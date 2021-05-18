Stock Market Live Updates: Indian indices to see a gap-up opening; Airtel, Colgate in focus

First up, here is quick catchup of what happened in the markets on Monday

Indian indices surged over 1.5 percent on Monday boosted by banking and financial stocks, as they rebounded from a sharp drop in the previous session. The Nifty Bank and Nifty Fin Services indices soared 3-4 percent during the day lifting the benchmarks. The Sensex ended 848 points higher at 49,581 while the Nifty rose 245 points to settle at 14,923. The market sentiment further improved after domestic coronavirus cases fell below the 300,000-mark for the first time since April 21. On the Nifty50 index, IndusInd Bank, SBI, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, and Axis Bank were the top gainers while Cipla, L&T, Bharti Airtel, SBI Life and Nestle led the losses.