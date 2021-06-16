Stock Market Live Updates: Sensex opens lower, Nifty below 15,850; banks, metals drag

Market Watch: Deven Choksey, KRChoksey

Housing Finance as a space, we have been liking for some time. We have been holding stocks in our portfolio largely because of the conviction that when the demand picks up, the finance companies are likely to register relatively steady growth compared to construction companies where they would probably have some kind of dull period. We should be looking at the likes of HDFC, Bajaj Finance and we have been finding that they have been recording relatively better growth and promising to produce around 20 percent plus kind of a CAGR growth in this business for next three-five years. We find housing finance companies relatively better placed.

We have been liking Zee and it has been in the portfolio. Of course, relatively non-performer in the portfolio but this space cannot be ignored. We certainly like this space though I must say that the investment has not returned enough in a couple of years but that promises to give relatively better returns going forward.