Stock Market Live Updates: Sensex opens 100 points higher, Nifty holds 15,800; banks, metals gain

We like HCL Technologies in the largecap space, third largest IT services provider, more reasonably valued. In midcap we continue to like Mindtree for the best EBITDA margins, they have guided for 15-20 topline growth along with 20 plus margins. So IT is in a secular phase, the best of the returns from a near term may not come. But IT would be pretty steady with probably let us say 2-3 years perspective.
I think the commercial vehicle (CV) cycle would outperform as economy opens up in H2 and probably you can play the entire CV valuation chain starting from Ashok Leyland to going to ancillaries to some tyre makers with dominant share in CV like JK Tyre and Apollo Tyres.
Indian indices opened higher on Friday, tracking gains in Asian peers after US Markets hit fresh high in overnight deals. Back home, broad-based buying was seen across sectors boosted by metals, banking and IT stocks, however the energy index was in the red capping some gains. At 9:18 am, the Sensex was up 106 points at 52,805 while the Nifty rose 47 points at 15,838. Broader markets outperformed benchmark with the midcap and smallcap indices up half a percent each. On the Nifty50 index, Tata Steel, JSW Steel, Hindalco, HCL Tech and Maruti were the top gainers while HUL, Wipro, IndusInd Bank, UPL and SBI Life led the losses.
The crude oil prices have been on an upward trajectory. The latest trigger for the rise in prices has been the US crude inventories that have declined for the fifth straight week. Moreover, there were statements coming in from Exxon, Total, Shell officials saying that with the kind of supply tightness the markets are looking at, there is room for upside in crude prices. The OPEC and allies would also be meeting on July 1. To discuss the crude prices and demand scenario, CNBC-TV18 spoke with Sushant Gupta of Wood Mackenzie. According to him, the hike in prices has been driven by demand recovery in many economies like the US, Europe, China. “We expect oil prices in July and August to average around $75-76 per barrel and for the second half to average around $75 per barrel.” More here
Oil prices rose on Friday, heading for a fifth straight week of gains, with demand growth seen outstripping supply on bets that OPEC+ producers will be cautious in returning more output to the market from August. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 8 cents, or 0.1 percent, to USD 73.38 a barrel at 0216 GMT, headed for a 2.4 percent gain for the week. Brent crude futures climbed 7 cents, or 0.1 percent, to USD 75.63 a barrel, headed for a 2.9 percent jump for the week. Both benchmark contracts hit their highest since October 2018 on Thursday. All eyes are on the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, Russia and allies - together called OPEC+ - who are due to meet on July 1 to discuss further easing of their output cuts from August. More here
BuzzFeed Inc will go public through a merger with blank-check company 890 5th Avenue Partners Inc in a deal valuing the online media outlet at $1.5 billion. The deal includes a $150 million convertible note financing led by Redwood Capital Management, with participation from institutional investors including CrossingBridge Advisors, Cohanzick Management and Silver Rock Financial LP. BuzzFeed was valued at $1.7 billion in 2016, when Comcast Corp's NBCUniversal invested $200 million in the media firm. More here
Asian shares rose on Friday, tracking gains on Wall Street overnight that lifted the NASDAQ and the S&P 500 indexes to record highs after US President Joe Biden embraced a bipartisan Senate infrastructure deal. Investors have been looking to an infrastructure agreement to extend the recovery in the world's largest economy after massive fiscal stimulus helped the US economy grow at a 6.4 percent annualised rate in the first quarter. In morning trade, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan climbed 0.58 percent. More here
Indian indices rose on Thursday led by gains in banking and IT stocks, however, losses in energy stocks and heavyweight RIL kept the indices from hitting record highs. The Sensex ended 393 points higher at 52,699 while the Nifty rose 103 points to settle at 15,790. Broader markets however underperformed with the midcap index down 0.2 percent and smallcap index flat. On the Nifty50 index, Infosys, TCS, Tech Mahindra, JSW Steel and L&T were the top gainers while RIL, Coal India, IOC, ONGC and Bharti Airtel led the losses.
