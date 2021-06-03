  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50

live now

Last Update 5 minutes ago
auto refresh

Stock Market Live Updates: Indian indices likely to open at record high ahead of RBI monetary policy

CNBCTV18.com | Updated: June 03, 2021 07:41:58 IST

event highlights

Stock Market Live Updates: Indian markets are likely to open at record high levelas on Thursday ahead of the RBI monetary policy due tomorrow. In the policy, RBI is expected to maintain status quo and focus on economic growth while keeping an eye on the inflationary pressure due to rising commodity prices. Meanwhile, Asian shares were a touch below a recent three-month top on Thursday with China a tad weaker as investors weighed inflation concerns.  The SGX Nifty was also trading over 70 points or around half a percent higher near 15,700 indicating a positive start for Indian indices.

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement