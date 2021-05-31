Stock Market Live Updates: Sensex volatile, Nifty holds 15,400; auto, IT stocks drag

LIC's holding at all time low on profit booking
LIC's holding across 296 companies where its holding is more than 1 per cent, slipped to an all-time low of 3.66 per cent as on March 31, 2021, down from 3.70 per cent as on December 31, 2020 and from all-time high of 5 per cent as on June 30, 2012, as per primeinfobase.com, an initiative of PRIME Database Group. According to Pranav Haldea, Managing Director, Prime Database Group, this was on account of profit booking by India's largest institutional investor. In INR value terms though, it reached an all-time high of Rs 7.24 lakh crore in quarter ending March 31, 2021, an increase of 6.30 per cent over previous quarter. More here
Morning market quote from Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services
"There are two conflicting news for the market now. The steadily declining Covid fresh cases (provisionally 1.53 lakhs during the last 24 hrs ) continue to be positive. Progressive unlocking has started in many states paving way for pick up in economic activity. But the negative news is rising fresh cases in countries like China & Vietnam. This might impact sentiments for Asian markets in general. Usually, when markets touch new highs, some consolidation with minor corrections happen even in bull markets. This can happen since Nifty touched new highs last Friday. Auto numbers of May will be very dismal and some market reaction can be expected in this segment. Banking appears to be on a strong wicket in the light of new reliefs announced for the MSME segment"
Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty open flat; auto drags, FMCG stocks gain
Indian indices started the week on a flat note with gains in FMCG, pharma and metal sectors capped by losses in auto and banking indices. At 9:18 am, the Sensex was down 53 points at 51,369 while the Nifty was down 11 points at 15,424. On the Nifty50 index, ITC, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, RIL and TCS were the top gainers while M&M, Cipla, Tata Motors, L&T and Eicher Motors led the losses.
Market Watch: Prakash Diwan, Market Expert
On Bank of Baroda (BoB)
You cannot keep on avoiding the PSU banks in the portfolio anymore because the kind of alpha they could generate will be probably much more superior than the historic past especially in the recent times. So you do add about 12-20 percent of your allocation on the BFSI side to some of these PSU banks. BoB numbers look quite positive to me. You will have to start allocating to the PSU banks, Punjab National Bank (PNB) maybe if you are a little bit of a risk taker. I would definitely look at allocating some more money to PSU banks now.
On IndiGo
IndiGo is certainly a good bet. Last week we have seen a little bit of a build up there which has begun but I think you will probably see it soar as much as the aircrafts do, you will see the prices also soar in the next six months.
Glenmark Q4 net profit up 6% at Rs 233.87 crore
Drug firm Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has reported a 6.15 percent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 233.87 crore for the quarter ended March 2021 on account of higher sales. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 220.30 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Glenmark said in a late regulatory filing on Friday. Its consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 2,859.9 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was Rs 2,767.5 crore for the same period a year ago, it added. For the fiscal ended March this year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 970.1 crore as against Rs 776 crore in the previous fiscal, Glenmark said. More here
Eight of top-10 most valued firms add over Rs 1.39 lakh crore in m-cap
Eight of the top-10 most valued companies together added Rs 1,39,566.52 crore in market valuation last week, with Reliance Industries, TCS and Infosys emerging as top performers. On a weekly basis, the BSE benchmark Sensex gained 882.40 points or 1.74 percent. Only Hindustan Unilever and Bajaj Finance saw losses in their market capitalisation for the trading week closed on Friday. Among the gainers, Reliance Industries saw its market valuation jump by Rs 59,590.77 crore to Rs 13,28,049.94 crore. Tata Consultancy Services added Rs 23,562.96 crore to take its valuation to Rs 11,63,018.74 crore and Infosys gained Rs 21,395.27 crore to Rs 5,98,604.10 crore. The market capitalisation of State Bank of India rallied Rs 18,697.06 crore to Rs 3,76,663.23 crore and that of Kotak Mahindra Bank gained Rs 8,435.06 crore to Rs 3,56,849.67 crore. More here
First up, here is quick catchup of what happened in the markets on Friday
Benchmark index Nifty50 hit a record high on Friday tracking gains in Asian peers as falling COVID-19 infection rates boosted sentiment. India posted its lowest daily rise in COVID-19 cases in over a month. The Sensex ended 307 points higher at 51,423 while the Nifty rose 98 points to end at a new closing high of 15,435. Both indices rose over 1.5 percent for the week. Nifty50 rose as much as 132 points to hit a new intra-day high of 15,469.65, crossed the earlier level of 15,431.75. Back home, on the Nifty50 index, RIL, Grasim, Adani Ports, M&M and Coal India were the top gainers while Sun Pharma, Shree Cement, Bajaj Finserv, Dr Reddy's, and Bajaj Finance led the losses.
