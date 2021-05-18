  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50

live now

Last Update 11 minutes ago
auto refresh

Stock Market Live Updates: Indian indices to see a gap-up opening; Airtel, Colgate in focus

CNBCTV18.COM | Updated: May 18, 2021 08:09:36 IST

event highlights

Stock Market Live Updates: Indian indices are likely to open higher on Tuesday, tracking gains in Asian peers and US Futures. Meanwhile, the SGX Nifty was also trading 151.00 points or 1.01 percent higher around 15,097, indicating a gap-up opening for the Indian benchmarks. Stocks including Airtel, Colgate will be in focus.

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement