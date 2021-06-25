  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50

live now

Last Update 11 minutes ago
auto refresh

Stock Market Live Updates: Sensex opens 100 points higher, Nifty holds 15,800; banks, metals gain

CNBCTV18.com | Updated: June 25, 2021 09:18:36 IST

event highlights

Stock Market Live Updates: Indian indices opened higher on Friday, tracking gains in Asian peers after US Markets hit fresh high in overnight deals. Back home, broad-based buying was seen across sectors boosted by metals, banking and IT stocks, however, the energy index was in the red capping some gains. Stocks including ONGC, LIC Housing, Ashok Leyland, Yes Bank, among others will be in focus.

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement