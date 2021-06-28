  • SENSEX
Stock Market Live Updates: Sensex, Nifty pare gains after opening at record high; banks gain, IT stocks fall

CNBCTV18.com | Updated: June 28, 2021 09:24:49 IST

Stock Market Live Updates: Indian indices pared some gains after opening at record highs on Monday. Gains in banks, metals were offset by losses in IT and auto sectors. Broader markets were also in line with the benchmarks. Stocks including InterGlobe Aviation, JSW Energy, IGL, IndusInd Bank will be in focus.

