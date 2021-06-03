Stock Market Live Updates: Indian indices likely to open at record high ahead of RBI monetary policy

First up, here is quick catchup of what happened in the markets on Wednesday

Indian indices ended flat on Wednesday as losses in IT, FMCG and financial stocks were capped by gains in auto, metals and pharma sectors. The Sensex ended 85 points lower at 51,849 while the Nifty was up 1 point to settle at 15,576. Broader markets, however, outperformed with the midcap and smallcap indices up 1-1.5 percent. Midcap index ended at a record high. On the Nifty50 index, UPL, Tata Steel, Hindalco, JSW Steel and RIL were the top gainers while ITC, Tech Mahindra, Axis Bank, Asian Paints and HDFC led the losses. UPL, SBI and Bajaj Finance closed at fresh record highs.