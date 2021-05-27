Stock Market Live Updates: SGX Nifty indicates a negative start for the Indian indices; BPCL, Burger King in focus

First up, here is quick catchup of what happened in the markets on Wednesday

Indian shares ended near-record closing high on Wednesday boosted by IT and financial stocks as gains in Asian peers and continued decline in domestic COVID-19 cases also lifted the sentiment. The Sensex ended 380 points higher at 51,017 while the Nifty rose 93 points to settle at 15,301. Heavyweights Infosys, HDFC, TCS, and Bajaj finance contributed the most to the indices. Broader markets, meanwhile, were mixed for the day. While the midcap index was flat the smallcap index rose 0.7 percent. Among sectors, the Nifty IT index jumped nearly 2 percent while Nifty Auto and Nifty Fin Services were up around half a percent each. FMCG and pharma sectors were also in the green. However, the metal index lost nearly 2 percent for the day.