Stock Market Live Updates: Indian indices likely to open at record high ahead of RBI monetary policy

First up, here is quick catchup of what happened in the markets on Wednesday
Indian indices ended flat on Wednesday as losses in IT, FMCG and financial stocks were capped by gains in auto, metals and pharma sectors. The Sensex ended 85 points lower at 51,849 while the Nifty was up 1 point to settle at 15,576. Broader markets, however, outperformed with the midcap and smallcap indices up 1-1.5 percent. Midcap index ended at a record high. On the Nifty50 index, UPL, Tata Steel, Hindalco, JSW Steel and RIL were the top gainers while ITC, Tech Mahindra, Axis Bank, Asian Paints and HDFC led the losses. UPL, SBI and Bajaj Finance closed at fresh record highs.
Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Market Live Blog
Good morning, readers! I am Pranati Deva from the market's desk of CNBC-TV18. Welcome to our market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and economy. We will also get you instant reactions and guests from our stellar lineup of TV guests and in-house editors, researchers, and reporters. If you are an investor, here is wishing you a great trading day. Good luck!