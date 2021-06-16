Stock Market Live Updates: Sensex opens lower, Nifty below 15,850; banks, metals drag

Geojit report on Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences IPO
Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd. (KIMS) is one of the largest corporate healthcare groups in AP and Telangana in terms of the number of patients treated and treatments offered. They provide multi-disciplinary integrated healthcare services, with a focus on primary secondary & tertiary care in Tier 2-3 cities and primary, secondary, tertiary and quaternary healthcare in Tier 1 cities. At the upper price band of Rs.825, KIMS is available at EV/EBITDA of 18.6x (FY21) which appears fully priced. We expect to see a recovery in patient footfalls and occupancy rates as lockdown restrictions ease. The company’s leadership position in the AP& Telangana along with expansion into new markets and increased bed capacity will be strong levers for future growth. We assign subscribe rating with a long term perspective.
Opening bell: Sensex opens lower, Nifty below 15,850; banks, metals drag
Indian indices opened lower on Wednesday dragged by metals, financials, and heavyweight RIL. Meanwhile, the sentiment was also weighed by caution in global peers ahead of the US Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision. At 9:18 am, the Sensex was down 89 points at 52,683 while the Nifty fell 38 points to 15,831. Broader markets were mixed at opening with the midcap index in the red and smallcp index up 0.4 percent. On the Nifty50 index, ONGC, Tata Consumer, UPL, Wipro, And HDFC Life were the top gainers while Adaji Ports, PowerGrid, Titan, Dr Reddy's and Hindalco led the losses.
Market Watch: Deven Choksey, KRChoksey
On housing finance companies
Housing Finance as a space, we have been liking for some time. We have been holding stocks in our portfolio largely because of the conviction that when the demand picks up, the finance companies are likely to register relatively steady growth compared to construction companies where they would probably have some kind of dull period. We should be looking at the likes of HDFC, Bajaj Finance and we have been finding that they have been recording relatively better growth and promising to produce around 20 percent plus kind of a CAGR growth in this business for next three-five years. We find housing finance companies relatively better placed.
On Zee Entertainment
We have been liking Zee and it has been in the portfolio. Of course, relatively non-performer in the portfolio but this space cannot be ignored. We certainly like this space though I must say that the investment has not returned enough in a couple of years but that promises to give relatively better returns going forward.
Sona Comstar IPO subscribed 27% so far on Day 2
The Rs 5,550-crore initial public offering (IPO) of Sona BLW Precision Forgings (Sona Comstar) has been subscribed 27 percent so far on Tuesday, the second day of the bidding process. The public issue received bids for over 2.91 crore equity shares against the offered size of over 10.71 crore equity shares. According to the subscription data available on exchanges, the portion set aside for retail investors has been subscribed 1.02 times, while that of non-institutional investors 4 percent. Qualified institutional investors' portion has been subscribed to 14 percent. The public offer comprises a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 300 crore and an offer for sale of up to Rs 5,250 crore by Singapore VII Topco III Pte Ltd. The price band for the offer has been determined at Rs 285-Rs 291 per equity share.
Shyam Metalics IPO subscribed 3.65 times on Day 2
The initial public offering (IPO) of Shyam Metalics & Energy has been subscribed 3.65 times on Tuesday, the second day of the bidding process. The offer has received bids for 7.69 crore equity shares against the IPO size of over 2.1 crore equity shares, as per subscription data available on the exchanges at 5 pm. The portion set for retail investors was subscribed 5.8 times and that of employees was 78 percent. The reserved portion of qualified institutional buyers was subscribed 81 percent and non-institutional investors 2.6 times.
Petrol, diesel prices at all-time high after fresh hike today
The oil marketing companies (OMCs) increased fuel prices on Wednesday after keeping them unchanged on Tuesday. The petrol prices were raised by 22-25 paise per litre and diesel prices were hiked by 12-14 paise per litre across cities. Accordingly, the price of petrol and diesel increased to Rs 96.66 and Rs 87.41 per litre in Delhi, as per Indian Oil Corporation, the country's largest fuel retailer. In Mumbai, the petrol price changed to Rs 102.82 per litre on Wednesday. The cost of diesel advanced to Rs 94.84 a litre. Petrol, diesel prices have been hiked by up to Rs 2.40 per litre in June so far and up to Rs 7 per litre since May 3. In 2021 so far, fuel rates have been increased by up to Rs 14.33 per litre.
First up, here is quick catchup of what happened in the markets on Tuesday
Indian shares rose to all-time highs on Tuesday led by gains in financials and FMCG stocks as investors await outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting later this week. The Sensex ended 221 points higher at its new closing high of 52,773 while the Nifty rose 57 points to settle at its fresh closing high of 15,869. In intra-day deals, the Sensex jumped as much as 318 points to hit its record high of 52,869.51 while the Nifty added as much as 88 points to its new high of 15,901. Broader markets were also positive for the day with the midcap and smallcap indices up around half a percent each. On the Nifty50 index, Asian Paints, HDFC Life, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank and SBI Life were the top gainers while Adani Ports, Divi's Labs, Coal India, Tata Motors and Hindalco led the losses.
