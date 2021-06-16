  • SENSEX
Stock Market Live Updates: Sensex opens lower, Nifty below 15,850; banks, metals drag

CNBCTV18.com | Updated: June 16, 2021 09:20:13 IST

Stock Market Live Updates: Indian indices opened lower on Wednesday dragged by metals, financials, and heavyweight RIL. Meanwhile, the sentiment was also weighed by caution in global peers ahead of the US Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision. Stocks including LIC Housing, Jubilant Food, Dr Reddys are in focus.

