Stock Market Live Updates: Sensex volatile, Nifty holds 15,400; auto, IT stocks drag

Market Watch: Prakash Diwan, Market Expert

On Bank of Baroda (BoB)

You cannot keep on avoiding the PSU banks in the portfolio anymore because the kind of alpha they could generate will be probably much more superior than the historic past especially in the recent times. So you do add about 12-20 percent of your allocation on the BFSI side to some of these PSU banks. BoB numbers look quite positive to me. You will have to start allocating to the PSU banks, Punjab National Bank (PNB) maybe if you are a little bit of a risk taker. I would definitely look at allocating some more money to PSU banks now.

On IndiGo

IndiGo is certainly a good bet. Last week we have seen a little bit of a build up there which has begun but I think you will probably see it soar as much as the aircrafts do, you will see the prices also soar in the next six months.