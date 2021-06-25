Stock Market Live Updates: Sensex opens 100 points higher, Nifty holds 15,800; banks, metals gain

First up, here is quick catchup of what happened in the markets on Thursday

Indian indices rose on Thursday led by gains in banking and IT stocks, however, losses in energy stocks and heavyweight RIL kept the indices from hitting record highs. The Sensex ended 393 points higher at 52,699 while the Nifty rose 103 points to settle at 15,790. Broader markets however underperformed with the midcap index down 0.2 percent and smallcap index flat. On the Nifty50 index, Infosys, TCS, Tech Mahindra, JSW Steel and L&T were the top gainers while RIL, Coal India, IOC, ONGC and Bharti Airtel led the losses.