  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Thursday's top brokerage calls: BPCL, Cummins and more
Asian shares up, dollar wallows as Fed soothes inflation fears
Rupee surges 13 paise to 72.83 against US dollar in early trade

live now

Last Update 11 minutes ago
auto refresh

Stock Market Live Updates: SGX Nifty indicates a negative start for the Indian indices; BPCL, Burger King in focus

CNBCTV18.com | Updated: May 27, 2021 07:27:35 IST

event highlights

Stock Market Live Updates: Indian indices are likely to open on a negative note following the muted trend in Asian peers. Investors also remain cautious over the economic impact of the pandemic even as domestic cases decline from the peak. Meanwhile, the SGX Nifty was trading 57 points or 0.4 percent lower at 15,315. Stocks including BPCL, Burger King, Manappuram Finance, Cummins India, among others will be in focus.

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement