementation. The remaining Rs 1.58 lakh crore would have to be borrowed to meet the promised compensation to states under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime. As per the agenda note shared with states ahead of the GST Council meeting on Friday, the Centre estimates that although the GST revenues may see a recovery in the current financial year, there will still be a gap between the compensation need and amount raised through cess. More here
Manappuram Finance Q4 results: Profit rises 17% YoY to Rs 468 crore
Non-banking finance company Manappuram Finance on Wednesday reported a 17.6 percent rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 468.35 crore in the three months ended March 2021. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 398.20 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Manappuram Finance said in a filing to BSE. However, the net profit in the fourth quarter of the last fiscal was lower compared to Rs 483.19 crore recorded in the 2020 December quarter. During the latest March quarter, total consolidated income increased to Rs 1,630.25 crore from Rs 1,618.15 crore in the same period a year ago. More here
Fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi captured in Dominica
Fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi, who had recently fled from Antigua and Barbuda, was captured in neighbouring Dominica after an Interpol Yellow Notice was issued against him, the local media reported on Wednesday. Choksi had been living in Antigua and Barbuda since 2018 after taking the citizenship, Antigua News Room reported. The Yellow Notice is issued by the Interpol to track missing persons. The efforts are on to hand him over to the Royal Police Force of Antigua and Barbuda, the local media reports stated. Choksi, who is wanted in a Rs 13,500 crore loan fraud in Punjab National Bank, was last seen going for dinner in his car in Antigua and Barbuda on Sunday.
BPCL Q4 net profit at Rs 11,940 crore, beats estimates; declares dividend of Rs 58/share
Privatisation-bound Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) on Wednesday reported a net profit of Rs 11,940 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, and declared a record Rs 12,581 crore dividend, more than half of which will go to the government. In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net loss of Rs 2,958 crore. CNBC-TV18 Poll had predicted a profit of Rs 1,730 crore for the quarter under review. Its revenue from operations during January-March 2021 jumped 21.5 percent to Rs 98,755.6 crore, compared with Rs 81,296 crore in the year-ago period. The Board of Directors has recommended a final dividend of Rs 58/- per equity share (including a one-time special dividend of Rs 35 per equity share of Rs IO each) for the financial year ended March 31, 2021, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. More here
First up, here is quick catchup of what happened in the markets on Wednesday
Indian shares ended near-record closing high on Wednesday boosted by IT and financial stocks as gains in Asian peers and continued decline in domestic COVID-19 cases also lifted the sentiment. The Sensex ended 380 points higher at 51,017 while the Nifty rose 93 points to settle at 15,301. Heavyweights Infosys, HDFC, TCS, and Bajaj finance contributed the most to the indices. Broader markets, meanwhile, were mixed for the day. While the midcap index was flat the smallcap index rose 0.7 percent. Among sectors, the Nifty IT index jumped nearly 2 percent while Nifty Auto and Nifty Fin Services were up around half a percent each. FMCG and pharma sectors were also in the green. However, the metal index lost nearly 2 percent for the day.
